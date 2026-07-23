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WKN: 659084 | ISIN: US8251071051 | Ticker-Symbol: SHC
NASDAQ
23.07.26 | 21:59
22,910 US-Dollar
+0,04 % +0,010
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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

EASTON, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $18.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, and net income of $15.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net Income - Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.8 million to $18.9 million, from $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net income increased primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.3 million, an increase in other noninterest income of $1.2 million and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $858 thousand and a higher provision for credit losses of $811 thousand. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $36.0 million, compared to $29.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.24% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.12% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA - non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP")(1) was 1.34% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.22% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.15% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") - Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 increased $364 thousand to $52.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2026. NIM increased 6 basis points ("bps") to 3.70% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026. NIM excluding accretion(1) increased for the comparable periods from 3.35% to 3.45%. Excluding accretion interest, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 8 bps for the comparable periods. Net interest income increased due to elevated accretion income and interest recoveries from loan payoffs coupled with a lower cost of deposits.
  • Capital Management - Book value per share increased to $18.44 at June 30, 2026 from $18.02 at March 31, 2026 and $16.94 at June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company announced a $30 million share repurchase program and repurchased 40,093 shares of its outstanding common stock, or approximately $891 thousand. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, which represents a $0.02, or 16.7% increase from the dividend paid in the prior quarter.
  • Asset Quality - Nonperforming assets were 1.09% of total assets at June 30, 2026, a decrease from 1.10% at March 31, 2026 and an increase from 0.33% at June 30, 2025. Classified assets were 1.41% of total assets at June 30, 2026, an increase when compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2026 and 0.37% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $58.5 million at March 31, 2026 and at June 30, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.20% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.21% at March 31, 2026 and at June 30, 2025.
  • Operating Leverage - The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 57.76%, compared to 61.97% in the first quarter of 2026 and 60.83% for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1), which excludes amortization of intangibles, was 54.49% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 58.57% for the first quarter of 2026 and 56.73% for the second quarter of 2025. Management anticipates ongoing expense management of professional services and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our franchise and the progress we are making across the organization," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Another quarter of expanding net interest margin, record net interest income and record profitability demonstrates the benefits of disciplined balance sheet management, lower funding costs and our ongoing focus on operational execution. Our improved earnings and capital generation allowed us to increase our quarterly dividend and launch a share repurchase program, underscoring the confidence our Board has in the long-term value of our franchise and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

We continue to closely monitor several commercial real estate relationships, overall asset quality remains supported by conservative underwriting, strong collateral values and solid reserve levels. We remain focused on executing our strategy, enhancing shareholder returns and positioning Shore Bancshares for sustainable long-term growth."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.15 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $54.6 million from March 31,2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in interest bearing deposits of $92.4 million partially offset by an increase in loans of $29.7 million. Total assets decreased $107.4 million, or 1.7%, when compared to $6.26 billion at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $97.9 million and a decrease in our loan portfolio of $22.6 million, which were partially offset by an increase in our investment securities portfolio of $18.4 million. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily driven by seasonal run-off of municipal deposits.

CRE loans (excluding land and construction) were $2.60 billion at June 30, 2026 compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2025. The office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $475.9 million, or 9.8% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The following table provides the stratification of the classes of CRE loans (excluding land and construction) at June 30, 2026.



June 30, 2026



Owner Occupied


Non-Owner Occupied

($ in thousands)


Average LTV(1)


Average
Loan Size


Loan
Balance(2)


Average LTV(1)


Average
Loan Size


Loan
Balance(2)

Office, medical


46.90 %


$ 562


$ 25,288


46.81 %


$ 1,652


$ 82,605

Office, govt. or govt. contractor


52.99


956


9,559


54.33


3,123


59,340

Office, other


47.17


474


83,886


49.03


1,328


215,210

Office, total


47.22


506


118,733


48.96


1,546


357,155

Retail


51.46


650


69,502


47.86


2,573


488,866

Multifamily (5+ units)


-


-


-


54.60


2,428


269,458

Hotel/motel


-


-


-


43.81


4,239


211,957

Industrial/warehouse


44.81


677


95,391


46.68


1,427


179,791

Commercial-improved


41.67


1,179


219,347


49.80


1,311


161,291

Marine/boat slips


28.65


758


16,671


36.03


1,459


7,294

Restaurant


49.09


1,012


53,632


48.47


1,020


41,834

Church


31.55


807


51,655


13.10


2,340


2,340

Land/lot loans


21.70


369


369


50.49


481


1,926

Other


39.15


1,290


107,062


31.82


539


148,740

Total CRE loans, gross


43.12


822


$ 732,362


44.14


1,613


$ 1,870,652

(1)

Loan-to-value ("LTV") is determined based on latest available appraisal against current bank-owned principal. Loans without an updated appraisal utilized the original transaction value.

(2)

Loan balance includes deferred fees and costs.

The office CRE loan portfolio included loans to medical tenants of $107.9 million, or 22.7% of the total office CRE loan portfolio, at June 30, 2026. The office CRE loan portfolio also included loans secured by buildings with government or government contractor tenants of $68.9 million, or 14.5% of the total office CRE loan portfolio at the same date. At June 30, 2026, the average loan debt service coverage ratio on the office CRE loan portfolio was 1.7x and the average LTV was 48.10%.

The 463 loans in the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2026 had an average loan size of $1.0 million and a median loan size of $389 thousand. LTV estimates for the office CRE portfolio at June 30, 2026 are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.

