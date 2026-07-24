Regulatory News:

Gecina's (Paris:GFC) 2026 Half-Year Report can be consulted or downloaded from the Group's website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors Publications and press releases Financial reports and universal registration documents.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

by mail: Gecina 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris

- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr

- by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

Financial agenda

10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at June 30, 2026. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Gecina

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr