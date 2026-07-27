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PR Newswire
27.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Quarterly Update - June 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Quarterly Update - June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Quarterly Update - June 2026

The Company's monthly factsheet as at 30 June 2026 is now available: https://awemtrust.com/factsheet/

The Fund was up 24.49% in 2Q 2026, outperforming the benchmark by 1.24%. The key contributors include Sk Hynix (+222.6%), MediaTek (+184.1%), and Elite Material (+106.7%), whereas Tencent (-10.8%), Laopu Gold (-43.7%), and China Hongqiao Group (-39.5%) were the key detractors.

Market Review

In 2Q 2026, the MSCI EM index was up 23.3%. It outperformed other global indices like the US equities (S&P 500) and MSCI World which returned 14.8% and 13.5% respectively.

For the quarter, IT Services outperformed, while Consumer Discretionary and Energy underperformed. Large caps outperformed Mid and Small caps this quarter. Among major EM markets, South Korea and Taiwan outperformed, while Indonesia and Brazil underperformed.

Top 10 Holdings

Top 10 holdings (as at 30 June 2026)

Country

% of NAV

  1. TSMC

Taiwan

11.4

  1. Samsung Electronics

South Korea

9.2

  1. SK Hynix

South Korea

8.3

  1. Tencent Holdings

China/HK

3.0

  1. Alibaba Group Holding

China/HK

1.6

  1. Delta Electronics

Taiwan

1.6

  1. MediaTek Inc

Taiwan

1.6

  1. OCBC

Singapore

1.0

  1. Elite Material

Taiwan

0.9

  1. BOC Aviation

China/HK

0.9

Total

39.6%

Key Contributors

2Q 2026

Key Contributors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

SK Hynix

8.3

+222.6

+664

Samsung Electronics

9.2

+96.4

+567

TSMC

11.4

+36.9

+385

Media Tek

1.6

+184.1

+122

Elite Material

0.9

+106.7

+106

Key Detractors

2Q 2026

Key Detractors

Ending

Weight (%)

Total

Return (%)

Contribution to

Return (bps)

Alibaba Group

1.6

-21.8

-43

Tencent

3.0

-10.8

-41

HYBE

0.2

-36.9

-17

Laopu Gold

0.2

-43.7

-15

China Hongqiao Group

0.2

-39.5

-13

Source: Factset. Past performance does not predict future returns. The performance calculation is based on GBP. Currency fluctuations will also affect the value of an investment.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.43 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 30 June 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

Further Information

For further information on the Company's investment strategy and portfolio construction approach as well as details of the portfolio market cap, regional and sector composition please refer to the latest factsheet.

Investment Objective

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.

Summary of Investment Policy

The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

- Ends -

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Hiren Dasani

Via Burson Buchanan

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Marex

Mark Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711

Eddie Nissen

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713

Burson Buchanan

Henry Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Harrison-Topham

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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