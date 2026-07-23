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WKN: 856701 | ISIN: US7703231032 | Ticker-Symbol: RHJ
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 09:50
30,520 Euro
-8,35 % -2,780
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Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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ROBERT HALF INC Chart 1 Jahr
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31,00032,00010:46
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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Robert Half Reports Second-quarter Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $26 million, or $0.26 per share, on revenues of $1.336 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $41 million, or $0.41 per share, on revenues of $1.370 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $40 million, or $0.40 per share, on revenues of $2.637 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $58 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenues of $2.722 billion.

"For the second quarter of 2026, global enterprise revenues were $1.336 billion, down 2 percent from last year's second quarter on a reported basis and down 3 percent on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Talent solutions delivered its third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth on an adjusted basis, while its permanent placement operations also posted adjusted year-over-year revenue growth of 2.5 percent. Global enterprise revenues and earnings exceeded the midpoint of our second-quarter guidance.

"Hiring demand continues to improve, and market conditions are increasingly more supportive of our business. Our unique combination of award-winning high-tech capabilities and high-touch expertise positions us well to help clients navigate a dynamic business environment and connect them with the specialized talent and consulting services they need.

"We would like to thank our global workforce for their continued dedication. Their commitment to excellence was recently recognized as Robert Half earned the No. 1 ranking among Forbes' America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 6715269.

A recorded replay of the call will be available for audio replay beginning July 23 and will remain accessible for 12 months at https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ22026. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations; currently available information; and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond the Company's control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted, or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED:


Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$ 1,336,365


$ 1,369,743


$ 2,636,544


$ 2,721,650

Costs of services

862,338


860,269


1,682,608


1,713,131









Gross margin

474,027


509,474


953,936


1,008,519









Selling, general and administrative expenses

536,326


507,934


979,324


968,097

Operating (loss) income

(62,299)


1,540


(25,388)


40,422

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred
compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and
expenses)

(100,878)


(57,654)


(92,651)


(37,483)

Interest income, net

(2,013)


(2,239)


(4,771)


(5,811)

Income before income taxes

40,592


61,433


72,034


83,716

Provision for income taxes

14,274


20,465


31,926


25,398









Net income

$ 26,318


$ 40,968


$ 40,108


$ 58,318









Diluted net income per share

$ 0.26


$ 0.41


$ 0.40


$ 0.58









Weighted average shares:








Basic

99,941


100,410


99,783


100,537

Diluted

100,307


100,539


100,104


100,776

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION








Contract talent solutions








Finance and accounting

$ 551,722


$ 555,626


$ 1,090,475


$ 1,118,559

Administrative and customer support

154,859


165,591


304,194


331,218

Technology

162,202


158,403


315,960


310,945

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(121,378)


(119,812)


(238,208)


(237,709)

Total contract talent solutions

747,405


759,808


1,472,421


1,523,013

Permanent placement talent solutions

117,991


114,713


226,995


226,804

Protiviti

470,969


495,222


937,128


971,833

Total service revenues

$ 1,336,365


$ 1,369,743


$ 2,636,544


$ 2,721,650



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



June 30,



2026


2025



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 324,714


$ 380,547

Accounts receivable, net


$ 821,442


$ 826,872

Total assets


$ 2,858,499


$ 2,832,196

Total current liabilities


$ 1,456,057


$ 1,322,626

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,207,659


$ 1,311,918




Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$ 24,639


$ 25,608

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$ 16,169


$ 13,217

Capital expenditures


$ 15,651


$ 27,573

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


-


1,128

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


Six Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$ 292,422


$ 297,367


$ 292,422


$ 297,367


39.1 %


39.1 %


39.1 %


39.1 %


$ 574,175


$ 594,300


$ 574,175


$ 594,300


39.0 %


39.0 %


39.0 %


39.0 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

117,823


114,551


117,823


114,551


99.9 %


99.9 %


99.9 %


99.9 %


226,549


226,412


226,549


226,412


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Total talent solutions

410,245


411,918


410,245


411,918


47.4 %


47.1 %


47.4 %


47.1 %


800,724


820,712


800,724


820,712


47.1 %


46.9 %


47.1 %


46.9 %

Protiviti

63,782


97,556


87,170


110,357


13.5 %


19.7 %


18.5 %


22.3 %


153,212


187,807


174,596


196,569


16.3 %


19.3 %


18.6 %


20.2 %

Total

$ 474,027


$ 509,474


$ 497,415


$ 522,275


35.5 %


37.2 %


37.2 %


38.1 %


$ 953,936


$ 1,008,519


$ 975,320


$ 1,017,281


36.2 %


37.1 %


37.0 %


37.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$ 292,422

39.1 %


$ 117,823

99.9 %


$ 410,245

47.4 %


$ 63,782

13.5 %


$ 474,027

35.5 %


$ 297,367

39.1 %


$ 114,551

99.9 %


$ 411,918

47.1 %


$ 97,556

19.7 %


$ 509,474

37.2 %

Adjustments (1)

