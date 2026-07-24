BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $4.6 million or $0.55 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $3.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share and $3.7 or $0.37 per diluted share million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and $7.1 million or $0.86 per diluted share and $6.7 million or $0.67 per diluted share for the year to date periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.
Additionally, management refers to another non-GAAP metric called Operating Pre-Provision Net revenue (OPPNR) to monitor the Company's financial results. This metric excludes the expense, or reversal of the expense for the provision for credit losses as well as changes in the effective tax rate. Since the adoption of ASC 326 (CECL) in January 2023, the provision line item on the income statement has been extremely volatile, making this metric more meaningful. OPPNR was $5.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5.4 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. OPPNR was $10.1 million or $1.22 per diluted share in the six-months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $9.6 million or $0.97 per diluted share in the six months ended June 30, 2025. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP OPPNR, see the table below.
Financial Highlights
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 1.54% and 7.56%, respectively.
Net loans decreased $44.3 million or 5.9% to $711.6 million compared to $754.9 million at December 31, 2025.
Deposits decreased $0.2 million or -0.03% from $676.1 million at December 31, 2025 to $675.9 million at June 30, 2026.
All $35.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta "FHLB" that were outstanding at March 31, 2026 were paid off in the quarter. This pay-off resulted in a gain (decrease in interest expense) of $0.3 million.
Non-accrual loans increased $1.1 million to $3.4 million at June 30, 2026 from $2.3 million at December 31, 2025..
The Company recorded reversals in the provisions for credit losses of $216,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $227,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 230,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $20.03.
FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION
Total Assets. Total assets were $877.9 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $34.3 million, or -3.76%, from $912.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to the Company utilizing cash resulting from shrinkage of the loan portfolio to repay $35.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB.
Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $13.2 million, or 23.7%, to $68.9 million at June 30, 2026 from $55.7 millionat December 31, 2025. The increase in cash is primarily a result of loan pay-offs exceeding the pay-off of the FHLB borrowings.
Loans Receivable. Loans receivable decreased $44.3 million, or 5.9%, to $710.6 million at June 30,2026 from $754.9 million at December 31, 2025. The largest decreases in the portfolio occurred in the construction & land ($12.6 million), commercial investor real estate ($10.6 million) and commercial ($10.4 million).
Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $1.0 million or 3.0% from December 31, 2025 as paydowns in the mortgage-backed securities were not replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock decreased $1.7 million or 71.6% as a result of the advance pay-off reducing the required ownership amount.
Total Liabilities. Total liabilities decreased $33.6 million or -4.6%, to $694.7million at June 30,2026 from $728.4million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in borrowings.
Deposits. Total deposits decreased $0.2 million, or -0.03% to $675.9 million at June 30, 2026 from $676.1 million at December 31, 2025. Interest-bearing deposits were flat at $138.4 million. Noninterest bearingdeposits decreased $0.2 million, or -0.03%, to $537.5 millionat June 30, 2026 from $537.7 million at December 31, 2025.
Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity decreased $0.6 million, or -0.33%, to $183.2 millionat June 30, 2026 from $183.8 million at December 31, 2025 as net income and the impact of earned stock compensation was offset by $6.6 million in stock repurchases during the period.
RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION
Net Income. Net income was $3.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income was $4.6 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in income for the year to date period is due to the $2.2 million first quarter executive transition expense and the related tax impact.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 4.58% compared to 4.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher yields on interest earning assets and lower interest expense due to the pay-offs of borrowings.
Net interest income was $18.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $17.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 4.47% compared to 4.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher yields earned on loans and lower interest expense due to the pay-off of the FHLB borrowings in 2026 and the pay-off of the subordinated debentures in December 2025.
Noninterest Income. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest income totaled approximately $467,000 compared to $714,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decrease is attributable to the $135,000 write-down of a former branch location to estimated sales proceeds and lower miscellaneous fees on loans and deposits.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026 noninterest income totaled $1.0 million compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended and June 30, 2025. The decrease is due to lower miscellaneous loan and deposit fees and the write-down of the former branch location.
Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense totaled $5.5 million compared to $5.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025. Decreases in compensation and benefits of $506,000 due lower staffing and lower expenses of the 2024 Equity plan offset increases in other categories. Occupancy expense increased by $97,000 primarily due to costs of repairing a branch location after a major water leak. Professional fees increased due to higher legal expenses, data processing expense increased due to new product implementation fees and other expenses increased due to higher loan related expenses.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense totaled $13.1 million as compared to $11.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.7 million due to the $2.2 million cost of the executive transition in the first quarter somewhat offset by lower staffing and lower costs of the 2024 Equity plan. Occupancy expense increased by $109,000 due to the branch repair costs noted above and higher heating bills in the first quarter. Adjusting for expenses related to the 2024 Equity Plan and executive transition, non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased 0.8% to $9.68 million, compared with $9.60 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2026 totaled $3.4 million, of which all are nonperforming loans, compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2025, also all of which are nonperforming loans. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $6.2 million, which represented 0.87% of total loans and 182.1% of non-performing loans compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2025, which represented 0.85% of total loans and 284.7% of non-performing loans.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board, the impact of the imposition of tariffs and any retaliatory responses, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, the failure to retain or attract employees.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with twelve branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios
At or For the Three Months
At or For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Performance Ratios(1):
Return on average assets
1.54
%
1.26
%
1.00
%
1.09
%
Return on average equity
7.56
%
5.78
%
4.97
%
5.03
%
Interest rate spread(2)
3.95
%
3.60
%
3.81
%
3.48
%
Net interest margin(3)
4.58
%
4.36
%
4.47
%
4.24
%
Yields on earning assets
5.86
%
5.84
%
5.83
%
5.75
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.91
%
2.24
%
2.01
%
2.27
%
Cost of deposits
2.07
%
2.02
%
2.04
%
2.02
%
Yield on loans
6.21
%
6.04
%
6.16
%
5.97
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.44
%
2.54
%
2.89
%
2.62
%
Efficiency ratio(4)
54.87
%
58.30
%
66.62
%
62.66
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
149.24
%
151.25
%
148.83
%
149.86
%
Average equity to average assets
21.88
%
21.88
%
20.21
%
21.62
%
Credit Quality Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
0.87
%
1.22
%
0.87
%
1.22
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
182.07
%
208.61
%
182.07
%
208.61
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
0.48
%
0.58
%
0.48
%
0.58
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.39
%
0.48
%
0.39
%
0.48
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.39
%
0.50
%
0.39
%
0.50
%
Per Share Data
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.43
$
0.29
$
0.56
$
0.50
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.42
$
0.29
$
0.55
$
0.50
Book value per common share
$
21.50
$
19.19
$
21.50
$
19.19
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$
19.74
$
17.72
$
19.74
$
17.72
Weighted average shares outstanding
8,012,679
9,858,540
8,077,169
9,878,319
(1) Performance ratios are annualized.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Represents total equity less goodwill less other intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. See non-GAAP reconciliation table.
