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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 15:36 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Oak Ridge Financial Services: Bank of Oak Ridge Appoints Paul Fedorkowicz to Board of Directors

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. ("Oak Ridge"; the "Company") (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the "Bank"), has appointed Paul Fedorkowicz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fedorkowicz brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in public accounting, finance, audit, corporate governance, and business operations.

Mr. Fedorkowicz is a retired Partner of Cherry Bekaert LLP, where he held several senior leadership roles throughout his distinguished career, including Audit Partner, Partner in Charge, and Partner and Chief Administrative Officer before retiring in 2020. Prior to joining Cherry Bekaert, he served as a Senior Manager with KPMG. Throughout his career, Mr. Fedorkowicz advised organizations on complex financial matters, operational strategy, and effective organizational practices.

"Paul brings a wealth of financial expertise and executive leadership that will strengthen our Board and complement the experience of our current directors," said Tom Wayne, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors at Bank of Oak Ridge. "His background in finance, governance, and organizational strategy will provide valuable insight as we continue advancing our vision and serving the individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that make our communities strong."

Mr. Fedorkowicz's appointment reflects Bank of Oak Ridge's ongoing commitment to responsible leadership and a strong foundation for the future. His experience will further enhance the Board's collective perspective as the Company continues to pursue sustainable growth, make thoughtful decisions, and deliver exceptional service to the clients and communities it serves.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
As the Triad's employee-owned community bank, Bank of Oak Ridge delivers Spectacularly Local banking with a personal touch. Rooted in our community, we live by our promise: You Matter Here. Our decision-makers are local, we know you by name, and we provide personalized, 5-star service tailored to your unique needs. Alongside this commitment, we offer modern tools and technology that make banking easy, safe, and convenient. Whether you're seeking a new banking partner or expanding your financial relationships, switching to Bank of Oak Ridge is simple and seamless. Connect with us at (336) 644-9944, online at BankofOakRidge.com, or by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge and Summerfield.

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing
Phone: 336-662-4840


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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