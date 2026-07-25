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WKN: A0BLUE | ISIN: CA7809191066 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
25.07.2026 03:02 Uhr
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Maria Noel Marrelli and Salma and Noah Limited Partnership Announces Filing of Early Waring Reports Related to Royal Standard Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Maria Noel Marrelli ("Maria") and Salma and Noah Limited Partnership (the "LP") announce they have entered into a share purchase agreement dated July 24, 2026 pursuant to which Maria sold 504,449 common shares (the "Shares") of Royal Standard Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") to the LP at a price of $0.019824 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of $10,000.20 (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, Maria beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 504,449 Shares representing approximately 30.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Maria does not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any Shares.

Prior to the Transaction, the LP did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any Shares. Following the Transaction, the LP acquired 504,449 Shares representing approximately 30.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis. The LP is controlled by Carmelo Marrelli, who did not own any Shares prior to the Transaction.

Each of Maria and the LP have no current intention to acquire or dispose of any Shares, but may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire or dispose of beneficial ownership or control of Shares or other securities of the Company whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by the LP and an early warning report respecting the disposition of securities by Maria will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company, Maria and the LP each have a business address of 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1.

CONTACT:

Carmelo Marrelli
Phone: 416-848-0106
Carm@marrellisupport.ca

SOURCE: Maria Noel Marrelli



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/maria-noel-marrelli-and-salma-and-noah-limited-partnership-annou-1196199

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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