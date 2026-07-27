Vancouver, British Columbia,--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive metallurgical process development program with Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH ("ANZAPLAN") to advance the development of a preliminary processing flowsheet for its Hecla-Kilmer rare earth project in Ontario, Canada.

The program, partially funded by Ontario's Critical Mineral Innovation Fund ("CMIF") will support studies required to develop a conceptual process flowsheet and processing facility to mine and process the intrusive apatite-hosted rare earth mineralization, niobium, gallium, as well as scoping what grades of purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") can be achieved from its Hecla-Kilmer project.

Building on 2025 Metallurgical Success

The current program builds directly on the strength of last year's metallurgical results, which returned recovery rates of approximately 75% for total rare earth oxides, and 89% for phosphate. That degree of dissolution, achieved without aggressive pretreatment, points to apatite at Hecla-Kilmer being readily amenable to leaching, a characteristic the Company believes can potentially translate into a comparatively low operating cost flowsheet relative to more refractory REE mineral systems that typically require higher reagent ratios, elevated temperatures, or multi-stage roasting to achieve similar dissolution.

"Our previous metallurgical work demonstrated that the apatite-hosted mineralization at Hecla-Kilmer responds well to conventional leaching under relatively mild conditions," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech. "Our objective with ANZAPLAN is to leverage those characteristics to develop a simple, conventional processing flowsheet capable of producing a high-purity rare earth product while evaluating additional value streams from niobium, gallium, and purified phosphoric acid. If these processing efficiencies continue to be demonstrated as the program advances, they have the potential to translate into meaningful operating cost advantages over more complex rare earth processing routes."

Scope of the Testwork Program

The bench scale program being carried out by ANZAPLAN, a globally recognized metallurgical consulting company specializing in process development in industrial minerals, rare earths, and critical raw materials incl. phosphate chemistry based in Hirschau, Germany, is structured in three main phases using reject materials from the Hecla-Kilmer 2025 drill program:

Mineral processing optimization, including magnetic separation and flotation testwork to produce a high grade, REE bearing apatite concentrate from run of mine material, along with gravity separation testing of pyrochlore to evaluate niobium recovery.

Bulk concentrate production of approximately 60 kg of REE bearing mineral concentrate to support full scale hydrometallurgical testwork, including scale-up flotation and locked cycle testing to validate the proposed flowsheet under steady state conditions.

Hydrometallurgical process development, including leach testing across different reagent systems, fluorine removal, impurity removal and REE precipitation, and an evaluation of whether high-purity PPAs can be produced from the crude phosphoric acid generated during REE precipitation.

Throughout the program, niobium, tantalum, and gallium will be tracked across all process streams by geochemical analysis to determine their deportment and evaluate the potential for these elements to become additional value drivers for the project.

A final report summarizing recoveries, concentrate grades, reagent consumption, and recommendations for next steps, including a potential piloting phase, is expected upon completion of the program.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth, Niobium and Phosphate Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km northeast of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO and Foothills projects in British Columbia, all of which are 100% wholly owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski, VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Neotech Metals Corp.