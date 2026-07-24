Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company").

In March 2026 the Canadian Securities Administrators and provincial securities regulators enabled eligible venture issuers to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting (the SAR Pilot). The CSA announcement noted that some stakeholders suggested the cost of preparing quarterly reporting for smaller venture issuers exceeds the benefit to investors and the market. Many stated that the change would meaningfully reduce regulatory burden while maintaining investor protection. BCM concurs with this view and welcomes this policy change.

Accordingly, this news release is being filed pursuant to "Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers for Certain Venture Issuers". BCM adopts Semi-Annual Reporting as enabled by the Order and the initial period the company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A, will be Q3 2026 for the period ending May 31, 2026.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306533

Source: BCM Resources Corp.