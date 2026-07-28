Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Continued Strong Earnings Growth, Driven by Both Net Sales and Margin Expansion, Resulting in Raised Guidance for The Full Year

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Storytel Group continues to combine profitable growth with strong margin expansion. With a strong first half behind us, we are raising our guidance for the full year 2026," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.
Second quarter 2026
Net sales amounted to SEK 1,070m (958).
Net sales growth of 12.7% in constant exchange rates (CER), of which 10.7% organic.
Gross margin amounted to 46.3% (45.3%).
Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 19.2% (16.8%).
Operating profit increased 45% to 118m (82).
Net profit amounted to 100m (47), with earnings per share of 1.18 (0.54).
Paying subscribers increased by 11k during the quarter to 2.75m (2.56), up 7.2% YoY.
ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to 116.4 (116.5).
The acquisition of Overamstel was completed in May.
Transfer of listing to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in June.
Half-year 2026
Net sales amounted to SEK 2,049m (1,911).
Net sales growth of 10.3% CER, of which 9.3% organic.
Gross margin amounted to 45.7% (44.8%).
Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 18.1% (15.5%).
Operating profit increased 51% to 207m (137).
Net profit amounted to 186m (66), with earnings per share of 2.24 (0.74).
Paying subscribers increased by 83k during H1'26.
Net debt amounted to 14m (115), corresponding to 0.02x adjusted EBITDA (R12M).
Outlook 2026
Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to SEK 900m (previously 870m).
Financial summary
SEKm
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
Change
Jan-Jun 2026
Jan-Jun 2025
Change
R12M
FY 2025
Net sales
1,070
958
12%
2,049
1,911
7%
4,161
4,023
Net sales growth, %
11.7
3.6
8.1pp
7.2
5.2
2.0pp
-
5.9
Net sales growth CER, %³
12.7
8.0
4.7pp
10.3
7.5
2.8pp
-
9.2
Organic growth CER, %³
10.7
7.1
3.6pp
9.3
6.9
2.4pp
-
8.3
Streaming Net sales¹
960
890
8%
1,874
1,789
5%
3,741
3,656
Publishing Net sales²
347
299
16%
634
583
9%
1,325
1,274
Gross profit
495
434
14%
937
857
9%
1,913
1,833
Gross margin %
46.3
45.3
1.0pp
45.7
44.8
0.9pp
46.0
45.6
Adjusted EBITDA³
205
161
27%
371
296
26%
823
748
Adjusted EBITDA margin %³
19.2
16.8
2.3pp
18.1
15.5
2.6pp
19.8
18.6
EBITDA
198
161
23%
360
296
22%
812
747
EBITDA margin %
18.5
16.8
1.6pp
17.6
15.5
2.1pp
19.5
18.6
Operating profit (EBIT)
118
82
45%
207
137
51%
492
423
EBIT margin %
11.1
8.6
2.5pp
10.1
7.2
2.9pp
11.8
10.5
Net profit
100
47
113%
186
66
184%
625
504
Earnings per share, basic (SEK)
1.19
0.55
116%
2.25
0.75
200%
7.76
6.26
Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)
1.18
0.54
117%
2.24
0.74
201%
7.71
6.22
Cash flow from operating activities
150
155
-4%
285
184
55%
673
573
Net Debt ³
14
115
-
14
115
-
14
-136
Net debt/adjusted R12M EBITDA ratio³
0.02
0.17
-
0.02
0.17
-
0.02
-0.18
End of period subscribers (thousands)
2,749
2,564
7%
2,749
2,564
7%
ARPU (SEK/month)
116
116
0%
115
119
-3%
¹ Streaming net sales includes 100% of Storytel Norway's net sales.
² Publishing net sales includes both external and group-internal net sales.
³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.
For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com
This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-28 08:00 CEST.
About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.
Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 2 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.
Attachments
Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)
Financial Data - Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)
SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-continued-strong-earnings-growth-driven-by-both-net-sal-1197350