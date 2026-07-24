Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Optimind Pharma Corp. (CSE: OMND) ("Optimind" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions in Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual nancial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.

The Company has a February 28 fiscal year end. Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemptions in CBO 51-933 and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three-month period ended May 31, 2026 (the "2026 Q1 Interim Period"). If the Company were not relying on the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the financial disclosure for the 2026 Q1 Interim Period would otherwise be required to be filed by July 30, 2026 under applicable securities laws.

The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the six-month interim period ending August 31, 2026, in accordance with the timelines prescribed under applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Optimind Pharma Corp.

The Company is a reporting issuer in the Canadian jurisdictions of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "OMND".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include statements relating to the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its intention to continue relying on the exemptions under CBO 51-933, the expected reduction in administrative and financial burdens and the anticipated timings of its future financial reporting. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein rely include, among others, that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria of CBO 51-933, that the exemptions under CBO 51-933 will remain available to the Company and that the Company will be able to execute its business objectives as planned. Additional risk factors that may impact the Company or cause actual results and performance to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein are set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (a copy of which can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward- looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306406

Source: Optimind Pharma Corp.