Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 09:47
9,115 Euro
+12,67 % +1,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0459,05509:58
9,0459,05509:58
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 08:26 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Continued Strong Earnings Growth, Driven by Both Net Sales and Margin Expansion, Resulting in Raised Guidance for The Full Year

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Storytel Group continues to combine profitable growth with strong margin expansion. With a strong first half behind us, we are raising our guidance for the full year 2026," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

Second quarter 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,070m (958).

  • Net sales growth of 12.7% in constant exchange rates (CER), of which 10.7% organic.

  • Gross margin amounted to 46.3% (45.3%).

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 19.2% (16.8%).

  • Operating profit increased 45% to 118m (82).

  • Net profit amounted to 100m (47), with earnings per share of 1.18 (0.54).

  • Paying subscribers increased by 11k during the quarter to 2.75m (2.56), up 7.2% YoY.

  • ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to 116.4 (116.5).

  • The acquisition of Overamstel was completed in May.

  • Transfer of listing to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in June.

Half-year 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,049m (1,911).

  • Net sales growth of 10.3% CER, of which 9.3% organic.

  • Gross margin amounted to 45.7% (44.8%).

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 18.1% (15.5%).

  • Operating profit increased 51% to 207m (137).

  • Net profit amounted to 186m (66), with earnings per share of 2.24 (0.74).

  • Paying subscribers increased by 83k during H1'26.

  • Net debt amounted to 14m (115), corresponding to 0.02x adjusted EBITDA (R12M).

Outlook 2026
Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to SEK 900m (previously 870m).

Financial summary

SEKm

Q2 2026

Q2 2025

Change

Jan-Jun 2026

Jan-Jun 2025

Change

R12M

FY 2025

Net sales

1,070

958

12%

2,049

1,911

7%

4,161

4,023

Net sales growth, %

11.7

3.6

8.1pp

7.2

5.2

2.0pp

-

5.9

Net sales growth CER, %³

12.7

8.0

4.7pp

10.3

7.5

2.8pp

-

9.2

Organic growth CER, %³

10.7

7.1

3.6pp

9.3

6.9

2.4pp

-

8.3

Streaming Net sales¹

960

890

8%

1,874

1,789

5%

3,741

3,656

Publishing Net sales²

347

299

16%

634

583

9%

1,325

1,274

Gross profit

495

434

14%

937

857

9%

1,913

1,833

Gross margin %

46.3

45.3

1.0pp

45.7

44.8

0.9pp

46.0

45.6

Adjusted EBITDA³

205

161

27%

371

296

26%

823

748

Adjusted EBITDA margin %³

19.2

16.8

2.3pp

18.1

15.5

2.6pp

19.8

18.6

EBITDA

198

161

23%

360

296

22%

812

747

EBITDA margin %

18.5

16.8

1.6pp

17.6

15.5

2.1pp

19.5

18.6

Operating profit (EBIT)

118

82

45%

207

137

51%

492

423

EBIT margin %

11.1

8.6

2.5pp

10.1

7.2

2.9pp

11.8

10.5

Net profit

100

47

113%

186

66

184%

625

504

Earnings per share, basic (SEK)

1.19

0.55

116%

2.25

0.75

200%

7.76

6.26

Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)

1.18

0.54

117%

2.24

0.74

201%

7.71

6.22

Cash flow from operating activities

150

155

-4%

285

184

55%

673

573

Net Debt ³

14

115

-

14

115

-

14

-136

Net debt/adjusted R12M EBITDA ratio³

0.02

0.17

-

0.02

0.17

-

0.02

-0.18

End of period subscribers (thousands)

2,749

2,564

7%

2,749

2,564

7%

ARPU (SEK/month)

116

116

0%

115

119

-3%

¹ Streaming net sales includes 100% of Storytel Norway's net sales.

² Publishing net sales includes both external and group-internal net sales.

³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-28 08:00 CEST.

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 2 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

Attachments
Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)
Financial Data - Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-continued-strong-earnings-growth-driven-by-both-net-sal-1197350

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.