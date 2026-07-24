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WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.26 | 21:59
33,730 US-Dollar
+0,18 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 13:20 Uhr
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ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $12.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and net income of $26.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026. Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.
  • Core loans increased $87.1 million, or 11.9% annualized, during the second quarter, reflecting continued organic production and the purchase of approximately $40 million of seasoned, high-quality adjustable-rate residential mortgages.
  • GAAP net interest margin was 3.59% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.63% in the first quarter of 2026 and 3.66% in the second quarter of the prior year, as higher earning asset yields were offset by slightly higher funding costs and lower interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $55.4 million during the second quarter, primarily reflecting normal seasonal fluctuations in municipal operating balances, while total liquidity and borrowing capacity remained strong.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.04% of average loans for the second quarter, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.07% at June 30, 2026.

"ChoiceOne delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by loan growth, stable credit quality, and continued capital accretion," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management is improving our earning asset mix and interest rate positioning, while supporting continued momentum through the remainder of 2026."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $12,463,000 and $26,167,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to net income of $13,534,000 and a net loss of $372,000 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 and $1.74 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.90 and diluted loss per share of $0.03 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. Second quarter results included a pre-tax securities loss of approximately $1.9 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.10, as ChoiceOne repositioned lower-yielding municipal securities to fund loan growth and improve its interest rate profile.

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $146.6 million compared to June 30, 2025. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in core loans, securities and warehouse mortgage advances. This growth was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $67.6 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $87.1 million or an annualized 11.9% during the second quarter of 2026 and grew by $101.5 million or 3.5% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026. Of this growth approximately $40.0 million was due to a purchase of seasoned, high quality adjustable rate mortgages from another community bank made during the quarter. Loan interest income increased $703,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $187,000 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease from the second quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 24 and 36 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the second quarter of 2026, $2.0 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $433,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $3.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $48.0 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $55.4 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to March 31, 2026. This decline is largely due to seasonality in municipal deposits as municipal operational balances fluctuate with the timing of tax receipts. Municipal deposits decreased by approximately $95.0 million during the quarter, which is consistent with historical fluctuations. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $22.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2025. This increase is primarily organic growth in interest bearing and savings accounts offset by a decline in higher interest certificate of deposit accounts. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short-term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of June 30, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $295.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.80%, with $275.0 million due within 12 months. At June 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.1% of deposits at June 30, 2026.

In the three months ended June 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits increased four basis points to 1.58% from 1.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The annualized cost of funds increased four basis points to 1.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from 1.73% in the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher rates on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit, borrowings, subordinated debentures, and brokered deposits. The average balance of certificates of deposit declined $14.2 million during the quarter. Interest expense on borrowings increased $58,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026 as average borrowings increased $5.1 million. ChoiceOne's deposit costs may have slight upward pressure as new and repriced deposits carry rates above the existing portfolio average.

ChoiceOne incurred $550,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $309,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on June 30, 2026 compared to 1.19% and 1.18% on March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026. Notably, 0.49% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration. In addition, 30.6% of the nonperforming loans carry partial government guarantees from the SBA or USDA.

At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity was $482.7 million, an increase from $431.8 million on June 30, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 35,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 75,116 shares [collectively] during the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025 for a net cost of $2.2 million under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 265,272 shares remaining to purchase as of June 30, 2026. The repurchase of shares reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 12.4% on June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $1.6 million to $4.9 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2025. The decline was primarily driven by a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2026, compared to no securities gains or losses in the prior-year period. In late June 2026 ChoiceOne sold approximately $25 million of municipal securities with a tax-equivalent yield of 2.28% for a pre-tax loss of $1.9 million. The sale of securities was undertaken to provide funding for the purchase of adjustable-rate residential mortgages and improve ChoiceOne's overall interest rate profile. Partially offsetting this decline were increases in customer service charges and interchange income and insurance and investment commissions. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income declined $876,000, primarily due to the increase in net losses on sales of securities. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $671,000, to $10.8 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $545,000, or 2.1%, to $26.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by lower intangible amortization expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $275,000, reflecting higher salaries and benefits expenses and data processing costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment and intangible amortization expenses. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased $9.3 million, to $51.8 million compared to $61.2 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the prior-year period. Excluding merger-related expenses, noninterest expense increased due to higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing, professional fees, and other operating expenses associated with the Company's growth and integration activities. ChoiceOne expects to open a full service branch and lending office in Troy, MI later in 2026. ChoiceOne currently serves customers throughout Southeast Michigan and expects the Troy office to further support commercial lending and treasury management growth initiatives.

