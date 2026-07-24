Bank First Corporation: Bank First Announces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2026

Net income of $24.7 million and $44.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively

Earnings per common share of $2.21 and $3.99 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $27.3 million and $52.4 million and adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) of $2.45 and $4.69 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, after removing the impact of acquisition expenses and certain asset sales

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share declared, an increase of 9.1% and 33.3% over the prior quarter and prior-year second quarter, respectively

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First" or the "Bank"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., reported net income of $24.7 million, or $2.21 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $16.9 million, or $1.71 per share, for the prior-year second quarter. For the six months ending June 30, 2026, Bank First earned $44.7 million, or $3.99 per share, compared to $35.1 million, or $3.53 per share for the same period in 2025. After removing the impact of expenses related to the acquisitions of Centre 1 Bancorp, Inc. ("Centre"), and PSB Holdings, Inc. ("Peoples"), as well as one-time net gains on the sale of certain assets, the Bank reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $27.3 million, or $2.45 per share, and $52.4 million, or $4.69 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Adjusted net income was $16.7 million, or $1.69 per share, and $35.0 million, or $3.52 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

"Following the anticipated closing of our Peoples acquisition in December 2026, Bank First will have approximately $7.5 billion in total assets," stated Mike Molepske, Chairman and CEO of Bank First. "We are often asked about our plans to surpass $10 billion in assets. Our answer is simple: we will continue to grow with discipline. We will not compromise our acquisition standards simply to reach a regulatory threshold. Our focus remains on creating long-term shareholder value."

Operating Results

The acquisition of Centre, an institution with $1.48 billion in assets at closing on January 1, 2026, increased total assets of Bank First by 33%. The added operating scale from this transaction significantly impacted nearly every aspect of Bank First's results for the first half of 2026, as well as comparability to prior period results.

Net interest income ("NII") during the second quarter of 2026 was $55.0 million, up $1.8 million from the previous quarter and up $18.3 million from the second quarter of 2025. The impact of net accretion and amortization of purchase accounting related to interest-bearing assets and liabilities from Centre and past acquisitions ("purchase accounting") increased NII by $3.5 million, or $0.25 per share after tax, during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.19 per share after tax, during the previous quarter and $0.6 million, or $0.05 per share after tax, during the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.13% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.96% for the previous quarter and 3.72% for the second quarter of 2025. NII from purchase accounting increased NIM by 0.27%, 0.20% and 0.07% for each of these periods, respectively. After removing the impact of purchase accounting, rates earned on average earning assets increased by four basis points and rates paid on average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by nine basis points from the first to the second quarter of 2026. These improvements caused NIM, adjusted to remove the impact of purchase accounting, to increase by 10 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Bank First did not record a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, matching the previous quarter and less than the $0.2 million provision recorded during the second quarter of 2025. Accounting entries related to the Centre acquisition added $12.8 million to the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2026. The lack of provision expense during the first half of 2026 was due to a slight contraction in the Bank's loan portfolio (after removing the impact of the loans acquired from Centre on January 1), primarily in the Bank's new Stateline region (formerly Centre), as the Bank transitioned out of certain loans that were not consistent with Bank First's lending philosophy.

Noninterest income was $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.5 million for the prior quarter and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Trust and Wealth Management income, a new business line resulting from the Centre acquisition, produced $1.6 million in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2026, equal to the $1.6 million produced in the first quarter of 2026. This revenue is nearly a 100% increase from prior periods as these periods include only minimal wealth management income through referral agreements with partner firms. Service charge income totaled $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.7 million and $2.1 million for the prior quarter and second quarter of 2025, respectively. Income provided by the Bank's investment in Ansay & Associates, LLC ("Ansay") totaled $0.9 million, compared to $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the prior quarter and second quarter of 2025, respectively. Ansay is experiencing reduced profitability in 2026, the result of investments they are making in automation and operational efficiency to improve future profitability, coupled with insurance pricing in several sectors entering an industry-wide softening. Gains on sales of mortgage loans totaled $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2026, down from $1.1 million in the prior quarter but up from $0.3 million in the prior-year second quarter. Gains on sales of mortgage loans totaled $1.7 million through the first half of 2026 compared to $0.7 million during the same period of 2025 as the Bank has produced strong results in retail lending in a challenging higher rate environment. The increasing interest rate environment through the first half of 2026 led to a $0.5 million positive valuation adjustment to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights in the current-year second quarter, compared to a $0.1 million negative valuation adjustment during the prior-year second quarter. Increasing prevailing mortgage rates cause the assumption for prepayments of mortgages to decline, increasing the underlying value of mortgage servicing rights assets.

