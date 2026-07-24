Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc: Kronos Advanced Technologies FDA-Cleared Air Purifiers Offer Critical Indoor-Air Protection as Canadian Wildfire Smoke Degrades U.S. Air Quality; Significant Discounts Offered to New Customers

Kronos expands access to patented, filter-free air-purification technology as fine-particle pollution affects communities across the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

PARKERSBURG, WV / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:KNOS) ("Kronos" or the "Company"), an innovator in high-voltage air movement, filtration and air-disinfection technologies, today urged consumers, schools, healthcare providers and businesses to take immediate steps to improve indoor air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect communities across broad areas of the United States.

To help make cleaner indoor air more accessible during the current smoke emergency, Kronos is offering significant discounts to new customers on qualifying FDA-cleared air purifiers and related products. The Company is also making flexible payment options and expedited shipping available where possible.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Creates Widespread Air-Quality Concerns

Large wildfire complexes burning across Canada have transported dense smoke plumes into the United States, contributing to elevated concentrations of fine-particle pollution in portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. State and federal agencies have issued air-quality alerts in affected areas, with some communities experiencing conditions classified as unhealthy or hazardous.

NASA Satellite Imagery Highlights the Massive Scale of the Smoke Plume

The extraordinary scale of the Canadian wildfire smoke has also been documented by NASA. Using imagery from NASA's Terra satellite and the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument, NASA scientists have captured striking images showing a massive river of smoke stretching across much of North America. Satellite observations from July 2026 show smoke extending from western Canada across the Great Lakes region and reaching as far as the U.S. East Coast, demonstrating that wildfire smoke can travel thousands of miles while significantly degrading air quality far from the fires themselves.

NASA's Earth Observatory notes that satellite monitoring has become an essential tool for tracking wildfire smoke movement, helping scientists, emergency managers and public health officials forecast where smoke will travel and identify communities that may experience deteriorating air quality. These observations reinforce recommendations from health authorities that residents in affected regions should remain informed about local air quality conditions and take appropriate steps to reduce indoor exposure to harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

In mid-July, Michigan environmental officials issued statewide alerts for elevated fine-particle pollution caused by Canadian wildfire smoke, while Connecticut authorities forecast elevated particulate levels across the state. Federal officials have advised residents to use the EPA's AirNow Fire and Smoke Map because smoke conditions and local air quality can change rapidly.

Wildfire smoke contains a complex mixture of gases and microscopic particles. Of particular concern is PM2.5, particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. Because these particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs, exposure can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular conditions and may cause coughing, throat and eye irritation, wheezing, chest discomfort, headaches and shortness of breath.

Children, older adults, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers and people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes or heart disease may face heightened risks from smoke exposure.

The current conditions recall the severe Canadian wildfire-smoke event of June 2023, when New York City and other major metropolitan areas experienced extraordinary pollution levels and widespread disruption. The recurrence of major cross-border smoke events underscores the importance of preparing homes, schools, medical offices and workplaces for periods when outdoor air becomes unsafe.

Government Agencies Recommend Cleaner Indoor-Air Environments

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and public-health agencies recommend that residents in smoke-affected areas monitor local Air Quality Index readings, reduce outdoor activity when pollution levels rise, keep windows and doors closed and operate properly selected indoor air-cleaning equipment.

AirNow's AQI scale categorizes readings above 100 as unhealthy for at least some members of the public, readings above 150 as unhealthy for everyone, readings above 200 as very unhealthy and readings above 300 as hazardous. Residents should consult AirNow.gov or the AirNow mobile application for current local conditions.

Additional precautions may include:

Creating a designated clean-air room inside the home.

Running an effective air purifier continuously in occupied rooms.

Setting central HVAC systems to recirculate indoor air where appropriate.

Avoiding activities that generate additional indoor particles, such as smoking, burning candles or using fireplaces.

Limiting strenuous outdoor activity during elevated AQI conditions.

Wearing a properly fitted particulate respirator when outdoor exposure cannot be avoided.

Kronos Technology Designed to Capture and Neutralize Airborne Contaminants

Kronos air purifiers use patented high-voltage-field electrostatic technology to move, capture and neutralize airborne contaminants without relying on conventional disposable HEPA filters.

The Company's technology has demonstrated removal efficiencies of up to 99.98% for tested airborne pollutants, including smoke particles, allergens, bacteria and other airborne contaminants. Unlike many conventional air purifiers that require recurring filter replacement, qualifying Kronos systems use washable or reusable collection components, helping reduce ongoing maintenance costs and filter waste.