ChoiceOne's year to date 2026 tax expense was reduced by $400,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"As we enter the second half of 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operational efficiency, and prudent capital management," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this balanced approach positions ChoiceOne to build on our momentum and create long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



June 30, 2025


Cash and cash equivalents


$

88,649



$

84,218



$

156,280


Equity securities, at fair value



9,497




9,425




9,582


Securities Held to Maturity



383,345




384,339




390,457


Securities Available for Sale



555,571




573,531




479,426


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



15,823




18,562




18,562


Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554




12,554




12,547


Loans held for sale



3,833




9,976




7,639


Mortgage warehouse advances



53,535




51,187




3,033


Core loans



3,019,246




2,932,110




2,917,759


Total loans held for investment



3,072,781




2,983,297




2,920,792


Allowance for credit losses



(35,738)




(35,496)




(34,798)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



3,037,043




2,947,801




2,885,994


Premises and equipment



50,383




48,670




45,667


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



87,011




86,305




73,673


Goodwill



129,854




129,854




126,730


Intangible assets



27,888




29,464




33,421


Other assets



55,438




59,866




70,274












Total Assets


$

4,456,889



$

4,394,565



$

4,310,252












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

943,943



$

912,845



$

943,873


Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,356,540




1,428,338




1,322,336


Savings deposits



620,525




624,084




595,981


Certificates of deposit



587,596




598,743




624,209


Brokered deposits



93,228




103,381




106,225


Borrowings



294,850




184,819




198,428


Subordinated debentures



48,646




48,552




48,277


Other liabilities



28,882




23,802




39,162












Total Liabilities



3,974,210




3,924,564




3,878,491












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,950,472 at June 30, 2026, 14,960,200 at
March 31, 2026, and 15,008,864 at June 30, 2025.



396,681




397,498




398,201


Retained earnings



120,135




112,008




82,647


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(34,137)




(39,505)




(49,087)


Shareholders' Equity



482,679




470,001




431,761












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,456,889



$

4,394,565



$

4,310,252


Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,




2026



2026



2025



2026



2025


Interest income
















Loans, including fees


$

46,346



$

45,642



$

46,533



$

91,988



$

79,174


Securities:
















Taxable



5,633




5,492




5,264




11,125




9,994


Tax exempt



1,430




1,451




1,393




2,881




2,802


Other



532




690




735




1,222




1,914


Total interest income



53,941




53,275




53,925




107,216




93,884


















Interest expense
















Deposits



14,341




13,745




14,840




28,086




25,556


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,102




2,182




1,659




4,284




3,711


Other



801




706




1,104




1,507




1,984


Total interest expense



17,244




16,633




17,603




33,877




31,251


















Net interest income



36,697




36,642




36,322




73,339




62,633


Provision for credit losses on loans



550




-




650




550




13,813


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-




-




-




-




-


Net Provision for credit losses expense



550




-




650




550




13,813


Net interest income after provision



36,147




36,642




35,672




72,789




48,820


















Noninterest income
















Customer service charges



1,745




1,656




1,401




3,401




2,582


Interchange income



2,139




1,892




2,083




4,031




3,592


Insurance and investment commissions



720




551




540




1,271




835


Gains on sales of loans



466




408




355




874




799


Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



(1,933)




(203)




-




(2,136)




