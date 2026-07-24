EQS-News: J.P. Morgan SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

End of Stabilisation Notice



24.07.2026 / 19:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





24 July 2026 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. OHB SE Post-stabilisation Period Announcement J.P. Morgan SE (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: +49 (0) 6971240) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the stabilisation period has ended. The securities: Issuer: OHB SE ("OHB") Description: Offering and private placement of bearer shares with no-par value of OHB (the "Shares")

ISIN: DE0005936124

WKN: 593612

Ticker: OHB Offer size: 2,930,480 shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager: J.P. Morgan SE, Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Stabilisation period started on: 24 June 2026 Stabilisation period ended on: 24 July 2026 Stabilisation last occurred on: 24 July 2026 Stabilisation trading venue: Trading venues where stabilisation has been undertaken: Xetra

Important Information This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK in accordance with the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK who are qualified investors within the meaning of the POATRs (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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