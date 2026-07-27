EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



27.07.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 15th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 27 July 2026 - In the period from 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026, 86,635 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 20 July 2026 15,400 0.4452 21 July 2026 16,000 0.4296 22 July 2026 18,000 0.4312 23 July 2026 18,235 0.4345 24 July 2026 19,000 0.4380 Weekly Total 86,635 0.4356 Programme Total to Date 1,596,584 0.4621

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback .





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