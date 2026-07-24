£3.4 million UK Government-backed ECLiPSE programme led by Vertical Aerospace will develop next-generation charging and thermal management technologies for electric aircraft

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced it will lead the development of next-generation high-power charging and thermal management technology through the UK Government-backed ECLiPSE (Electrified Charging Liquid-cooling Provision for Support of E-flights) programme.

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Vertical Aerospace?to develop?high-power charging technology to enable commercial electric aviation? ?

As the electric aviation industry moves toward commercial operations, charging infrastructure is emerging as one of the critical technologies needed to make high-frequency electric flight commercially and financially viable.

Led by Vertical in partnership with the University of Bath along with engineering technology and consulting firm InnCat Ltd., the ECLiPSE project will develop innovative charging and liquid-cooling technologies designed to reduce infrastructure costs, accelerate site integration and enable faster aircraft turnaround, helping unlock the next generation of zero-emission aviation.

Announced at the Farnborough International Airshow, during which Vertical demonstrated the show's first eVTOL flights, the project has been selected for funding through the UK Department for Transport's Zero Emission Flight Demonstrator programme and represents a total investment of approximately £3.4 million, including up to £1.75 million in government funding, subject to completion of the grant agreement. The funding forms part of a wider UK Government £43 million package for next-generation aviation technology.

In a major vote of confidence for the technology, new government-backed research from the University of Birmingham has recently found that flying taxis could improve connectivity, support economic growth and help deliver cleaner aviation across the UK.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said: "To unlock commercial electric aviation, the industry needs the infrastructure that allows aircraft to recharge quickly, operate efficiently and scale economically. Through ECLiPSE, we're making electric flight operational and commercially viable, while strengthening the UK's leadership in next-generation aerospace innovation."

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said: "The next generation of flight is taking off in the UK. By powering up electric and hydrogen-powered planes, we're bringing passengers closer to the flights of the future while creating skilled jobs, backing UK businesses and spreading economic growth to all 4 corners of the country. We're working hand in hand with industry to cut emissions, drive innovation, and ensure the UK remains one of the best places in the world to build, test and fly the aircraft of tomorrow."

The ECLiPSE project will integrate advanced high-power charging and thermal management technologies that are expected to improve charging performance while reducing system size, installation complexity and long-term operating costs. By increasing charging power and improving thermal management, the programme aims to make electric aircraft operations more commercially attractive for operators while accelerating deployment of charging infrastructure.

The technologies developed through the programme are also expected to have applications across the wider transport sector as electrification continues to expand.

The announcement builds on longstanding UK Government support for Vertical through programmes including the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), the Future Flight Challenge and now the Department for Transport's Zero Emission Flight Demonstrator programme. In addition, Vertical announced this week that they are in advanced discussions with the UK Government on a broad package to anchor the first of Vertical's planned global full-production sites in the UK. The package includes a further grant of up to £10 million ($13.5 million), bringing total direct UK Government funding support to approximately £48 million ($64 million).

Vertical is developing not only its Valo electric aircraft but also helping build the broader ecosystem required to support commercial electric flight. Alongside recent strategic agreements across aircraft systems, hybrid-electric propulsion and defence applications, the ECLiPSE programme expands Vertical's capabilities into charging infrastructure, an increasingly important element of the future advanced air mobility value chain.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the ECLiPSE programme and funding through the UK Department for Transport's Zero Emission Flight Demonstrator programme, which is subject to completion of the grant agreement, our ability to develop high-power charging and thermal management technology; the UK Government-backed package to support the Company's planned global full-production sites in the United Kingdom, which remains subject to the completion of legal, subsidy control, due diligence and ministerial approval processes; the Memorandum of Understanding from UK Export Finance, which is not legally binding; the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the Company's plans for certification, industrialisation and commercialisation of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the plans around the development and testing of the hybrid-electric Valo variant, the design and manufacture of our aircrafts, the features and capabilities of our aircrafts, selection of suppliers, expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; statements and projections contained in the Frontier Economics report which was commissioned by Vertical and based on Vertical-supplied data, including management projections, assumptions, targets, expectations and estimates in which actual results may vary due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to the business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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