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)
derived from
Assets
Cash
$
8,664
$
5,616
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
60,238
50,089
Cash and cash equivalents
68,902
55,705
Equity Investment
405
404
Securities available for sale
32,218
33,226
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,082 and $5,102, ACL of $1 and $2)
5,647
5,736
Loans held for maturity
710,625
754,921
Allowance for Credit Losses
(6,214
)
(6,437
)
Net Loans
704,411
748,484
Premises and equipment, net
12,223
12,493
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost
661
2,324
Investment in life insurance
20,642
20,441
Accrued interest receivable
3,020
3,149
Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Intangible assets, net
561
651
Deferred tax assets, net
7,558
7,563
Other assets
7,288
7,617
Total assets
$
877,956
$
912,213
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
138,384
$
138,360
Interest-bearing deposits
537,506
537,734
Total deposits
675,890
676,094
FHLB borrowings
-
35,000
Other liabilities
18,865
17,315
Total liabilities
694,755
728,409
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2026 and 2025; 8,520,245 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 8,852,813 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
85
88
Paid-in capital
63,629
68,834
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan
(6,879
)
(6,978
)
Retained earnings
127,543
122,990
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,177
)
(1,130
)
Total stockholders' equity
183,201
183,804
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
877,956
$
912,213
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Interest Income
2026
2025
2026
2025
Loans, including fees
$
11,165
$
11,334
$
22,308
$
22,075
Investment securities available for sale
282
324
571
674
Investment securities held to maturity
45
46
90
93
Other interest income
713
562
1,318
1,305
Total interest income
12,205
12,266
24,287
24,147
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
2,771
2,622
5,423
5,223
Interest on FHLB borrowings
(104
)
23
215
-
Interest on Subordinated debentures
-
465
-
1,125
Total interest expense
2,667
3,110
5,638
6,348
Net interest income
9,538
9,156
18,649
17,799
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(216
)
178
(227
)
475
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
9,754
8,978
18,876
17,324
Noninterest Income
Service fees on deposits
105
112
215
216
Fees from debit cards
182
177
346
341
Income from investment in life insurance
116
114
202
201
(Loss) on sale of fixed assets
(135
)
-
(135
)
-
Other income
199
311
367
485
Total noninterest income
467
714
995
1,243
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related benefits
3,512
4,018
9,292
8,542
Occupancy
476
379
932
823
Data processing
437
395
836
792
Advertising
19
3
33
9
Professional fees
315
249
551
479
Equipment
89
94
178
185
Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs
-
-
(5
)
2
Amortization of intangible assets
45
45
90
90
FDIC insurance premiums
87
84
172
165
Other expense
510
488
1,009
845
Total noninterest expense
5,490
5,755
13,088
11,932
Net income before tax
4,731
3,937
6,783
6,635
Income tax expense
1,269
1,076
2,230
1,675
Net income
$
3,462
$
2,861
$
4,553
$
4,960
Basic earnings per share
$
0.43
$
0.29
$
0.56
$
0.50
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.29
$
0.55
$
0.50
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(Unaudited)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
721,303
$
11,165
6.21
%
$
752,181
$
11,334
6.04
%
Securities available-for-sale
32,614
282
3.47
%
34,770
324
3.74
%
Securities held-to-maturity
7,396
45
2.44
%
6,624
46
2.79
%
Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets
73,450
713
3.92
%
49,450
562
4.60
%
Total interest-earning assets
834,763
12,205
5.86
%
843,025
12,266
5.84
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,598
64,324
Total assets
$
900,361
$
907,349
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
70,143
153
0.87
%
$
76,698
159
0.83
%
Savings deposits
115,314
145
0.50
%
120,584
106
0.35
%
Money market deposits
130,067
744
2.29
%
125,686
766
2.44
%
Certificates of deposit
221,400
1,729
3.13
%
197,488
1,591
3.23
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
536,924
2,771
2.07
%
520,456
2,622
2.02
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
22,418
(104
)
(1.86
)%
1,978
23
4.66
%
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
34,945
465
5.34
%
Total borrowings
22,418
(104
)
(1.86
)%
36,923
488
5.30
%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
559,342
2,667
1.91
%
557,379
3,110
2.24
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
139,862
