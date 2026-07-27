DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire the Meliane oral contraceptive brand from Bayer across 30 markets in Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and strengthen its presence in higher-value segments and services.
Zurich, Switzerland, July 27, 2026 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire the rights for Meliane, a well-established oral contraceptive brand from Bayer, across 30 markets spanning Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Meliane is a low-dose combined oral contraceptive and has been available to patients for more than three decades. The brand is marketed under various trade names and benefits from broad physician familiarity, as well as an established safety and efficacy profile.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2371470
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2371470 27.07.2026 CET/CEST