Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7) (the Company or "Valkea") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,602,167 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, in accordance with its omnibus incentive plan, which was recently re-approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's last annual general meeting on December 3, 2025.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.32 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, subject to vesting provisions. The Options will vest over two years, one-third at grant, and one-third vesting every twelve months thereafter, in accordance with the Company's approved omnibus plan.

The Company believes that the issuance of these Options will further align the interests of its team with those of shareholders and will serve as an incentive for continued performance and commitment to the Company's growth.

About Valkea

Valkea Resources is a geoscience-led exploration company focused on making new gold and base metals discoveries in Northern Finland's prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Its 350 km2 land package includes six principal project areas that span highly prospective regional geological structures. The Company's leadership and technical team include key contributors to the multimillion-ounce Ikkari gold discovery made in 2020. Work is underway to make a new discovery using the same systematic and disciplined approach to identifying targets with the best potential for meaningful size and the possibility of becoming mines of the future.

Contact Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited; statements about the use of the net Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

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Source: Valkea Resources Corp.