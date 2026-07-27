Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of the inaugural diamond drilling program at its Lewis target (formerly referenced as the Youth Camp target), located along the Company's 16-kilometre Monterra Trend at the flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The Lewis target becomes the third target to be drill tested along the Monterra Trend as the Company advances its 2026 exploration strategy to systematically evaluate this district-scale gold corridor.

Highlights:

Inaugural drilling at the Lewis target commenced on July 21, 2026, marking the third target to be drill tested along the 16-kilometre Monterra Trend.

The Phase 1 program, comprising up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, will prioritize the southern east-west gold-in-soil trend at the Lewis target, which extends over 1.8 kilometres.

Trenching at the Lewis target returned 30 metres at 1.04 g/t Au , within a broader interval of 84 metres at 0.51 g/t Au , confirming significant near-surface gold mineralization. Other trenching results include 6 metres at 0.98 g/t Au within an interval of 54 metres 0.34 g/t Au and 8 metres at 0.7 g/t Au within an interval of 136m at 0.26 g/t Au .

Drill targeting for Phase 1 has been informed by trenching results, field mapping, a LiDAR-based structural interpretation, and gold-in-soil anomalism. Intersections of northwest- and northeast-trending structures highlight the potential for mineralized shoots plunging to the south.

Surface exploration, including trenching, will advance concurrently on the parallel northern gold-in-soil trend to generate additional drill targets during Phase 1.

Phase 2 drilling will be scaled based on Phase 1 results, with scope to expand the program to a total of up to 5,000 metres.

The initial phase of drilling will focus on the southern gold-in-soil trend, a 1.8-kilometre east-west corridor hosting the strongest and most consistent gold-in-soil anomalism at the Lewis target, together with exposures that have enabled detailed field mapping. The parallel northern trend will be advanced through field mapping, prospecting, and trenching, with drilling to follow if warranted by results. The soil grid has also been extended to test the approximately one-kilometre gap between the current survey coverage and the licence boundary, with results pending.

"This inaugural drilling at the Lewis target marks another important milestone in our systematic evaluation of the 16-kilometre Monterra Trend," stated David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "Trenching at the Lewis target has already delivered 30 metres at 1.04 g/t Au, and our recent field mapping and LiDAR structural interpretation provide a clear, data-driven rationale for this program. With rigs now turning at multiple locations, we are advancing our high-priority targets in parallel across our district-scale land package, exactly the kind of sustained, disciplined exploration we believe will unlock the full potential of the Todi Gold Project."

Lewis Target Background

The Lewis target sits at the southeastern extent of the Company's 16-kilometre Monterra Trend, a strongly continuous corridor of gold-in-soil anomalism that also hosts the Arthington discovery and the Ben Ben and Feh Feh targets. The trend was defined through a greenfield soil sampling survey in an area with numerous artisanal workings, which identified two parallel, 1.8-kilometre, east-west trending gold-in-soil anomalies at the Lewis target. Trenching subsequently returned a standout intersection of 84 metres at 0.51 g/t Au, including 30 metres at 1.04 g/t Au. Additional artisanal workings have been identified beyond the northern and southern trends, and field visits to these areas have already commenced.

The Company's interpretation of newly acquired LiDAR data over the target area, integrated with field geological mapping, has identified intersecting northwest- and northeast-trending structural corridors coincident with zones of highly anomalous gold-in-soil geochemistry - providing a robust framework for drill hole planning. In addition to these structural intersections, drilling will target the amphibolite-melanocratic gneiss package observed at other locations along the Monterra Trend, including the Arthington discovery and the Ben Ben target, further supporting the geological continuity of the trend.

Map 1: Location of the Lewis target within the 16 km Monterra Trend, Trenching Results and Planned Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/306587_a5d5a1b00402485c_001full.jpg

Note that trench intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au, with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Intervals are trenched rather than true thicknesses. True thicknesses cannot be accurately estimated given the early stage of exploration. No top cut was applied to the assays.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia - an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is advancing a district-scale gold opportunity, with additional iron ore potential, across a vast 2,316 km² land package. The Todi Gold Project has been significantly de-risked, with proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth and five drill-ready targets, three of which have been drilled and have delivered high-grade gold intercepts.

Note: The Lewis target was formerly referenced as the Youth Camp target and the name has been changed in accordance with the Company's naming conventions.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol, President & CEO

info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and the potential significance of results, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.