



HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As Asia's demographic structure evolves and health awareness continues to rise, the healthcare market is undergoing sustained upgrading. Demand across high-end medical services, health and wellness products, and pharmaceutical R&D support is steadily increasing. Against this backdrop, EPS Creative Health Technology Group Limited (3860.HK), with its strong capability in integrating industry resources, is gradually gaining market attention.EPS Creative Health Technology's parent company, EPS Holdings, Inc. of Japan, has long been deeply engaged in pharmaceutical R&D and clinical trials. It is a well-established contract research organization and pharmaceutical marketing service provider in Tokyo, as well as one of the largest professional healthcare service providers in Asia. Leveraging its parent company's extensive industry expertise, EPS Creative Health Technology has progressively transformed from a company primarily focused on apparel supply chain management into a diversified healthcare services provider, covering advanced medical services, health and wellness products, and related supporting services.The company currently operates under a dual-core business model. On one hand, it provides international brands with one-stop solutions for knitted apparel?including menswear, womenswear, and childrenswear?covering design, sourcing, production management, and sales.On the other hand, it develops healthcare-related services across China, Japan, and Hong Kong, including contract research organization (CRO) services, innovative drug support, and the sale of health and wellness products.As industry trends become increasingly diversified, demand for high-quality, convenient, and sustainable healthcare services continues to grow. In recent years, EPS Creative Health Technology has expanded its presence in the healthcare and wellness sectors through business development, mergers and acquisitions, and channel partnerships. The company is leveraging its pharmaceutical services background, consumer health distribution channels, and Hong Kong listing platform to translate these advantages into clearer growth momentum.Amid the continued upgrading of healthcare demand and the expansion of health-related consumption, companies with strengths in product sourcing, channel execution, and healthcare service collaboration are better positioned to capture new growth opportunities. Supported by its parent company's strong resources, an extensive pharmaceutical services network in Chinese Mainland, and established product sales experience in Hong Kong, EPS Creative Health Technology has built a cross-regional, synergistic platform. This positions the company to advance in areas such as advanced medical services and health and wellness, explore business expansion opportunities, and pursue collaborative healthcare initiatives, offering significant long-term growth potential.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.