-

-


-

-


-

-


23,388

5.0 %


23,388

1.7 %


-

-


-

-


-

-


12,801

2.6 %


12,801

0.9 %

As Adjusted

$ 292,422

39.1 %


$ 117,823

99.9 %


$ 410,245

47.4 %


$ 87,170

18.5 %


$ 497,415

37.2 %


$ 297,367

39.1 %


$ 114,551

99.9 %


$ 411,918

47.1 %


$ 110,357

22.3 %


$ 522,275

38.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$ 574,175

39.0 %


$ 226,549

99.8 %


$ 800,724

47.1 %


$ 153,212

16.3 %


$ 953,936

36.2 %


$ 594,300

39.0 %


$ 226,412

99.8 %


$ 820,712

46.9 %


$ 187,807

19.3 %


$ 1,008,519

37.1 %

Adjustments (1)

-

-


-

-


-

-


21,384

2.3 %


21,384

0.8 %


-

-


-

-


-

-


8,762

0.9 %


8,762

0.3 %

As Adjusted

$ 574,175

39.0 %


$ 226,549

99.8 %


$ 800,724

47.1 %


$ 174,596

18.6 %


$ 975,320

37.0 %


$ 594,300

39.0 %


$ 226,412

99.8 %


$ 820,712

46.9 %


$ 196,569

20.2 %


$ 1,017,281

37.4 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months EndedJune 30,


Relationships


Six Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses
































Contract talent solutions

$ 343,038


$ 318,871


$ 274,618


$ 278,944


45.9 %


42.0 %


36.7 %


36.7 %


$ 610,119


$ 595,083


$ 547,058


$ 569,186


41.4 %


39.1 %


37.2 %


37.4 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

115,999


111,218


106,929


106,292


98.3 %


97.0 %


90.6 %


92.7 %


217,805


217,353


209,599


214,529


96.0 %


95.8 %


92.3 %


94.6 %

Total talent solutions

459,037


430,089


381,547


385,236


53.0 %


49.2 %


44.1 %


44.1 %


827,924


812,436


756,657


783,715


48.7 %


46.4 %


44.5 %


44.8 %

Protiviti

77,289


77,845


77,289


77,845


16.4 %


15.7 %


16.4 %


15.7 %


151,400


155,661


151,400


155,661


16.2 %


16.0 %


16.2 %


16.0 %

Total

$ 536,326


$ 507,934


$ 458,836


$ 463,081


40.1 %


37.1 %


34.3 %


33.8 %


$ 979,324


$ 968,097


$ 908,057


$ 939,376


37.1 %


35.6 %


34.4 %


34.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 343,038

45.9 %


$ 115,999

98.3 %


$ 459,037

53.0 %


$ 77,289

16.4 %


$ 536,326

40.1 %


$ 318,871

42.0 %


$ 111,218

97.0 %


$ 430,089

49.2 %


$ 77,845

15.7 %


$ 507,934

37.1 %

Adjustments (1)

(68,420)

(9.2 %)


(9,070)

(7.7 %)


(77,490)

(8.9 %)


-

-


(77,490)

(5.8 %)


(39,927)

(5.3 %)


(4,926)

(4.3 %)


(44,853)

(5.1 %)


-

-


(44,853)

(3.3 %)

As Adjusted

$ 274,618

36.7 %


$ 106,929

90.6 %


$ 381,547

44.1 %


$ 77,289

16.4 %


$ 458,836

34.3 %


$ 278,944

36.7 %


$ 106,292

92.7 %


$ 385,236

44.1 %


$ 77,845

15.7 %


$ 463,081

33.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses






























As Reported

$ 610,119

41.4 %


$ 217,805

96.0 %


$ 827,924

48.7 %


$ 151,400

16.2 %


$ 979,324

37.1 %


$ 595,083

39.1 %


$ 217,353

95.8 %


$ 812,436

46.4 %


$ 155,661

16.0 %


$ 968,097

35.6 %

Adjustments (1)

