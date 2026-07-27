Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Launches Coordinated Investor Relations Program to Expand Investor Awareness Across North America

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) is pleased to announce the launch of a coordinated investor relations and capital markets communications program designed to expand investor awareness across North America. As part of this initiative, the Company has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") and Darrow Associates ("Darrow") to provide complementary investor relations, market making and capital markets advisory services.

The Company's continued development and commercial advancement have created the opportunity to broaden awareness of its strategy to establish a fully integrated domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese products for the electric vehicle, energy storage, defense, technology, and industrial markets. Collectively, these engagements are intended to strengthen the Company's visibility with institutional and retail investors, enhance shareholder communications, improve trading liquidity and support long-term shareholder value.

Oak Hill Financial Inc.

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide business advisory and investor awareness services in support of the Company's capital markets strategy.

Pursuant to the agreement, Oak Hill will act as the Company's marketing representative and use its best efforts to raise Electric Metals' profile and credibility within the investment community. Services include targeted outreach to Canadian investment advisors and other market participants, identifying existing and prospective investors, developing investor messaging, providing regular market feedback and supporting future financing initiatives where appropriate.

The agreement has an initial term of six months commencing July 24, 2026 and automatically renews for successive one-month periods unless terminated in accordance with its terms. Electric Metals will pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of C$12,000 plus pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses.

There are no performance factors under the agreement. Oak Hill will not receive any common shares, stock options or other securities of the Company as compensation. Oak Hill is an arm's-length party and does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Insight Capital Partners Inc.

The Company has engaged Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services utilizing its proprietary ICP Premium algorithm.

ICP has been engaged for an initial four-month term commencing July 27, 2026 for a monthly fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement automatically renews for successive one-month terms unless terminated in accordance with its provisions.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other equity compensation have been granted in connection with the engagement. ICP is an arm's-length party and does not currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company nor does it have any right or intent to acquire any securities of the Company. ICP's market making activities are intended to enhance liquidity, improve quote quality and assist in maintaining an orderly market for the Company's common shares by helping to correct temporary imbalances in supply and demand. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the Company's securities in the future.

Darrow Associates

The Company has engaged Darrow Associates ("Darrow") to provide comprehensive investor relations and strategic communications services beginning July 24, 2026. Darrow will provide institutional and retail investor outreach, investor messaging, shareholder communications, conference and roadshow support, capital markets advisory services, and ongoing engagement with the investment community.

The Company will pay Darrow US$10,000 per month. The agreement is for an initial term of 6 months, will continue on a monthly basis thereafter, and may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice.

In connection with the engagement, the Company granted Darrow 250,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The options are exercisable at C$0.25 per common share for a period of 18 months from the date of grant. The options vest in four equal quarterly installments of 62,500 options on each of the 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 12-month anniversaries of the date of grant, provided Darrow remains engaged by the Company on each applicable vesting date.

Darrow is an arm's-length party. Other than the stock options described above, compensation consists solely of the monthly cash fee. Darrow does not currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company nor does it have any right or intent to acquire any securities of the Company.

CEO Comment

Brian Savage, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Electric Metals has made significant progress advancing the North Star Manganese Project and executing our strategy to establish a fully integrated domestic U.S. manganese supply chain. As the Company continues to advance commercially, it is equally important that we broaden awareness of our investment opportunity within the capital markets. Oak Hill, ICP, and Darrow each bring complementary expertise that will strengthen our engagement with institutional and retail investors, improve market liquidity, and increase awareness of Electric Metals across North America."

Regulatory Compliance

Each service provider has agreed to conduct its activities in compliance with applicable securities laws, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including TSXV Policy 3.3 and TSXV Policy 3.4, and the rules governing the OTCQB. All investor communications and other public-facing materials prepared in connection with these engagements are subject to the Company's review and approval before dissemination.

About Electric Metals USA Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) is a U.S.-domiciled critical minerals and advanced materials company developing the North Star Manganese Project to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese products for battery, defense, infrastructure, technology, and industrial markets.

The Company's principal asset is the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The North Star Manganese Project is a 100% U.S. domestic project comprising a manganese mine in Emily, Minnesota, and a U.S.-based processing facility designed to produce high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). The project has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to strengthen America's critical mineral independence by developing a secure domestic supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for North American electric vehicle and energy storage batteries, defense applications, critical infrastructure, specialty alloys, advanced technologies, and industrial uses.

With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations and with no current domestic U.S. production of manganese ore, HPMSM, or EMM, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and support U.S. industrial, energy, and national security priorities.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage, CEO & Director

info@electricmetals.com

303-656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation: the Company's marketing agreement with the Service Providers, its mission to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets; that manganese will continue to play a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations; that with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders; and planned or potential developments in ongoing work by Electric Metals.

These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain all necessary stock exchange and regulatory approvals; risks related to the exploration and other plans of the Company, the risk that acceptance of the Agreements by the TSX Venture Exchange may not be obtained or may be delayed, that the services contemplated under the Agreements may not commence or proceed as currently anticipated, and that regulatory review, comments, or changes in applicable laws, regulations, or policies may impact the timing, terms, or scope of the engagements. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, updated conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-metals-launches-coordinated-investor-relations-program-to-expand-investo-1196462