LTV Range ($ in thousands)


Loan Count


Loan Balance


% of Office CRE

Less than or equal to 50%


229


$ 166,198


34.9 %

Greater than 50% and less than or equal to 60%


78


126,619


26.6

Greater than 60% and less than or equal to 70%


86


133,440


28.0

Greater than 70% and less than or equal to 80%


55


36,539


7.7

Greater than 80%


15


13,092


2.8

Total


463


$ 475,888


100.0 %

There were 16 office CRE loans with balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $147.8 million at June 30, 2026 and totaling $166.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and the payoff of one loan. 80.8% of the office CRE loan balance was secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97.0% was secured by properties with five stories or less. $17.6 million of these loan balances were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2026. There were no charge-offs within the office CRE portfolio during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Nonperforming assets were $67.2 million and $68.4 million, or 1.09% and 1.10% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Nonperforming assets primarily consist of three large loans with an aggregate loan balance of $44.4 million. These nonperforming loans primarily consist of multifamily and office commercial real estate loans with collateral in North Carolina and Virginia. As of June 30, 2026, these loans are well-secured by collateral and required minimal individual reserves. When comparing June 30, 2026 to June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets increased $47.6 million, primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $48.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in repossessed marine and auto loans of $274 thousand and a decrease in loans 90 days past due and accruing of $195 thousand. Substandard loans, which include nonaccrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due, were $84.3 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $82.3 million at March 31, 2026 and $19.9 million at June 30, 2025.

Special mention loans decreased to $73.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $97.8 million at March 31, 2026 and increased compared to $65.6 million at June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, there were four special mention loans with individual balances greater than $5.0 million, totaling $53.0 million. These loans consist primarily of multifamily commercial real estate and other commercial real estate exposures that are well-collateralized. Management does not currently expect material losses on these credits and is actively engaged in credit oversight and timely execution of workout strategies.

Total deposits decreased $61.9 million from March 31, 2026 to $5.40 billion at June 30, 2026 and decreased $134.1 million when compared to December 31, 2025. The year-to-date decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $104.4 million, a decrease in time deposits of $19.5 million and a decrease in interest-bearing checking of $19.0 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $18.9 million. Core deposits, which exclude municipal cannabis deposits, increased by $71.7 million, or 1.7%, during the same period.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, was $5.40 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $5.46 billion at March 31, 2026. The Company had no FHLB advances at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Brokered deposits were $796 thousand and $11.0 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.33 billion and $1.42 billion?at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

Uninsured deposits were $975.6 million, or 18.1% of total deposits, at June 30, 2026. Uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, were $838.9 million, or 15.5% of total deposits, at June 30, 2026. At June 30, 2026, available liquidity was $1.90 billion, including $911.9 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $25.1 million in secured borrowing capacity through the FRB Discount Window, $396.1 million in unsecured lines of credit with other correspondent banks, $314.4 million in unpledged securities and $257.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2026 increased $26.2 million, or 4.4%, when compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by cash dividends paid and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses. As of June 30, 2026 and 2025, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.02% and 9.36%, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 8.69%, compared to 8.06% and 7.88% as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2026 were 11.71% and 14.17%, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $52.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $47.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The slight increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits at other banks of $858 thousand and a decrease in interest income on loans of $358 thousand. The increase in net interest income was $5.8 million when compared to the second quarter of 2025, and was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $4.4 million, an increase in interest on loans of $849 thousand and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $589 thousand. These favorable changes were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $177 thousand. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is reflective of the rate reductions during 2026.

The Company's NIM increased to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2026 from 3.64% for the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits, partially offset by lower accelerated accretion related to loan payoffs. NIM excluding accretion increased for the comparable periods from 3.35% to 3.45%. Excluding accretion interest income, loan yields decreased 1 bp and funding costs decreased 8 bps for the comparable periods. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to lower rates during the quarter. The Company's NIM increased to 3.70% for the second quarter of 2026 from 3.34% for the second quarter of 2025. The Company's average interest-earning asset yield remained flat at 5.42% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025, while the average cost of funds decreased 36 bps to 1.81% from 2.17% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses was $896 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The comparable amounts were $85 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 was due to a higher unfunded commitments, partially offset by favorable credit outlook and lower net charge offs. Coverage ratios decreased to 1.20% at June 30, 2026 from 1.21% at March 31, 2026, and decreased compared to June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs decreased to $123 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $847 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and $649 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by the consumer loan related write-offs during the first quarter of 2026.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $8.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2026. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily related to other fees for bank services. Total noninterest income decreased $576 thousand during the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to lower mortgage related activity.

Total noninterest expense of $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.4 million compared to $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, and increased $1.3 million compared to $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease from the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefit expenses of $1.2 million and a decrease in professional service fees of $250 thousand. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to lower employee related taxes. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $720 thousand and an increase in software and data processing costs of $516 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in amortization of other intangible assets of $297 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025 was 57.76%, 61.97% and 60.83%, respectively. Adjusted efficiency ratios - non-GAAP(1) for the same periods were 54.49%, 58.57% and 56.73%, respectively.

Review of Six Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $105.5 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 13.3%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $3.4 million, or 2.2%, which included an increase in interest on loans of $4.1 million, or 3.0%, a decrease in interest on deposits with other banks of $939 thousand, or 18.8%, and an increase in interest income on taxable investments of $169 thousand. The increase in interest on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $70.6 million, or 1.5%. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in interest on deposits of $8.2 million and lower short-term borrowings of $1.2 million. These were partially offset by the increase in interest expense on long-term borrowings of $384 thousand as a result of lower FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt-related expenses that were classified as short term borrowings in 2025.

