McCormick Systems: McCormick Breaks Down Cloud vs. On-Premises Estimating Software for Electrical Contractors

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / McCormick, an estimating and takeoff software provider for MEP contractors and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has released a new article examining how contractors should weigh cloud-hosted software against on-premises systems.

Deciding between cloud and on-premises estimating software shapes how an electrical contracting team works every day - from whether an estimator can pull up a bid at a jobsite to what happens to job history if a computer fails.

McCormick's new article "Cloud vs. On-Premises Software for Electrical Contractors: Which Setup Fits Your Shop?" explores both deployment models and details their impact on a construction business. It covers:

The day-to-day differences between locally hosted and cloud-hosted estimating environments

How floating licensing on hosted platforms can reduce costs compared to named licensing for on-premises

What multi-user collaboration looks like on a hosted platform versus on-premises

Upfront and ongoing costs, scalability and internet dependency for each model

How McCormick Hosted supports electrical contractors

The article provides a practical framework for matching deployment choice to team size, IT resources and connectivity needs.

To learn more about choosing between cloud and on-premises estimating software, read the full article here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - along with built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-breaks-down-cloud-vs.-on-premises-estimating-software-f-1194167