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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 15:24
54,79 Euro
+3,26 % +1,73
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,7854,8315:31
54,7954,8215:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 13:45 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for GlobalEye

Saab has received an order for two GlobalEye aircraft from a country in the Middle East region. The order value is SEK 10.1 billion, and deliveries will take place in 2030.

"This order underscores our commitment to providing customers with mission-proven, multi-domain AEW&C capability. The increasing international interest in GlobalEye reflects its effectiveness and reliability in modern air defence operations", says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to joint forces, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

Due to the nature of the industry, circumstances concerning the customer and national security interests, no further information regarding this order or the customer will be provided.

Contact

Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 27 July 2026 at 13:45 (CET).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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