The Company's NIM increased from 3.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to 3.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Margins were higher due to a $64.8 million increase in interest-earning asset balances and a 6 bp increase in interest-earning asset yields. These positive movements were coupled with a lower cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $4.6 million was offset by a 44 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid, as well as a $49.2 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances and a 99 basis point decrease in the associated rates paid. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 27 basis points and 24 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, which resulted in NIM excluding accretion of 3.40% and 3.04% for the same periods.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $1.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during 2026 was due to improved economic conditions and lower net charge-offs, partially offset by higher reserves related to growth in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $970 thousand, compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $466 thousand, or 2.8%, when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to an $833 thousand decrease in other noninterest income and a $615 thousand decrease in mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by a $475 thousand increase in trust and investment fee income and a $293 thousand increase in interchange credits.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased $4.6 million, or 6.7%, when compared to the same period in 2025. Noninterest expense line items increased primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.9 million and a $1.0 million increase in software and data processing expense. These increases were partially offset by lower amortization of intangible assets of $595 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 59.83% compared to 62.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted efficiency ratios - non-GAAP(1) for the same periods were 56.50% and 57.95%, respectively.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future events or our future results that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We also may make forward-looking statements in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our senior management may make forward-looking statements orally to investors, analysts, representatives of the media, and others. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "target," "plan," "goal," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "would," or "may." Forward-looking statements include statements of our goals, intentions, or expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth, or operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors, which in many instances are beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind when reading this news release and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the following: local, regional and global business, economic and political conditions and geopolitical events; changes in laws, rules and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, and consumer spending and savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in monetary and fiscal policies; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory responses; changes in the demand for loans, deposits, and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; changes in FDIC assessments; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in income tax laws and regulations; our ability to manage effectively our capital and liquidity; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; changes in credit ratings assigned to us; competitive pressures among financial services companies; technology changes instituted by us, our counterparties, or competitors; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified employees; change in federal government enforcement of federal laws affecting the cannabis industry; our ability to maintain the security of our financial, accounting, technology, data processing and other operational systems and facilities; our ability to effectively defend ourselves against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access our information or information of our customers or to disrupt our systems; our ability to withstand disruptions that may be caused by any failure of our operational systems or those of third parties; our ability to control expenses; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; and the impact of natural or man-made disasters or calamities, including health emergencies, the spread of infectious diseases, epidemics or pandemics, an outbreak or escalation of hostilities or other geopolitical instabilities, the effects of climate change or extraordinary events beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(1)

See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs. 2025

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD





















Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$ 53,005


$ 52,644


$ 50,294


$ 48,501


$ 47,244


0.7 %


12.2 %


$ 105,649


$ 93,222


13.3 %

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


86


89


92


83


81


(3.4)


6.2


175


161


8.7

Net interest income


52,919


52,555


50,202


48,418


47,163


0.7


12.2


105,474


93,061


13.3

Provision for credit losses


896


85


2,827


2,992


1,528


954.1


(41.4)


981


2,556


(61.6)

Noninterest income


8,830


7,244


8,906


7,938


9,406


21.9


(6.1)


16,074


16,540


(2.8)

Noninterest expense


35,668


37,056


35,499


34,379


34,410


(3.7)


3.7


72,724


68,157


6.7

Income before income taxes


25,185


22,658


20,782


18,985


20,631


11.2


22.1


47,843


38,888


23.0

Income tax expense


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


5,124


13.5


23.3


11,890


9,617


23.6

NET INCOME


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


10.4


21.7


$ 35,953


$ 29,271


22.8






















Adjusted net income - non-GAAP(1)


$ 20,344


$ 18,581


$ 17,416


$ 15,889


$ 17,215


9.5 %


18.2 %


$ 38,925


$ 32,696


19.1 %

Pre-tax pre-provision net income - non-GAAP(1)


26,081


22,743


23,609


21,977


22,159


14.7


17.7


48,824


41,444


17.8






















Return on average assets - GAAP


1.24 %


1.12 %


1.02 %


0.95 %


1.03 %


12 bp


21 bp


1.18 %


0.97 %


21 bp

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP


1.34


1.22


1.11


1.05


1.15


12


19


1.28


1.09


19

Return on average common equity - GAAP


12.38


11.55


10.79


9.96


11.13


83


125


11.97


10.67


130

Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP(1)


15.66


14.83


14.10


13.27


14.99


83


67


15.25


14.53


72

Net interest spread


2.85


2.80


2.48


2.45


2.37


5


48


2.82


2.32


50

Net interest margin


3.70


3.64


3.43


3.41


3.34


6


36


3.67


3.28


39

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


57.76


61.97


60.06


61.00


60.83


(421)


(307)


59.83


62.19


(236)

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(1)


54.49


58.57


56.59


57.30


56.73


(408)


(224)


56.50


57.95


(145)

Noninterest income to average assets


0.58


0.48


0.57


0.52


0.63


10


(5)


0.53


0.55


(2)

Noninterest expense to average assets


2.35


2.43


2.27


2.27


2.29


(8)


6


2.39


2.26


13






















PER SHARE DATA





















Basic net income per common share


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


$ 0.46


9.8 %


21.7 %


$ 1.08


$ 0.88


22.7 %

Diluted net income per common share


0.56


0.51


0.48


0.43


0.46


9.8


21.7


1.07


0.88


21.6

Dividends paid per common share


0.14


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


16.7


16.7


0.26


0.24


8.3

Book value per common share at period end


18.44


18.02


17.65


17.27


16.94


2.3


8.9


18.44


16.94


8.9

Tangible book value per common share at period end -
non-GAAP(1)


15.77


15.30


14.87


14.43


14.03


3.1


12.4


15.77


14.03


12.4

Common share market value at period end


22.95


18.68


17.68


16.41


15.72


22.9


46.0


22.95


15.72


46.0

Common share intraday price:





















High


$ 23.45


$ 20.68


$ 19.22


$ 17.67


$ 15.88


13.4 %


47.7 %


$ 23.45


$ 17.24


36.0 %

Low


17.91


17.25


14.93


14.96


11.47


3.8


56.1


17.25


11.47


50.4














(1)

See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs. 2025

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA





















Loans


$ 4,872,566


$ 4,887,488


$ 4,909,619


$ 4,884,003


$ 4,833,558


(0.3) %


0.8 %


$ 4,879,986


$ 4,809,409


1.5 %

Investment securities


684,762


666,376


653,639


664,535


683,680


2.8


0.2


675,620


674,220


0.2

Earning assets


5,731,054


5,823,244


5,843,816


5,658,981


5,660,409


(1.6)


1.2


5,776,894


5,712,117


1.1

Assets


6,080,508


6,174,655


6,206,753


6,020,574


6,021,385


(1.5)


1.0


6,127,321


6,075,339


0.9

Deposits


5,332,544


5,438,914


5,452,082


5,280,252


5,297,567


(2.0)