(63,061)

(4.2 %)


(8,206)

(3.7 %)


(71,267)

(4.2 %)


-

-


(71,267)

(2.7 %)


(25,897)

(1.7 %)


(2,824)

(1.2 %)


(28,721)

(1.6 %)


-

-


(28,721)

(1.1 %)

As Adjusted

$ 547,058

37.2 %


$ 209,599

92.3 %


$ 756,657

44.5 %


$ 151,400

16.2 %


$ 908,057

34.4 %


$ 569,186

37.4 %


$ 214,529

94.6 %


$ 783,715

44.8 %


$ 155,661

16.0 %


$ 939,376

34.5 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months EndedJune 30,


Relationships


Six Months Ended June 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating (Loss) Income
































Contract talent solutions

$ (50,616)


$ (21,504)


$ 17,804


$ 18,423


(6.8 %)


(2.8 %)


2.4 %


2.4 %


$ (35,944)


$ (783)


$ 27,117


$ 25,114


(2.4 %)


(0.1 %)


1.8 %


1.6 %

Permanent placement talent
solutions

1,824


3,333


10,894


8,259


1.5 %


2.9 %


9.2 %


7.2 %


8,744


9,059


16,950


11,883


3.9 %


4.0 %


7.5 %


5.2 %

Total talent solutions

(48,792)


(18,171)


28,698


26,682


(5.6 %)


(2.1 %)


3.3 %


3.1 %


(27,200)


8,276


44,067


36,997


(1.6 %)


0.5 %


2.6 %


2.1 %

Protiviti

(13,507)


19,711


9,881


32,512


(2.9 %)


4.0 %


2.1 %


6.6 %


1,812


32,146


23,196


40,908


0.2 %


3.3 %


2.5 %


4.2 %

Total

$ (62,299)


$ 1,540


$ 38,579


$ 59,194


(4.7 %)


0.1 %


2.9 %


4.3 %


$ (25,388)


$ 40,422


$ 67,263


$ 77,905


(1.0 %)


1.5 %


2.6 %


2.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating (Loss) Income






























As Reported

$ (50,616)

(6.8 %)


$ 1,824

1.5 %


$ (48,792)

(5.6 %)


$ (13,507)

(2.9 %)


$ (62,299)

(4.7 %)


$ (21,504)

(2.8 %)


$ 3,333

2.9 %


$ (18,171)

(2.1 %)


$ 19,711

4.0 %


$ 1,540

0.1 %

Adjustments (1)

68,420

9.2 %


9,070

7.7 %


77,490

8.9 %


23,388

5.0 %


100,878

7.6 %


39,927

5.2 %


4,926

4.3 %


44,853

5.2 %


12,801

2.6 %


57,654

4.2 %

As Adjusted

$ 17,804

2.4 %


$ 10,894

9.2 %


$ 28,698

3.3 %


$ 9,881

2.1 %


$ 38,579

2.9 %


$ 18,423

2.4 %


$ 8,259

7.2 %


$ 26,682

3.1 %


$ 32,512

6.6 %


$ 59,194

4.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:


Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating (Loss) Income






























As Reported

$ (35,944)

(2.4 %)


$ 8,744

3.9 %


$ (27,200)

(1.6 %)


$ 1,812

0.2 %


$ (25,388)

(1.0 %)


$ (783)

(0.1 %)


$ 9,059

4.0 %


$ 8,276

0.5 %


$ 32,146

3.3 %


$ 40,422

1.5 %

Adjustments (1)

63,061

4.2 %


8,206

3.6 %


71,267

4.2 %


21,384

2.3 %


92,651

3.6 %


25,897

1.7 %


2,824

1.2 %


28,721

1.6 %


8,762

0.9 %


37,483

1.4 %

As Adjusted

$ 27,117

1.8 %


$ 16,950

7.5 %


$ 44,067

2.6 %


$ 23,196

2.5 %


$ 67,263

2.6 %


$ 25,114

1.6 %


$ 11,883

5.2 %


$ 36,997

2.1 %


$ 40,908

4.2 %


$ 77,905

2.9 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations are included in operating (loss) income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2025


2026


2025


2026



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2

Global

























Finance and accounting


-12.3


-10.8


-9.9


-6.9


-4.3


-0.7


-10.0


-10.8


-10.7


-7.8


-6.3


-1.3

Administrative and customer support


-17.2


-13.0


-11.1


-11.4


-9.8


-6.5


-15.2


-13.3


-12.1


-12.5


-11.8


-6.9

Technology


-3.4


0.3


-1.5


-1.0


0.8


2.4


-1.3


0.4


-1.9


-1.2


-0.3


2.3

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)


