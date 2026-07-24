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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 10:33
26,440 Euro
+19,75 % +4,360
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,48026,54010:38
26,50026,52010:38
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 08:23 Uhr
35 Leser
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Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Leadership Team: Pia Aaltonen-Forsell appointed Chief Financial Officer

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on July 24, 2026, at 09.03 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has appointed Pia Aaltonen-Forsell (M. Soc.Sc. (Econ.), MBA) Chief Financial Officer and member of the Valmet Executive Leadership Team. In this position Aaltonen-Forsell will report to the President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and she will start in the position at the latest at the end of January 2027.

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell joins Valmet from the role of Chief Financial Officer at Finnair. Previously, she has served as CFO in Northvolt, CFO in Outokumpu, CFO in Alhström-Munksjö and Munksjö, CFO in Vacon, and in various management and finance positions at Stora Enso. Aaltonen-Forsell is a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of UPM-Kymmene Corporation. Pia Aaltonen-Forsell will be based in Espoo, Finland.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Pia to Valmet. She brings demonstrated, broad financial expertise and experience from leading complex global organizations. As we continue to develop Valmet and execute our strategy, her leadership will be important in driving our financial performance, cost competitiveness, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet.

Aaltonen-Forsell succeeds Valmet's CFO Katri Hokkanen, who as announced on March 20, 2026, is leaving her role as the CFO by the end of September 2026.

Further information:

Anu Pires,
EVP, People, Communications and Culture,
tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)
VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

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This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-leadership-team--pia-aaltonen-forsell-appointed-chief-financial-officer,c4377329

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/pia-aaltonen-forsell-photo-for-media,c3554724

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell photo for media

© 2026 PR Newswire
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