Kronos' FDA-cleared air-purification models are classified as Class II medical devices. The Company's Model 5 is designed for larger residential and professional environments and is marketed for spaces of up to approximately 1,400 square feet, subject to room configuration, airflow and operating conditions. A second Kronos model received FDA clearance in 2024, expanding the Company's portfolio of air-purification products intended for use in homes, healthcare settings and other occupied indoor environments.

Key attributes of Kronos air-purification technology include:

Patented high-voltage electrostatic collection and air-disinfection technology.

FDA-cleared models for indoor air-purification applications.

Capture of ultrafine airborne particles, including smoke-related particulate matter.

Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms, classrooms, waiting rooms and offices.

Energy-efficient air movement without conventional fan-dependent architecture in applicable models.

Reusable collection elements that reduce dependence on disposable replacement filters.

Low-pressure airflow designed to circulate and clean indoor air continuously.

Products suitable for residential, educational, professional and small-business environments.

Actual performance may vary according to room size, ceiling height, placement, air-exchange rate, pollutant concentration, operating speed and other environmental conditions.

Company Responds to an Increasingly Common Public-Health Challenge

"As wildfire smoke once again moves across the border and creates unhealthy air conditions in American communities, access to effective indoor air purification becomes a health and preparedness priority," said Dr. Greg Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of Kronos Advanced Technologies.

"Kronos technology was developed to remove extremely small airborne contaminants while eliminating the cost and waste associated with repeatedly purchasing conventional filters. We want to help families, schools, medical practices and businesses create cleaner indoor environments during this difficult period, which is why we are making substantial discounts available to qualifying new customers."

Kronos has previously supported public awareness during wildfire-smoke emergencies. In June 2023, the Company issued a public statement regarding the use of its FDA-cleared air purifiers as smoke from Canadian wildfires affected the northeastern United States. The Company also addressed increased air-purifier demand during the January 2025 California wildfires.

Cross-Border Wildfire Conditions Draw National Attention

The widespread movement of smoke across the U.S.-Canada border has also drawn attention from federal and provincial officials. President Donald Trump recently criticized Canada's wildfire and forest-management practices and discussed the economic costs of Canadian smoke entering the United States.

Separately, the Trump administration announced new tariffs on selected Canadian products in connection with broader trade disputes. Although wildfire smoke has been discussed publicly as a cross-border concern, administration officials have stated that the announced tariffs were based on trade issues rather than being imposed directly as compensation for wildfire pollution.

Kronos believes wildfire smoke should be approached primarily as a public-health and emergency-preparedness issue requiring cooperation among communities, government agencies, healthcare organizations and private industry.

Significant New-Customer Discounts and Expedited Fulfillment

For a limited time, Kronos is offering qualifying new customers significant discounts on selected products, including:

FDA-cleared Kronos air purifiers.

Residential and professional air-purification systems.

Replacement and accessory products, where applicable.

Kronos graphene face masks and related personal-protection products.

Multi-unit packages for schools, businesses, medical offices and community organizations.

Flexible payment arrangements may be available for qualifying purchases. Kronos will also seek to expedite fulfillment to smoke-affected regions, subject to product availability, shipping-carrier capacity and destination.

Schools, healthcare facilities, senior-living communities, dental and medical practices, employers and organizations interested in purchasing multiple units are encouraged to contact the Company regarding volume pricing.

Promotional pricing, eligibility requirements, product availability and shipping terms may vary. Customers should consult the Company's website for current offers and complete terms.

How to Learn More

Consumers and organizations may obtain product information, review current promotions and purchase Kronos air purifiers by visiting:

www.KronosAir.com

For corporate and investor information, visit:

www.KronosATI.co

For current wildfire-smoke conditions and local air-quality information, visit the EPA's AirNow Fire and Smoke Map at AirNow.gov.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses, but also do not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity - FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

Kronos Air 5G - Model 3 air purifier combines powerful eHEPA technology with a compact form factor up to 6 times smaller than other air purifiers, with reusable filters.

FDA Cleared MODEL 5: Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v). - our most popular air purifier.

MODEL 8: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology.

Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented eHEPA technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems.

Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft. Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Company's Manufacturer obtained FDA clearance for the Kronos Air purifiers.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is a distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog and KRONOS brands.

All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise - Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices, manufacturing facilities, and wholesale showrooms are located in Parkersburg, WV.

Shopping portal: https://www.KronosAIR.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

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Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosAIR.com or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time. Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Phone inquiries: (716)OTC-KNOS

(716)-682-5667 SMS / text messages only please.

SOURCE: Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

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