0.7


5,385,435


5,357,545


0.5

FHLB advances


1,648


-


20,108


52,391


50,000


-


(96.7)


829


50,000


(98.3)

Subordinated debt & TRUPS


89,082


89,024


104,752


74,363


74,102


0.1


20.2


89,053


73,971


20.4

Stockholders' equity


611,320


600,212


584,209


571,247


558,952


1.9


9.4


605,797


553,229


9.5






















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net charge-offs


$ 123


$ 847


$ 3,619


$ 1,825


$ 649


(85.5) %


(81.0) %


$ 970


$ 1,203


(19.4) %






















Nonaccrual loans


$ 64,818


$ 64,958


$ 39,960


$ 24,378


$ 16,782


(0.2) %


286.2 %







Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


20


-


255


153


215


-


(90.7)







Other real estate owned and repossessed property


2,362


3,414


2,992


3,552


2,636


(30.8)


(10.4)







Total nonperforming assets


$ 67,200


$ 68,372


$ 43,207


$ 28,083


$ 19,633


(1.7)


242.3







Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025


2026


2025


2026 vs 2025

CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





















Period-end equity to assets - GAAP


10.02 %


9.71 %


9.42 %


9.19 %


9.36 %


31 bp


66 bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - non-
GAAP(1)


8.69


8.37


8.06


7.80


7.88


32


81




























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.01 %


0.07 %


0.29 %


0.15 %


0.05 %


(6) bp


(4) bp


0.04 %


0.05 %


(1) bp






















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:





















Period-end loans


1.20 %


1.21 %


1.20 %


1.22 %


1.21 %


(1) bp


(1) bp







Period-end nonaccrual loans


90.62


90.03


147.24


244.29


348.49


59


(25,787)







Period-end nonperforming assets


87.41


85.53


136.17


212.06


297.88


188


(21,047)




























As a percent of total loans at period-end:





















Nonaccrual loans


1.33 %


1.34 %


0.82 %


0.50 %


0.35 %


(1) bp


98 bp




























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned and
repossessed property at period-end:





















Nonperforming assets


1.38 %


1.41 %


0.88 %


0.57 %


0.41 %


(3) bp


97 bp




























As a percent of total assets at period-end:





















Nonaccrual loans


1.05 %


1.05 %


0.64 %


0.39 %


0.28 %


- bp


77 bp







Nonperforming assets


1.09


1.10


0.69


0.45


0.33


(1)


76




















(1)

See the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures tables.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.

($ in thousands)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025

Company Amounts















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


$ 541,577


$ 525,849


$ 510,729


$ 496,709


$ 483,947


2.99 %


11.91 %

Tier 1 Capital


571,904


556,096


540,897


526,794


513,952


2.84


11.28

Total Capital


691,720


674,811


660,451


627,055


618,793


2.51


11.79

Risk-Weighted Assets


4,882,618


4,794,374


4,852,573


4,867,237


4,890,679


1.84


(0.16)
















Company Ratios















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


11.09 %


10.97 %


10.52 %


10.21 %


9.90 %


12 bp


119 bp

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


11.71


11.60


11.15


10.82


10.51


11


120

Total Capital to RWA


14.17


14.08


13.61


12.88


12.65


9


152

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


9.52


9.12


8.82


8.86


8.65


40


87
















Bank Amounts















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


$ 600,541


$ 583,733


$ 569,183


$ 559,212


$ 546,630


2.88 %


9.86 %

Tier 1 Capital


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212


546,630


2.88


9.86

Total Capital


661,531


643,627


629,746


620,034


607,235


2.78


8.94

Risk-Weighted Assets


4,879,247


4,791,223


4,844,639


4,864,871


4,888,558


1.84


(0.19)
















Bank Ratios















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.31 %


12.18 %


11.75 %


11.49 %


11.18 %


13 bp


113 bp

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


12.31


12.18


11.75


11.49


11.18


13


113

Total Capital to RWA


13.56


13.43


13.00


12.75


12.42


13


114

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


10.00


9.58


9.30


9.41


9.20


42


80

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets














June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026













compared to


compared to

($ in thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025



(unaudited)


(unaudited)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)





ASSETS















Cash and due from banks


$ 53,335


$ 44,054


$ 50,164


$ 62,289


$ 54,512


21.1 %


(2.2) %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


204,335


296,768


305,402


354,224


130,472


(31.1)


56.6

Cash and cash equivalents


257,670


340,822


355,566


416,513


184,984


(24.4)


39.3

Investment securities:















Available for sale, at fair value


287,369


264,026


220,358


181,720


187,679


8.8


53.1

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit
losses


366,213


393,615


414,827


433,440


459,246


(7.0)


(20.3)

Equity securities, at fair value


6,218


6,195


6,186


6,113


6,010


0.4


3.5

Restricted securities, at cost


18,003


18,003


17,989


20,364


20,412


-


(11.8)

Loans held for sale, at fair value


30,827


24,034


32,540


21,500


34,319


28.3


(10.2)

Loans held for investment


4,877,749


4,848,030


4,900,302


4,882,969


4,827,628


0.6


1.0

Less: allowance for credit losses


(58,737)


(58,481)


(58,836)


(59,554)


(58,483)


0.4


0.4

Loans, net


4,819,012


4,789,549


4,841,466


4,823,415


4,769,145


0.6


1.0
















Premises and equipment, net


79,580


80,137


80,168


80,812


81,426


(0.7)


(2.3)

Goodwill


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


-


-

Other intangible assets, net


25,767


27,742


29,722


31,722


33,761


(7.1)


(23.7)

Right-of-use assets


9,691


10,102


10,523


10,896


11,052


(4.1)


(12.3)

Cash surrender value on life insurance


107,724


106,684


105,839


105,055


105,860


1.0


1.8

Accrued interest receivable


20,021


20,676


18,551


20,408


19,821


(3.2)


1.0

Deferred income taxes


30,657


29,752


29,825


30,328


30,972


3.0


(1.0)

Other assets


29,413


31,460


31,992


32,927


29,921


(6.5)


