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WKN: A426XG | ISIN: US28256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: X3W
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 15:25
3,375 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EINRIDE AB ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EINRIDE AB ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 12:34 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Einride AB: Einride to Host First Half 2026 Earnings Conference Call on August 18, 2026

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a freight technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric operations for some of the world's largest shippers, today announced it will release its operating and financial results for the first half of 2026, ended June 30, 2026 on August 18, 2026, before market open.

In conjunction with this announcement, Einride will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results with the investment community.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: 14.00 CET (08.00 AM ET)

Webcast link can be found HERE

Teleconference registration link can be found HERE

Participants are encouraged to dial in or access the webcast at least 10 to15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a timely connection.

Replay Information

The webcast will be available on Einride's Investor Relations website following the call.

Supplemental Materials

Einride's earnings press release, along with any accompanying financial statements, presentation slides, or supplemental data, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the start of the call.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Investor & Media Contacts

Einride
Christina Zander
Head of Communications Einride
press@einride.tech, einride@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c351171-8da5-436c-9ce5-5eee8318a68a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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