4.5


2.9


1.1


3.0


-0.9


1.3


6.8


2.5


0.2


2.2


-2.8


1.2

Total contract talent solutions


-14.0


-11.1


-10.1


-8.2


-5.0


-1.6


-11.8


-11.1


-10.9


-9.0


-6.8


-2.1

Permanent placement talent solutions


-10.2


-12.5


-10.7


-5.1


-2.8


2.9


-7.8


-12.6


-11.4


-5.9


-4.7


2.5

Total talent solutions


-13.5


-11.3


-10.2


-7.9


-4.7


-1.0


-11.3


-11.3


-11.0


-8.6


-6.6


-1.5

Protiviti


2.7


1.8


-2.6


-2.0


-2.2


-4.9


4.7


1.5


-3.4


-2.8


-3.8


-5.0

Total


-8.4


-7.0


-7.5


-5.8


-3.8


-2.4


-6.2


-7.1


-8.3


-6.6


-5.6


-2.8


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


-11.8


-10.7


-10.3


-9.5


-7.6


-2.1


-10.7


-10.7


-10.4


-9.2


-7.5


-1.8

Permanent placement talent solutions


-8.5


-13.2


-11.3


-5.8


-5.9


6.0


-7.3


-13.2


-11.4


-5.5


-5.7


6.3

Total talent solutions


-11.4


-11.0


-10.4


-9.0


-7.4


-1.1


-10.3


-11.0


-10.5


-8.8


-7.3


-0.8

Protiviti


2.3


-0.7


-5.5


-5.9


-6.4


-5.8


3.6


-0.7


-5.6


-5.6


-6.3


-5.5

Total


-6.9


-7.4


-8.6


-7.9


-7.1


-2.9


-5.7


-7.4


-8.7


-7.6


-6.9


-2.5


























International

























Contract talent solutions


-20.7


-12.5


-9.7


-4.0


4.3


-0.1


-16.2


-12.9


-12.4


-8.7


-3.4


-3.5

Permanent placement talent solutions


-14.5


-10.6


-9.0


-3.5


5.7


-4.8


-10.1


-11.2


-11.2


-7.0


-0.9


-7.1

Total talent solutions


-19.8


-12.2


-9.6


-3.9


4.5


-0.9


-15.3


-12.6


-12.2


-8.4


-3.0


-4.1

Protiviti


4.4


13.1


11.1


14.7


16.0


-1.2


7.9


10.7


7.5


9.1


8.1


-3.1

Total


-13.6


-5.3


-3.8


1.8


8.1


-1.0


-9.4


-6.3


-6.7


-3.0


0.4


-3.8



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - GLOBAL



Q1 2025


Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026

Finance and accounting













As Reported


-12.3


-10.8


-9.9


-6.9


-4.3


-0.7

Billing Days Impact


1.3


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


1.0


-0.4


-0.6


-1.2


-2.0


-0.7

As Adjusted


-10.0


-10.8


-10.7


-7.8


-6.3


-1.3














Administrative and customer support













As Reported


-17.2


-13.0


-11.1


-11.4


-9.8


-6.5

Billing Days Impact


1.3


0.4


0.0


0.3


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


0.7


-0.7


-1.0


-1.4


-2.0


-0.5

As Adjusted


-15.2


-13.3


-12.1


-12.5


-11.8


-6.9














Technology













As Reported


-3.4


0.3


-1.5


-1.0


0.8


2.4

Billing Days Impact


1.4


0.5


-0.1


0.3


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


0.7


-0.4


-0.3


-0.5


-1.1


-0.3

As Adjusted


-1.3


0.4


-1.9


-1.2


-0.3


2.3














Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


4.5


2.9


1.1


3.0


-0.9


1.3

Billing Days Impact


1.6


0.5


-0.1


0.4


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


0.7


-0.9


-0.8


-1.2


-1.9


-0.3

As Adjusted


6.8


2.5


0.2


2.2


-2.8


1.2














Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


-14.0


-11.1


-10.1


-8.2


-5.0


-1.6

Billing Days Impact


1.3


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


0.9


-0.4


-0.6


-1.1


-1.8


-0.7

As Adjusted


-11.8


-11.1


-10.9


-9.0


-6.8


-2.1














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-10.2


-12.5


-10.7


-5.1


-2.8


2.9

Billing Days Impact


1.3


0.5


-0.1


0.3


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


1.1


-0.6


-0.6


-1.1


-1.9


-0.5

As Adjusted


-7.8


-12.6


-11.4


-5.9


-4.7


2.5














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-13.5


-11.3


-10.2


-7.9


-4.7