(1.7)

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


$ 6,037,874


(0.9)


1.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued














June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026













compared to


compared to

($ in thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025



(unaudited)


(unaudited)




(unaudited)


(unaudited)





LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing


$ 1,606,809


$ 1,567,425


$ 1,587,953


$ 1,594,212


$ 1,575,120


2.5 %


2.0 %

Interest-bearing checking


833,602


812,847


852,585


851,963


763,309


2.6


9.2

Money market and savings


1,710,570


1,795,619


1,814,928


1,790,001


1,691,438


(4.7)


1.1

Time deposits


1,247,973


1,274,766


1,267,487


1,281,132


1,273,285


(2.1)


(2.0)

Brokered deposits


796


10,963


10,911


10,857


10,806


(92.7)


(92.6)

Total deposits


5,399,750


5,461,620


5,533,864


5,528,165


5,313,958


(1.1)


1.6

FHLB advances


-


-


-


50,000


50,000


-


(100.0)

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in
junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS"), net


30,327


30,247


30,168


30,085


30,005


0.3


1.1

Subordinated debt, net


58,825


58,782


58,893


44,409


44,236


0.1


33.0

Total borrowings


89,152


89,029


89,061


124,494


124,241


0.1


(28.2)

Lease liabilities


10,199


10,608


11,027


11,395


11,541


(3.9)


(11.6)

Other liabilities


36,255


42,092


34,993


37,218


22,940


(13.9)


58.0

TOTAL LIABILITIES


5,535,356


5,603,349


5,668,945


5,701,272


5,472,680


(1.2)


1.1

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share


334


335


334


334


334


(0.3)


-

Additional paid-in capital


361,048


361,013


360,554


359,939


359,063


-


0.6

Retained earnings


260,782


246,636


233,578


221,693


211,400


5.7


23.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,089)


(5,270)


(4,593)


(4,759)


(5,603)


15.5


8.7

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


616,075


602,714


589,873


577,207


565,194


2.2


9.0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


$ 6,037,874


(0.9)


1.9
















Shares of common stock issued and outstanding


33,416,336


33,451,063


33,413,503


33,421,672


33,374,265


(0.1) %


0.1 %

Book value per common share at period end


$ 18.44


$ 18.02


$ 17.65


$ 17.27


$ 16.94


2.3


8.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025


2026


2025


% Change

INTEREST INCOME





















Interest on loans


$ 70,456


$ 70,814


$ 72,092


$ 70,693


$ 69,607


(0.5) %


1.2 %


$ 141,270


$ 137,123


3.0 %

Interest and dividends on taxable investment
securities


5,387


5,114


5,010


5,036


5,331


5.3


1.1


10,501


10,332


1.6

Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment
securities


6


6


6


6


6


-


-


12


12


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


1,600


2,458


2,810


1,215


1,588


(34.9)


0.8


4,058


4,997


(18.8)

Total interest income


77,449


78,392


79,918


76,950


76,532


(1.2)


1.2


155,841


152,464


2.2






















INTEREST EXPENSE





















Interest on deposits


22,943


24,264


27,289


26,474


27,370


(5.4)


(16.2)


47,207


55,440


(14.9)

Interest on short-term borrowings


16


-


246


640


605


-


(97.4)


16


1,203


(98.7)

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,571


1,573


2,181


1,418


1,394


(0.1)


12.7


3,144


2,760


13.9

Total interest expense


24,530


25,837


29,716


28,532


29,369


(5.1)


(16.5)


50,367


59,403


(15.2)






















NET INTEREST INCOME


52,919


52,555


50,202


48,418


47,163


0.7


12.2


105,474


93,061


13.3

Provision for credit losses


896


85


2,827


2,992


1,528


954.1


(41.4)


981


2,556


(61.6)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES


52,023


52,470


47,375


45,426


45,635


(0.9)


14.0


104,493


90,505


15.5






















NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts


1,651


1,596


1,663


1,599


1,519


3.4


8.7


3,247


3,033


7.1

Trust and investment fee income


1,103


1,137


1,042


898


942


(3.0)


17.1


2,240


1,765


26.9

Mortgage banking revenue


1,554


1,450


1,181


1,278


2,379


7.2


(34.7)


3,004


3,619


(17.0)

Interchange credits


1,960


1,698


1,862


1,858


1,788


15.4


9.6


3,658


3,365


8.7

Other noninterest income


2,562


1,363


3,158


2,305


2,778


88.0


(7.8)


3,925


4,758


(17.5)

Total noninterest income


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


$ 9,406


21.9


(6.1)


$ 16,074


$ 16,540


(2.8)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter and Year (Unaudited) - Continued














Q2 2026 vs.


Q2 2026 vs.


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2025


2026


2025


% Change

NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits


$ 18,462


$ 19,639


$ 18,582


$ 18,642


$ 17,742


(6.0) %


4.1 %


$ 38,101


$ 34,182


11.5 %

Occupancy expense


2,495


2,567


2,461


2,406


2,472


(2.8)


0.9


5,062


5,010


1.0

Furniture and equipment expense


966


855


792


892


797


13.0


21.2


1,821


1,650


10.4

Software and data processing


5,335


5,140


5,197


5,155


4,819


3.8


10.7


10,475


9,510


10.1

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,975


1,980


2,000


2,039


2,272


(0.3)


(13.1)


3,955


4,550


(13.1)

Legal and professional fees


1,355


1,605


1,237


989


1,225


(15.6)


10.6


2,960


2,838


4.3

FDIC insurance premium expense


968


995


845


794


1,023


(2.7)


(5.4)


1,963


2,114


(7.1)

Marketing and advertising


275


311


367


315


384


(11.6)


(28.4)


586


638


(8.2)

Fraud losses


147


111


227


45


83


32.4


77.1


258


188


37.2

Other noninterest expense


3,690


3,853


3,791


3,102


3,593


(4.2)


2.7


7,543


7,477


0.9

Total noninterest expense


35,668


37,056


35,499


34,379


34,410


(3.7)


