Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") announces the appointment of Christopher Longton, CPG, as Vice President, Exploration, effective July 24, 2026.

"Chris has worked at every stage of exploration, from first-pass prospecting and sampling through to drilling," said David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primary Hydrogen. "Our projects sit at a range of stages and we needed one person accountable for how they advance. Chris will set the order we work through them in, and what we spend testing them."

Mr. Longton is Principal Geologist with Rangefront Mining Services and will continue in that role. Rangefront provides geological services to the Company. A field geologist at heart, he has experience from greenfields exploration to production on precious metals, base metals and critical minerals deposits throughout North America and Australia. His experience has led to him managing large- and small-scale projects, including as Vice President, Exploration with Hercules Metals Corp. in Idaho. Prior to that he was Senior Exploration Manager for Integra Resources' DeLamar project in southern Idaho, and has provided senior geological support on several early- to advanced-development and production-scale projects for various companies, most notably New Gold Inc. and Equinox Gold Corp. Mr. Longton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Illinois State University, is a Certified Professional Geologist, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Mr. Longton assumes responsibility for the Company's exploration programs across its natural hydrogen and rare earth element portfolio in Canada and the United States. He will also act as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As an officer of the Company, Mr. Longton is not independent of the Company for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Longton incentive stock options to purchase up to 10,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.19 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting 100% on the date that is four months and a day following the date of grant, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including a four-month hold period on the underlying shares.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With projects in the U.S. and across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

--

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: (i) the appointment of Mr. Longton as Vice President, Exploration and the scope of his role, including his role as the Company's Qualified Person; (ii) the Company's expectation that Mr. Longton will determine the sequencing of work across its projects and direct the associated exploration expenditures; and (iii) the terms of the stock option grant, including its vesting and exercise terms and the receipt of any required approvals.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that Mr. Longton will continue in the role described; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to fund its planned exploration programs; that the Company will obtain the permits, approvals and land access required to conduct those programs; that qualified personnel and contractors will be available when required; and that the stock option grant will be accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on the terms described.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Such risks include, but are not limited to: that Mr. Longton may cease to serve in the role for any reason; that the Company's exploration programs may be delayed, modified, reduced in scope or not carried out as planned; that work undertaken on any project may not produce results that warrant further expenditure; that the Company may not obtain the permits, access, personnel or financing required to advance its projects; and that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the stock option grant as described. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306586

Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.