HONG KONG, July 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's merchandise exports rose by 53.4% year on year to HK$641.1 billion in June 2026, according to data released today by the Census and Statistics Department. For the first six months of 2026, total exports of goods reached HK$3,416.0 billion, representing robust growth of 39.1% compared with the same period last year.'Hong Kong's exports sustained robust growth in the first half of 2026, underpinned by strong demand for electronics amid the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide. Meanwhile, in June 2026, the year-on-year growth rates of total exports to Asia, as well as to the Chinese Mainland and the USA, all accelerated compared with May 2026,' said Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.Effective 24 July 2026, the United States imposed new tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, including the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, which are subject to a 12.5% tariff. The new tariffs replace the previous temporary 10% universal tariffs that expired on the same date. While the tariff increase will affect Hong Kong's exports to the United States, it is worth noting that various exemptions remain in place, including for certain electronic products, which account for the majority of Hong Kong's exports to the nation. As such, the impact of the new tariffs on Hong Kong's export performance is likely to be limited. Meanwhile, the anticipated meeting between the Chinese and US leaders in September, together with continued bilateral dialogue, may help foster a more accommodative China-US trade environment.Looking ahead, global business prospects will continue to hinge on developments in the Middle East. Recent renewed conflicts have pushed oil prices higher, while concerns over rising inflationary pressures have prompted a number of central banks to tighten monetary policy. The global economy, along with end-market demand, will slow down if tensions in the Middle East persist and more central banks pivot toward tighter monetary policy to combat inflation.'On the whole, Hong Kong's merchandise exports could see moderating growth momentum in the coming months, amid a likely gradual steadying of the technology upcycle, an easing global economy, as well as the high-base effect from last year. We continue to uphold our forecast that Hong Kong's full year exports in 2026 will register growth of over 20%,' Mr Pang added.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.