-


Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



97




9




3




106




13


Earnings on life insurance policies



706




584




844




1,290




1,233


Trust income



671




692




596




1,363




1,102


Change in market value of equity securities



59




26




239




85




346


Other



269




200




442




469




923


Total noninterest income



4,939




5,815




6,503




10,754




11,425


















Noninterest expense
















Salaries and benefits



14,463




14,062




13,731




28,525




24,051


Occupancy and equipment



2,433




2,591




2,432




5,024




4,151


Data processing



2,450




2,290




2,439




4,740




4,438


Communication



531




555




561




1,086




941


Professional fees



1,018




982




947




2,000




1,644


Supplies and postage



294




335




305




629




549


Advertising and promotional



279




264




260




543




516


Intangible amortization



1,577




1,685




1,732




3,262




2,412


FDIC insurance



543




570




550




1,113




1,005


Merger related expenses



-




-




166




-




17,369


Other



2,463




2,442




2,383




4,905




4,095


Total noninterest expense



26,051




25,776




25,506




51,827




61,171


















Income (loss) before income tax



15,035




16,681




16,669




31,716




(926)


Income tax expense (benefit)



2,572




2,977




3,135




5,549




(554)


















Net income (loss)


$

12,463



$

13,704



$

13,534



$

26,167



$

(372)


















Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.83



$

0.91



$

0.90



$

1.75



$

(0.03)


Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.83



$

0.91



$

0.90



$

1.74



$

(0.03)


Dividends declared per share


$

0.29



$

0.29



$

0.28



$

0.58



$

0.56


Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,
2026



Three Months Ended March 31,
2026



Three Months Ended June 30,
2025













(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:




























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,998,144



$

46,364




6.20


%

$

2,979,652



$

45,661




6.21


%

$

2,936,168



$

46,551




6.36


%

Taxable securities (2)


774,014




5,633




2.92




755,718




5,492




2.95




695,546




5,264




3.04



Nontaxable securities (1)


275,477




1,810




2.64




281,295




1,837




2.65




289,061




1,764




2.45



Other


56,036




532




3.81




74,803




690




3.74




63,416




735




4.65



Interest-earning assets


4,103,671




54,339




5.31




4,091,468




53,680




5.32




3,984,191




54,314




5.47



Noninterest-earning assets


311,894










313,152










314,322









Total assets

$

4,415,565









$

4,404,620









$

4,298,513





































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:




























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,363,149



$

6,562




1.93


%

$

1,404,153



$

6,282




1.81


%

$

1,332,318



$

6,163




1.86


%

Savings deposits


620,744




1,516




0.98




613,837




1,379




0.91




595,362




1,003




0.68



Certificates of deposit


584,423




4,922




3.38




598,616




5,099




3.45




646,247




6,353




3.94



Brokered deposit


135,700




1,341




3.96




100,175




985




3.99




120,720




1,321




4.39



Borrowings


231,263




2,240




3.89




226,192




2,182




3.91




169,257




1,945




4.61



Subordinated debentures


48,597




663




5.47




48,503




661




5.53




48,971




689




5.65



Other


-




-




0.00




4,871




45




3.75




11,763




129




4.39



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,983,876




17,244




2.32




2,996,347




16,633




2.25




2,924,638




17,603




2.41



Demand deposits


927,628










907,453










915,637









Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities


27,385










30,425










30,695









Total liabilities


3,938,889










3,934,225










3,870,970









Shareholders' equity


476,676










470,395










427,543









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,415,565









$

4,404,620









$

4,298,513





































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)




$

37,095








$

37,047








$

36,711


































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)








3.63


%








3.67


%








3.70


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $29.4 million, $27.5 million, and $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.4 million, $2.7 million and $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Other Selected Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)






Quarterly


Earnings


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

36,697



$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322


Net provision expense



550




-




800




200




650


Noninterest income



4,939




5,815




6,097




7,144




6,503


Noninterest expense



26,051




25,776




25,349




26,215




25,506


Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



15,035




16,681




16,788




18,326




16,669


Income tax expense (benefit)



