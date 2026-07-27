Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) ("Lux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kim-Quyen Nguyen has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 27th, 2026.

Mr. Carl Ginn, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company will be stepping down as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective July 27th, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Ginn for his valuable service and contributions to the Company and looks forward to Kim's leadership as the Company advances its strategic objectives.

Mrs. Nguyen has over 15 years of experience in mining operations, and project management. She has led numerous NI 43-101 technical studies. She holds a bachelor's degree in Material Engineering and an MBA. Over the past few years, she has held several management positions on various projects at Osisko Mining and was more recently Chief Operating Officer at Winsome Resources.

Concurrently, the Board has elected Jean-Félix Lepage as the Chair of the Board, effective July 27th, 2026. Mr. Lepage is the Chief Executive Officer of Sirios Resources and a member of the Corporation's board of directors since September 2025.

About Lux Metals Corp.

Lux Metals Corp. (TSXV: LXM) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its flagship La Grande Gold Project in Québec's James Bay region. The Project hosts the high-grade Zone 32 gold system with extensive historic drilling, year-round infrastructure access, and district-scale exploration potential. For more information, visit www.lux-metals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306627

Source: Lux Metals Corp.