Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power to Begin Trading Under New Nasdaq Ticker Symbol VIP

Trading to begin Friday, July 24, under new NASDAQ ticker symbol VIP;

New corporate identity reflects strategic transition to a power and infrastructure platform

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (NASDAQ:VIP) ("Vulcan" or the "Company") is announcing the completion of its corporate name change from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (formerly NASDAQ:GREE) to Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

The Company's common stock will begin trading under its new ticker symbol ("VIP") on Friday, July 24. Trading under the Company's previous ticker symbol "GREE" ceased at the close of market on Thursday, July 23. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change. The change will be automatically reflected in shareholders' brokerage accounts, and the number of shares owned by each shareholder will remain unchanged.

The corporate name change and ticker change underscore the Company's strategic transformation, including its recently announced $39.4 million strategic investment positioning Vulcan as a publicly traded power and digital infrastructure platform focused on capitalizing on growing demand for energized sites supporting next-generation AI and HPC workloads, while continuing to serve electricity demands in its upstate New York market. The Company has transitioned away from its historical bitcoin mining data center operations.

The Company believes it is well-positioned to address this power and digital infrastructure opportunity. It currently controls 104 MW of existing energized capacity and has a 654 MW development pipeline across owned sites, with a path toward commercializing more than 100 MW of AI/HPC-ready capacity in the near term. A unique attribute of the Company is that, as a power generation source, it will also derive revenue and provide significant power for the communities where it operates to support the local grid.

About Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc. (NASDAQ:VIP) is a power and infrastructure platform focused on acquiring, developing and operating energized sites that support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers, as well as local electricity grids.

For more information, please visit: www.VulcanIP.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could significantly affect Vulcan's financial or operating results. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "foresee," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "could," and "should," and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the AI/HPC transition, the proposed transaction described herein, including the proposed timing and steps contemplated in respect of the proposed transaction and approvals with respect thereto, the use of proceeds from the proposed transaction, and the business plan, business strategy and operations of Vulcan in the future. In addition, all statements that address operating performance and future performance, events or developments that are expected or anticipated to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Matters and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the matters and factors described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Vulcan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as may be amended from time to time, its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by the information contained under this caption. No assurance can be given that these are all of the factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance, or achievements of Vulcan could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by U.S. federal securities laws, Vulcan does not assume any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of future events, uncertainties or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

FNK IR

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

IR@VulcanIP.com

312-809-1087

SOURCE: Vulcan Infrastructure and Power Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/vulcan-infrastructure-and-power-to-begin-trading-under-new-nasdaq-ticker-symbol-1195635