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WKN: 853390 | ISIN: AN8068571086 | Ticker-Symbol: SCL
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 13:05
42,625 Euro
+2,76 % +1,145
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SLB LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLB LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,00042,75513:18
42,00042,62513:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SLB
SLB LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SLB LIMITED42,625+2,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.