3.7


72,724


68,157


6.7






















Income before income taxes


25,185


22,658


20,782


18,985


20,631


11.2


22.1


47,843


38,888


23.0

Income tax expense


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


5,124


13.5


23.3


11,890


9,617


23.6

NET INCOME


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


10.4


21.7


$ 35,953


$ 29,271


22.8






















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


33,451,484


33,428,444


33,426,198


33,419,291


33,374,265


0.1 %


0.2 %


33,440,028


33,362,632


0.2 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


33,478,698


33,447,767


33,446,103


33,435,862


33,388,013


0.1 %


0.3 %


33,462,937


33,377,165


0.3 %






















Basic net income per common share


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


$ 0.46


9.8 %


21.7 %


$ 1.08


$ 0.88


22.7 %

Diluted net income per common share


$ 0.56


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.43


$ 0.46


9.8 %


21.7 %


$ 1.07


$ 0.88


21.6 %






















Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.14


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


16.7 %


16.7 %


$ 0.26


$ 0.24


8.3 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Earning assets



















Loans(1), (2), (3)



















Commercial real estate


$ 2,586,937


$ 38,169


5.92 %


$ 2,601,316


$ 39,029


6.08 %


$ 2,572,931


$ 37,240


5.81 %

Residential real estate


1,484,165


20,276


5.46


1,450,114


19,311


5.33


1,378,940


18,959


5.50

Construction


338,695


5,454


6.46


347,973


5,631


6.56


352,803


5,697


6.48

Commercial


208,349


3,041


5.85


221,542


3,296


6.03


224,218


3,654


6.54

Consumer


250,295


3,491


5.59


262,174


3,534


5.47


298,544


4,018


5.40

Credit cards


4,125


110


10.69


4,369


100


9.29


6,122


117


7.66

Total loans


4,872,566


70,541


5.80


4,887,488


70,901


5.86


4,833,558


69,685


5.78




















Investment securities



















Taxable


684,116


5,387


3.15


665,729


5,114


3.07


683,028


5,331


3.12

Tax-exempt(1)


646


7


4.33


647


8


4.95


652


8


4.91

Interest-bearing deposits


173,726


1,600


3.69


269,380


2,458


3.70


143,171


1,588


4.45

Total earning assets


5,731,054


77,535


5.42


5,823,244


78,481


5.44


5,660,409


76,612


5.42

Cash and due from banks


43,885






44,182






46,620





Other assets


364,155






365,971






372,725





Allowance for credit losses


(58,586)






(58,742)






(58,369)





Total assets


$ 6,080,508






$ 6,174,655






$ 6,021,385





Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued




Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

($ in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Interest-bearing liabilities



















Interest-bearing checking


$ 733,877


$ 4,560


2.49 %


$ 780,713


$ 4,840


2.51 %


$ 720,967


$ 5,697


3.17 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,744,356


8,079


1.86


1,812,071


8,696


1.95


1,747,854


9,580


2.20

Time deposits


1,258,086


10,288


3.28


1,270,156


10,624


3.39


1,258,802


12,000


3.82

Brokered deposits


4,033


16


1.59


11,107


104


3.80


9,720


92


3.80

Interest-bearing deposits(4)


3,740,352


22,943


2.46


3,874,047


24,264


2.54


3,737,343


27,369


2.94

FHLB advances


1,648


16


3.88


-


-


-


50,000


605


4.85

Subordinated debt and guaranteed
preferred beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")(4)


89,082


1,571


7.07


89,024


1,573


7.17


74,102


1,394


7.55

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,831,082


24,530


2.57


3,963,071


25,837


2.64


3,861,445


29,368


3.05

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,592,192






1,564,867






1,560,224





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


45,914






46,505






40,764





Stockholders' equity


611,320






600,212






558,952





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 6,080,508






$ 6,174,655






$ 6,021,385
























Net interest spread






2.85 %






2.80 %






2.37 %

Net interest margin






3.70






3.64






3.34

Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)






3.45






3.35






3.09

Cost of funds






1.81






1.90






2.17

Cost of deposits






1.73






1.81






2.07

Cost of debt






7.02






7.17






6.46














(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $3.8 million, $4.3 million and $4.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero, zero and $435 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $79 thousand, $79 thousand and $232 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued




Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Earning assets













Loans(1), (2), (3)













Commercial real estate


$ 2,594,087


$ 77,198


6.00 %


$ 2,557,316


$ 73,066


5.76 %

Residential real estate


1,467,234


39,587


5.40


1,363,076


37,391


5.49

Construction


343,308


11,085


6.51


352,564


11,222


6.42

Commercial


214,909


6,337


5.95


228,535


7,349


6.48

Consumer


256,202


7,025


5.53


301,515


8,059


5.39

Credit cards


4,246


210


9.96


6,403


194


6.11

Total loans


4,879,986


141,442


5.83


4,809,409


137,281


5.74














Investment securities













Taxable


674,973


10,501


3.11


673,567


10,332


3.07

Tax-exempt(1)


647


15


4.64


653


15


4.59

Interest-bearing deposits


221,288


4,058


3.70


228,488


4,997


4.41

Total earning assets


5,776,894


156,016


5.43


5,712,117


152,625


5.37

Cash and due from banks


44,033






46,912





Other assets


365,058






374,641





Allowance for credit losses


(58,664)






(58,331)





Total assets


$ 6,127,321






$ 6,075,339





Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued




Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

($ in thousands)


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate

Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing checking


$ 757,165


$ 9,400


2.50 %


$ 789,949


$ 12,722


3.25 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,778,027


16,775


1.90


1,773,637


19,595


2.23

Time deposits


1,264,087


20,912


3.34


1,233,666


23,031


3.76

Brokered deposits


7,461


120


3.24


4,888


92


3.81

Interest-bearing deposits(4)


3,806,740


47,207


2.50


3,802,140


55,440


2.94

FHLB advances


829


16


3.86


50,000


1,203


4.85

Subordinated debt and TRUPS(4)