2,572




2,977




2,921




3,645




3,135


Net income (loss)



12,463




13,704




13,867




14,681




13,534


Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.83




0.91




0.92




0.98




0.90


Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.83




0.91




0.92




0.97




0.90


Book value per share



32.29




31.42




31.02




29.94




28.77


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



21.73




20.77




20.29




19.39




18.10


End of period balances


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

3,076,614



$

2,993,273



$

3,029,219



$

2,916,251



$

2,928,431


Loans held for sale (1)



3,833




9,976




7,185




6,323




7,639


Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



53,535




51,187




58,987




2,483




3,033


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)



3,019,246




2,932,110




2,963,047




2,907,445




2,917,759


Allowance for credit losses



35,738




35,496




35,550




34,754




34,798


Securities available for sale



555,571




573,531




554,420




544,023




479,426


Securities held to maturity



383,345




384,339




385,193




388,517




390,457


Other interest-earning assets



66,577




76,229




74,857




79,677




110,206


Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,082,107




4,027,372




4,043,689




3,928,468




3,908,520


Total assets



4,456,889




4,394,565




4,410,551




4,296,902




4,310,252


Noninterest-bearing deposits



943,943




912,845




907,007




903,925




943,873


Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,356,540




1,428,338




1,364,887




1,395,724




1,322,336


Savings deposits



620,525




624,084




607,045




588,798




595,981


Certificates of deposit



587,596




598,743




616,180




605,912




624,209


Brokered deposits



93,228




103,381




104,906




72,672




106,225


Total deposits



3,601,832




3,667,391




3,600,025




3,567,031




3,592,624


Deposits excluding brokered



3,508,604




3,564,010




3,495,119




3,494,359




3,486,399


Total subordinated debt



48,646




48,552




48,460




48,368




48,277


Total borrowed funds



294,850




184,819




264,788




197,752




198,428


Other interest-bearing liabilities



-




1




7,689




7,695




8,529


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,001,385




2,987,918




3,013,955




2,916,921




2,903,985


Shareholders' equity



482,679




470,001




465,353




449,615




431,761


Average Balances


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

2,998,144



$

2,979,652



$

2,961,133



$

2,927,878



$

2,936,168


Securities



1,049,491




1,037,013




1,036,038




990,319




984,607


Other interest-earning assets



56,036




74,803




69,056




79,365




63,416


Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,103,671




4,091,468




4,066,227




3,997,562




3,984,191


Total assets



4,415,565




4,404,620




4,375,527




4,308,289




4,298,513


Noninterest-bearing deposits



927,628




907,453




925,414




930,346




915,637


Interest-bearing deposits



2,568,316




2,616,606




2,552,997




2,583,166




2,573,927


Brokered deposits



135,700




100,175




100,133




91,735




120,720


Total deposits



3,631,644




3,624,234




3,578,544




3,605,247




3,610,284


Total subordinated debt



48,597




48,503




48,411




48,663




48,971


Total borrowed funds



231,263




226,192




255,978




179,122




169,257


Other interest-bearing liabilities



-




4,871




6,311




8,550




11,763


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,983,876




2,996,347




2,963,830




2,911,236




2,924,638


Shareholders' equity



476,676




470,395




459,423




438,449




427,543


Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

49,672



$

47,840



$

56,218



$

51,183



$

47,273


Commercial and Industrial



411,187




369,425




352,556




352,876




351,367


Commercial Real Estate



1,730,214




1,745,410




1,780,396




1,728,774




1,743,541


Consumer



26,121




23,180




26,701




27,328




29,741


Construction Real Estate



25,230




20,897




19,139




18,440




21,508


Residential Real Estate



776,822




725,358




728,037




728,844




724,329


Mortgage Warehouse Advances



53,535




51,187




58,987




2,483




3,033


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

3,072,781



$

2,983,297



$

3,022,034



$

2,909,928



$

2,920,792


















Allowance for credit losses



35,738




35,496




35,550




34,754




34,798


















Net loans


$

3,037,043



$

2,947,801



$

2,986,484



$

2,875,174



$

2,885,994


Performance Ratios


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.13

%



1.24

%



1.27

%



1.36

%



1.26

%

Annualized return on average equity



10.46

%



11.65

%



12.07

%



13.39

%



12.66

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)