-1.0

Billing Days Impact


1.2


0.4


-0.2


0.4


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


1.0


-0.4


-0.6


-1.1


-1.9


-0.7

As Adjusted


-11.3


-11.3


-11.0


-8.6


-6.6


-1.5














Protiviti













As Reported


2.7


1.8


-2.6


-2.0


-2.2


-4.9

Billing Days Impact


1.5


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.2

Currency Impact


0.5


-0.7


-0.6


-1.1


-1.6


-0.3

As Adjusted


4.7


1.5


-3.4


-2.8


-3.8


-5.0














Total













As Reported


-8.4


-7.0


-7.5


-5.8


-3.8


-2.4

Billing Days Impact


1.4


0.4


-0.2


0.3


0.0


0.1

Currency Impact


0.8


-0.5


-0.6


-1.1


-1.8


-0.5

As Adjusted


-6.2


-7.1


-8.3


-6.6


-5.6


-2.8

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - UNITED STATES



Q1 2025


Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-11.8


-10.7


-10.3


-9.5


-7.6


-2.1

Billing Days Impact


1.1


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.1


0.3

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-10.7


-10.7


-10.4


-9.2


-7.5


-1.8














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-8.5


-13.2


-11.3


-5.8


-5.9


6.0

Billing Days Impact


1.2


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.2


0.3

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-7.3


-13.2


-11.4


-5.5


-5.7


6.3














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-11.4


-11.0


-10.4


-9.0


-7.4


-1.1

Billing Days Impact


1.1


0.0


-0.1


0.2


0.1


0.3

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-10.3


-11.0


-10.5


-8.8


-7.3


-0.8














Protiviti













As Reported


2.3


-0.7


-5.5


-5.9


-6.4


-5.8

Billing Days Impact


1.3


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.1


0.3

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


3.6


-0.7


-5.6


-5.6


-6.3


-5.5














Total













As Reported


-6.9


-7.4


-8.6


-7.9


-7.1


-2.9

Billing Days Impact


1.2


0.0


-0.1


0.3


0.2


0.4

Currency Impact


?


?


?


?


?


?

As Adjusted


-5.7


-7.4


-8.7


-7.6


-6.9


-2.5

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth - INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2025


Q2 2025


Q3 2025


Q4 2025


Q1 2026


Q2 2026

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-20.7


-12.5


-9.7


-4.0


4.3


-0.1

Billing Days Impact


0.6


1.4


0.0


0.1


0.6


-0.5

Currency Impact


3.9


-1.8


-2.7


-4.8


-8.3


-2.9

As Adjusted


-16.2


-12.9


-12.4


-8.7


-3.4


-3.5














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-14.5


-10.6


-9.0


-3.5


5.7


-4.8

Billing Days Impact


0.6


1.4


0.0


0.2


0.6


-0.4

Currency Impact


3.8


-2.0


-2.2


-3.7


-7.2


-1.9

As Adjusted


-10.1


-11.2


-11.2


-7.0


-0.9


-7.1














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-19.8


-12.2


-9.6


-3.9


4.5


-0.9

Billing Days Impact


0.6


1.4


0.0


0.1


0.7


-0.4

Currency Impact


3.9


-1.8


-2.6


-4.6


-8.2


-2.8

As Adjusted


-15.3


-12.6


-12.2


-8.4


-3.0


-4.1














Protiviti













As Reported


4.4


13.1


11.1


14.7


16.0


-1.2

Billing Days Impact


0.7


1.7


0.0


0.1


0.7


-0.5

Currency Impact


2.8


-4.1


-3.6


-5.7


-8.6


-1.4

As Adjusted


7.9


10.7


7.5


9.1


8.1


-3.1














Total













As Reported


-13.6


-5.3


-3.8


1.8


8.1


-1.0

Billing Days Impact


0.6


1.5


0.0


0.2


0.6


-0.5

Currency Impact


3.6


-2.5


-2.9


-5.0


-8.3


-2.3

As Adjusted


-9.4


-6.3


-6.7


-3.0


0.4


-3.8

SOURCE Robert Half

© 2026 PR Newswire
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