89,053


3,144


7.12


73,971


2,760


7.52

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,896,622


50,367


2.61


3,926,111


59,403


3.05

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,578,695






1,555,405





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


46,207






40,594





Stockholders' equity


605,797






553,229





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 6,127,321






$ 6,075,339


















Net interest spread






2.82 %






2.32 %

Net interest margin






3.67






3.28

Net interest margin excluding accretion(3)






3.40






3.04

Cost of funds






1.86






2.19

Cost of deposits






1.77






2.09

Cost of debt






7.09






6.45














(1)

All amounts are reported on a taxable-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.1 million and $8.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowings includes amortization of deposit discounts and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were zero and $769 thousand of amortization of deposit discounts and $159 thousand and $463 thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. All deposit discounts have been fully amortized as of December 31, 2025.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1):

Net income


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


$ 35,953


$ 29,271

Annualized net income (A)


$ 75,667


$ 69,301


$ 63,030


$ 56,924


$ 62,198


$ 72,502


$ 59,027
















Net income


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


$ 35,953


$ 29,271

Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax


1,479


1,493


1,529


1,541


1,708


2,972


3,425

Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets -
non-GAAP


20,344


18,581


17,416


15,889


17,215


38,925


32,696

Annualized net income excluding amortization of other
intangible assets - non-GAAP (B)


$ 81,600


$ 75,356


$ 69,096


$ 63,038


$ 69,049


$ 78,495


$ 65,934
















Net income


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


$ 35,953


$ 29,271

Add: amortization of other intangible assets, net of tax


1,479


1,493


1,529


1,541


1,708


2,972


3,425

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP


20,344


18,581


17,416


15,889


17,215


38,925


32,696

Annualized adjusted net income - non-GAAP (C)


$ 81,600


$ 75,356


$ 69,096


$ 63,038


$ 69,049


$ 78,495


$ 65,934
















Net income


$ 18,865


$ 17,088


$ 15,887


$ 14,348


$ 15,507


$ 35,953


$ 29,271

Less: income tax expense


6,320


5,570


4,895


4,637


5,124


11,890


9,617

Less: provision for credit losses


896


85


2,827


2,992


1,528


981


2,556

Pre-tax pre-provision net income - non-GAAP


$ 26,081


$ 22,743


$ 23,609


$ 21,977


$ 22,159


$ 48,824


$ 41,444
















Return on average assets - GAAP


1.24 %


1.12 %


1.02 %


0.95 %


1.03 %


1.18 %


0.97 %

Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP


1.34 %


1.22 %


1.11 %


1.05 %


1.15 %


1.28 %


1.09 %
















Average assets


$ 6,080,508


$ 6,174,655


$ 6,206,753


$ 6,020,574


$ 6,021,385


$ 6,127,321


$ 6,075,339
















Average stockholders' equity (D)


$ 611,320


$ 600,212


$ 584,209


$ 571,247


$ 558,952


$ 605,797


$ 553,229

Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible


(90,088)


(92,086)


(94,059)


(96,074)


(98,241)


(91,082)


(99,372)

Average tangible common equity (E)


$ 521,232


$ 508,126


$ 490,150


$ 475,173


$ 460,711


$ 514,715


$ 453,857
















Return on average common equity - GAAP (A)/(D)


12.38 %


11.55 %


10.79 %


9.96 %


11.13 %


11.97 %


10.67 %

Return on average tangible common equity - non-GAAP
(B)/(E)


15.66 %


14.83 %


14.10 %


13.27 %


14.99 %


15.25 %


14.53 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025


6/30/2026


6/30/2025

The following reconciles efficiency ratio - GAAP and adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP(2):

Noninterest expense (F)


$ 35,668


$ 37,056


$ 35,499


$ 34,379


$ 34,410


$ 72,724


$ 68,157

Less: amortization of other intangible assets


(1,975)


(1,980)


(2,000)


(2,039)


(2,272)


(3,955)


(4,550)

Adjusted noninterest expense (G)


$ 33,693


$ 35,076


$ 33,499


$ 32,340


$ 32,138


$ 68,769


$ 63,607
















Net interest income (H)


$ 52,919


$ 52,555


$ 50,202


$ 48,418


$ 47,163


$ 105,474


$ 93,061

Add: taxable-equivalent adjustment


86


89


92


83


81


175


161

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (I)


$ 53,005


$ 52,644


$ 50,294


$ 48,501


$ 47,244


$ 105,649


$ 93,222
















Noninterest income (J)


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


$ 9,406


$ 16,074


$ 16,540

Adjusted noninterest income (K)


$ 8,830


$ 7,244


$ 8,906


$ 7,938


$ 9,406


$ 16,074


$ 16,540
















Efficiency ratio - GAAP (F)/(H)+(J)


57.76 %


61.97 %


60.06 %


61.00 %


60.83 %


59.83 %


62.19 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (G)/(I)+(K)


54.49 %


58.57 %


56.59 %


57.30 %


56.73 %


56.50 %


57.95 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


($ in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025












The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1):

Stockholders' equity (L)


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207


$ 565,194

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)


(97,027)

Tangible common equity (M)


$ 527,042


$ 511,706


$ 496,885


$ 482,219


$ 468,167












Shares of common stock outstanding (N)


33,416,336


33,451,063


33,413,503


33,421,672


33,374,265












Book value per common share - GAAP (L)/(N)


$ 18.44


$ 18.02


$ 17.65


$ 17.27


$ 16.94

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP (M)/(N)


$ 15.77


$ 15.30


$ 14.87


$ 14.43


$ 14.03












The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1):

Stockholders' equity (O)


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207


$ 565,194

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)


(97,027)

Tangible common equity (P)


$ 527,042


$ 511,706


$ 496,885


$ 482,219


$ 468,167












Assets (Q)


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


$ 6,037,874

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible


(89,033)


(91,008)


(92,988)


(94,988)


(97,027)

Tangible assets (R)


$ 6,062,398


$ 6,115,055


$ 6,165,830


$ 6,183,491


$ 5,940,847












Period-end equity to assets - GAAP (O)/(Q)


