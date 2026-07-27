Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Olympia Benefits Inc., has completed the sale of the assets comprising its Raisr business ("Raisr") to an affiliate of Beacon Software ("Beacon"). The transaction was completed on July 24, 2026.

Raisr provides software-as-a-service and related technology services for participants in the private capital and exempt markets, including back-office, compliance, investor-onboarding, transaction-processing and data-exchange tools for private market issuers and exempt market dealers.

"We thank the Raisr team for their contributions and wish them continued success under Beacon's ownership," said Craig Skauge, Executive Vice President of Olympia, "The transaction allows Olympia to continue focusing on its core trust, custody and administration businesses while positioning the Raisr business under ownership dedicated to software businesses. We look forward to continuing to support many of the same clients through Olympia's trust, registered plan, corporate trust and transfer agency services and to working alongside Beacon in serving participants in Canada's private capital markets."

Transition arrangements have been established to support an orderly transfer of the business following closing.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release as well as other public statements by Olympia contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will", "plans," "expects," "targets," "continue", "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in Olympia's public disclosure include, without limitation, Olympia's earnings expectations, fee income, expense levels, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, and Olympia's ability to complete strategic transactions and other factors. In addition, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected continuity of service for clients, the implementation of transition arrangements, the ongoing relationship between Olympia and Beacon, and Olympia's continued focus on its core businesses.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting Olympia and the Canadian economy. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied by Olympia in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding interest and foreign exchange rates, availability of key personnel, the effect of competition, government regulation of its business, computer failure or security breaches, future capital requirements, acceptance of its products in the marketplace, its operating cost structure, the current tax regime and the ability of Olympia to obtain necessary third-party and governmental approvals, as applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306566

Source: Olympia Financial Group Inc.