134,841
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
18,063
16,930
Total liabilities
717,267
709,150
Equity
183,094
198,199
Total liabilities and equity
$
900,361
$
907,349
Net interest income
$
9,538
$
9,156
Net interest rate spread
3.95
%
3.60
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
275,421
$
285,646
Net interest margin
4.58
%
4.36
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
149.24
%
151.25
%
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Six Months ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(Unaudited)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
730,542
$
22,308
6.16
%
$
745,958
$
22,075
5.97
%
Securities available-for-sale
33,073
571
3.48
%
35,821
674
3.79
%
Securities held-to-maturity
7,716
90
2.35
%
6,971
93
2.69
%
Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets
69,357
1,318
3.85
%
58,091
1,305
4.55
%
Total interest-earning assets
840,688
24,287
5.83
%
846,841
24,147
5.75
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,489
64,667
Total assets
$
906,177
$
911,508
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
72,925
320
0.88
%
$
78,414
330
400.00
%
Savings deposits
115,572
292
0.51
%
121,516
206
0.34
%
Money market deposits
127,407
1,428
2.26
%
125,326
1,530
2.46
%
Certificates of deposit
220,277
3,383
3.10
%
196,439
3,157
3.24
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
536,181
5,423
2.04
%
521,695
5,223
2.02
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
28,674
215
1.51
%
8,453
194
4.63
%
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
34,925
931
5.38
%
Total borrowings
28,674
215
1.51
%
43,378
1,125
5.23
%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
564,855
5,638
2.01
%
565,073
6,348
2.27
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
139,835
133,419
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
18,353
15,939
Total liabilities
723,043
714,433
Equity
183,134
197,075
Total liabilities and equity
$
906,177
$
911,508
Net interest income
$
18,649
$
17,799
Net interest rate spread
3.82
%
3.48
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
275,833
$
281,768
Net interest margin
4.47
%
4.24
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
148.83
%
149.86
%
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
(Dollars in thousands)
QTR
YTD
6/30/2026
6/30/2026
Beginning Balance
$
6,399
$
6,437
Provision for credit loss -loans
(200
)
(256
)
Net Charge-offs (recoveries):
Owner Occupied 1-4
(1
)
(2
)
Non-Owner Occupied 1-4
(14
)
(33
)
Investor Commercial Real Estate
-
-
OO Commercial Real Estate
-
-
Construction & Land
-
-
Farm Loans
-
-
Marine & Consumer
-
2
Guaranteed by the US Gov't
-
-
Commercial
-
-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(15
)
(33
)
Ending Balance- ACL for Loans
$
6,214
$
6,214
Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
125
125
Balance Reserve for HTM Securities
1
1
Total ACL
$
6,340
$
6,340
Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments
(16
)
30
Provision expense for HTM Securities
-
(1
)
Total other provision expense
$
(16
)
$
29
Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses
$
(216
)
$
(227
)
RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Three Months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,462
$
2,861
$
4,553
$
4,960
2024 Equity Plan Expenses
601
1,162
$
1,204
$
2,332
Cost of executive transition
-
-
2,203
Tax impact
(159
)
(308
)
(903
)
(618
)
Non GAAP adjusted net income
$
3,904
$
3,715
$
7,057
$
6,674
Adjusted Net Income per Share
$
0.48
$
0.38
$
0.88
$
0.68
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
0.86
$
0.67
Non-GAAP Operating Pre-provision Net Revenue (OPPNR)
Net Interest Income before provision
$
9,538
$
9,156
$
18,649
$
17,799
Plus: Purchase Accounting Amortization
51
44
93
93
Plus: Non-interest income
467
714
995
1,243
Less: Non-interest expense
(5,490
)
(5,755
)
(13,088
)
(11,932
)
Plus: CDI amortization
45
45
90
90
Plus: 2024 Equity Plan expense
601
1,162
1,204
2,332
Plus: Executive transition expense
-
-
2,203
-
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$
5,212
$
5,366
$
10,146
$
9,625
OPPNR per share
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
1.26
$
0.97
OPPNR per diluted share
$
0.63
$
0.54
$
1.22
$
0.97
Non-GAAP Tangible Book Value per Common Share
2026
2025
Total Equity (GAAP)
$
183,201
$
197,991
Less Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Less other intangible assets
561
741
Tangible equity
$
168,220
$
182,830
Common shares outstanding
8,520,225
10,318,408
Tangible book value per share
$
19.74
$
17.72
SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bv-financial-inc.-announces-financial-results-1195594