10.02 %


9.71 %


9.42 %


9.19 %


9.36 %

Period-end tangible common equity to tangible assets - non-GAAP (P)/(R)


8.69 %


8.37 %


8.06 %


7.80 %


7.88 %














(1)

Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

(2)

Management believes that reporting the adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Company











($ in thousands)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025

Common equity


$ 616,075


$ 602,714


$ 589,873


$ 577,207


$ 565,194

Goodwill(1)


(61,000)


(61,061)


(61,123)


(61,176)


(61,238)

Core deposit intangible(2)


(19,587)


(21,074)


(22,566)


(24,041)


(25,573)

DTAs that arise from net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards


-


-


(48)


(40)


(39)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


6,089


5,270


4,593


4,759


5,603

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


541,577


525,849


510,729


496,709


483,947

TRUPS


30,327


30,247


30,168


30,085


30,005

Tier 1 Capital


571,904


556,096


540,897


526,794


513,952

Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments


60,991


59,933


60,661


60,852


60,605

Subordinated debt


58,825


58,782


58,893


39,409


44,236

Total Capital


$ 691,720


$ 674,811


$ 660,451


$ 627,055


$ 618,793












Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


$ 4,882,618


$ 4,794,374


$ 4,852,573


$ 4,867,237


$ 4,890,679

Average Assets ("AA")


6,007,717


6,098,196


6,129,306


5,942,911


5,943,124












Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to RWA


11.09 %


10.97 %


10.52 %


10.21 %


9.90 %

Tier 1 Capital to RWA


11.71


11.60


11.15


10.82


10.51

Total Capital to RWA


14.17


14.08


13.61


12.88


12.65

Tier 1 Capital to AA (Leverage)


9.52


9.12


8.82


8.86


8.65

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


Regulatory Capital and Ratios for the Bank











($ in thousands)


Q2 2026


Q1 2026


Q4 2025


Q3 2025


Q2 2025

Common equity


$ 675,039


$ 660,598


$ 648,279


$ 639,670


$ 627,838

Goodwill(1)


(61,000)


(61,061)


(61,123)


(61,176)


(61,238)

Core deposit intangible(2)


(19,587)


(21,074)


(22,566)


(24,041)


(25,573)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


6,089


5,270


4,593


4,759


5,603

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212


546,630

Tier 1 Capital


600,541


583,733


569,183


559,212


546,630

Allowable reserve for credit losses and other Tier 2 adjustments


60,990


59,894


60,563


60,822


60,605

Total Capital


$ 661,531


$ 643,627


$ 629,746


$ 620,034


$ 607,235












Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA")


$ 4,879,247


$ 4,791,223


$ 4,844,639


$ 4,864,871


$ 4,888,558

Average Assets ("AA")


6,002,596


6,093,905


6,122,775


5,939,890


5,940,411














(1)

Goodwill is net of deferred tax liability.

(2)

Core deposit intangible is net of deferred tax liability.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)


Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:


($ in thousands)


June 30,
2026


% of Total
Loans


March 31,
2026


% of Total
Loans


December 31,
2025


% of Total
Loans


September 30,
2025


% of Total
Loans


June 30,
2025


% of Total
Loans

Commercial real estate


$ 2,603,014


53.37 %


$ 2,599,815


53.62 %


$ 2,643,996


53.95 %


$ 2,642,601


54.12 %


$ 2,603,974


53.95 %

Residential real estate


1,470,401


30.15


1,425,733


29.41


1,414,964


28.88


1,383,348


28.33


1,349,010


27.94

Construction


337,779


6.92


342,835


7.07


344,903


7.04


352,116


7.21


350,053


7.25

Commercial


220,712


4.52


220,833


4.56


226,006


4.61


221,598


4.54


224,092


4.64

Consumer


241,751


4.96


254,478


5.25


265,912


5.43


278,242


5.70


294,239


6.09

Credit cards


4,092


0.08


4,336


0.09


4,521


0.09


5,064


0.10


6,260


0.13

Total loans


4,877,749


100.00 %


4,848,030


100.00 %


4,900,302


100.00 %


4,882,969


100.00 %


4,827,628


100.00 %

Less: allowance for
credit losses


(58,737)




(58,481)




(58,836)




(59,554)




(58,483)



Total loans, net


$ 4,819,012




$ 4,789,549




$ 4,841,466




$ 4,823,415




$ 4,769,145



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)


Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:


($ in thousands)


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025












Classified loans











Substandard


$ 84,285


$ 82,337


$ 57,366


$ 48,470


$ 19,930

Total classified loans


84,285


82,337


57,366


48,470


19,930

Special mention loans


72,957


97,771


73,401


70,997


65,564

Total classified and special mention loans


$ 157,242


$ 180,108


$ 130,767


$ 119,467


$ 85,494












Classified loans


$ 84,285


$ 82,337


$ 57,366


$ 48,470


$ 19,930

Other real estate owned


-


69


113


120


179

Repossessed assets


2,362


3,345


2,879


3,432


2,457

Total classified assets


$ 86,647


$ 85,751


$ 60,358


$ 52,022


$ 22,566












Classified assets to total assets


1.41 %


1.38 %


0.96 %


0.83 %


0.37 %












Nonaccrual loans


$ 64,818


$ 64,958


$ 39,960


$ 24,378


$ 16,782

90+ days delinquent accruing


20


-


255


153


215

Other real estate owned ("OREO")


-


69


113


120


179

Repossessed property


2,362


3,345


2,879


3,432


2,457

Total nonperforming assets


$ 67,200


$ 68,372


$ 43,207


$ 28,083


$ 19,633

Accruing borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans ("BEFD")


140


5,263


5,311


6,704


6,709

Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications


$ 67,340


$ 73,635


$ 48,518


$ 34,787


$ 26,342












Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.09 %


1.10 %


0.69 %


0.45 %


0.33 %












Total assets


$ 6,151,431


$ 6,206,063


$ 6,258,818


$ 6,278,479


$ 6,037,874

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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