Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Generation Uranium Inc. ("Generation Uranium" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares, previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol GEN.

Generation Uranium is focused on advancing the Yath uranium project in Nunavut. It comprises more than 17,300 acres of land in the Thelon Basin, an under-explored region, and is located near the Lac 50 deposit owned by Atha Energy Corp. The Company's inaugural field program at the Yath project is currently underway.

"We are delighted that the team at Generation Uranium chose to list on the CSE, where our low-fee structure is highly beneficial for early-stage mineral exploration companies," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We wish the team success as they work to identify a new source of uranium, a critical mineral that is key to the green energy transition."

"Generation Uranium is pleased to be listing on the CSE," said Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer. "We value the Exchange's regulatory certainty and cost effectiveness as we work to discover and develop uranium resources at the Yath project."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)