14.10

%



15.95

%



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59

%



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)



3.63

%



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%

Efficiency ratio



55.86

%



55.99

%



54.12

%



54.76

%



55.32

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.77

%



1.73

%



1.79

%



1.77

%



1.84

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.58

%



1.54

%



1.57

%



1.57

%



1.65

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.32

%



2.25

%



2.35

%



2.33

%



2.41

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.83

%



10.70

%



10.55

%



10.46

%



10.02

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.56

%



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.36

%



2.34

%



2.32

%



2.43

%



2.37

%

Loan to deposit



85.42

%



81.62

%



84.14

%



81.76

%



81.51

%

Full-time equivalent employees



577




561




569




573




571


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.3

%



13.2

%



12.7

%



13.0

%



12.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)



10.7

%



10.6

%



10.2

%



10.3

%



9.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.2

%



11.1

%



10.7

%



10.9

%



10.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.8

%



8.6

%



8.5

%



8.5

%



8.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.4

%



8.3

%



8.1

%



8.2

%



7.9

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



249.9

%



262.9

%



279.0

%



275.2

%



288.2

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9

%



12.9

%



12.5

%



12.8

%



12.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.3

%



9.2

%



9.1

%



9.1

%



8.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.9

%



8.9

%



8.7

%



8.8

%



8.6

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



256.9

%



268.9

%



284.4

%



280.0

%



290.6

%

Asset Quality


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

309



$

53



$

305



$

244



$

418


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.06

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

35,738



$

35,496



$

35,550



$

34,754



$

34,798


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,647



$

1,647


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.16

%



1.19

%



1.18

%



1.19

%



1.19

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.21

%



1.23

%



1.22

%



1.25

%



1.25

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

30,904



$

27,892



$

27,058



$

17,365



$

16,854


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

32,773



$

30,177



$

29,582



$

19,940



$

19,296


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



1.07

%



1.01

%



0.98

%



0.69

%



0.66

%

Non-Accrual classified as PCD


$

15,102



$

18,210



$

19,007



$

11,393



$

12,017


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD



0.49

%



0.61

%



0.63

%



0.39

%



0.41

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.74

%



0.69

%



0.67

%



0.46

%



0.45

%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)


NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,095



$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63

%



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,095



$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(398)




(405)




(392)




(397)




(389)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

36,697



$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59

%



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%

(dollars in thousands)


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


Total assets


$

4,456,889



$

4,394,565



$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902



$

4,310,252


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




129,854




126,730




126,730


Less: intangible assets



27,888




29,464




31,149




31,694




33,421


Tangible assets


$

4,299,147



$

4,235,247



$

4,249,548



$

4,138,478



$

4,150,101


















Total equity


$

482,679



$

470,001



$

465,353



$

449,615



$

431,761


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




129,854




126,730




126,730


Less: intangible assets



27,888




29,464




31,149




31,694




33,421


Tangible common equity


$

324,937



$

310,683



$

304,350



$

291,191



$

271,610


Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.56

%



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%

(dollars in thousands)


2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.


Net income


$

12,463



$

13,704



$

13,867



$

14,681



$

13,534


Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,246




1,331




1,330




1,365




1,369


Adjusted net income


$

11,217



$

12,373



$

12,537



$

13,316



$

12,165


















Average shareholders' equity


$

476,676



$

470,395



$

459,423



$

438,449



$

427,543


Less: average goodwill



129,854




129,854




127,308




126,730




126,730


Less: average intangible assets



28,696




30,319




31,092




32,599




34,356


Average tangible common equity


$

318,126



$

310,222



$

301,023



$

279,120



$

266,457


















Return on average tangible common equity



14.10

%



15.95

%



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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