Noninterest expense totaled $34.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $39.1 million during the prior quarter and $20.8 million during the second quarter of 2025. Expenses related to the Bank's acquisitions of Centre and Peoples totaled $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2026 ("Q2") compared to $6.5 million during the previous quarter ("Q1"). These expenses are primarily included in the areas of personnel expense ($1.3 million for Q2 and $4.9 million for Q1), outside service fees ($0.5 million for Q2 and $1.2 million for Q1) and data processing expenses ($0.5 million for Q2 and $0.2 million for Q1). Conversion of Centre's core data processing system onto Bank First's platform occurred during the second quarter of 2026. Prior to this conversion, some operational areas of the Bank had redundancies (personnel expense, occupancy expense, data processing) which are in addition to the previously listed expenses related directly to acquisitions. Full realization of expected cost savings from operational synergies are anticipated during future quarters. The acquisition of Centre created a core deposit intangible asset of $31.9 million. Amortization related to this intangible asset, which will be amortized over the next 10 years, led to the elevated amortization expense during the first and second quarters of 2026.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $5.95 billion on June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.44 billion from December 31, 2025, and up $1.58 billion from June 30, 2025. As mentioned earlier, the acquisition of Centre added approximately $1.48 billion in assets on January 1, 2026.

The carrying value of investments on June 30, 2026, totaled $608.6 million, up $340.5 million from December 31,2025, and $331.6 million from June 30, 2025. The acquisition of Centre included $333.1 million in investments, causing the investment portfolio's composition of total assets to go from 6.0% at the end of 2025 to 10.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Total loans were $4.52 billion on June 30, 2026, up $917.0 million from December 31, 2025, and $941.3 million from June 30, 2025. Loans included in the acquisition of Centre totaled approximately $981.5 million. Some attrition in these acquired balances has created a headwind to overall loan growth for the organization through the first half of 2026.

Total deposits, nearly all of which remain core deposits, were $4.99 billion on June 30, 2026, up $1.29 billion from December 31, 2025, and $1.39 billion from June 30, 2025. Deposits included in the acquisition of Centre totaled approximately $1.38 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 30.0% of the Bank's total deposits on June 30, 2026, after finishing 2025 at 27.1%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets on June 30, 2026, totaled $27.8 million, down $2.2 million from the end of the previous quarter but up $14.2 million from June 30, 2025. Other real estate owned, fully comprised of former properties of Centre that will not be utilized by Bank First, totaled $2.4 million on June 30, 2026. Seventy-five percent of the $22.3 million balance in nonaccrual loans related to three customer relationships. The circumstances which led these loans to nonaccrual status are unique and not prevalent throughout the Bank's loan portfolio. Nonperforming assets to total assets remained manageable at 0.47% as of June 30, 2026, down from 0.50% at the end of the prior quarter but up from 0.31% on June 30, 2025.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity totaled $819.3 million on June 30, 2026, an increase of $175.4 million from the end of 2025. Earnings of $44.7 million were supplemented by a positive impact to capital of $168.5 million from the Centre acquisition. These increases were offset by dividends totaling $11.7 million and share repurchases totaling $22.7 million. The Bank's book value per common share totaled $73.95 on June 30, 2026, compared to $65.47 on December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) totaled $47.92 on June 30, 2026, compared to $46.01 on December 31, 2025.

Dividend Declaration

Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on October 7, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2026. This dividend represents an increase of $0.05 and $0.15 per share, or 9.1% and 33.3%, from the dividend declared during the prior quarter and prior-year second quarter, respectively.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, N.A., which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, treasury management, trust, and wealth management services at each of its 38 banking locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. Bank First employs approximately 554 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $6 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking the Shareholder Services tab at www.bankfirst.com.

For further information, contact:

Kevin M LeMahieu, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (920) 652-3100 / [email protected]

SOURCE Bank First Corporation