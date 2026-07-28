Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Continued Strong Earnings Growth, Driven by Both Net Sales and Margin Expansion, Resulting in Raised Guidance for The Full Year

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Storytel Group continues to combine profitable growth with strong margin expansion. With a strong first half behind us, we are raising our guidance for the full year 2026," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

Second quarter 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,070m (958).

Net sales growth of 12.7% in constant exchange rates (CER), of which 10.7% organic.

Gross margin amounted to 46.3% (45.3%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 19.2% (16.8%).

Operating profit increased 45% to 118m (82).

Net profit amounted to 100m (47), with earnings per share of 1.18 (0.54).

Paying subscribers increased by 11k during the quarter to 2.75m (2.56), up 7.2% YoY.

ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to 116.4 (116.5).

The acquisition of Overamstel was completed in May.

Transfer of listing to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market in June.

Half-year 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,049m (1,911).

Net sales growth of 10.3% CER, of which 9.3% organic.

Gross margin amounted to 45.7% (44.8%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 18.1% (15.5%).

Operating profit increased 51% to 207m (137).

Net profit amounted to 186m (66), with earnings per share of 2.24 (0.74).

Paying subscribers increased by 83k during H1'26.

Net debt amounted to 14m (115), corresponding to 0.02x adjusted EBITDA (R12M).

Outlook 2026

Full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised to SEK 900m (previously 870m).

Financial summary

SEKm Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Jan-Jun 2026 Jan-Jun 2025 Change R12M FY 2025 Net sales 1,070 958 12% 2,049 1,911 7% 4,161 4,023 Net sales growth, % 11.7 3.6 8.1pp 7.2 5.2 2.0pp - 5.9 Net sales growth CER, %³ 12.7 8.0 4.7pp 10.3 7.5 2.8pp - 9.2 Organic growth CER, %³ 10.7 7.1 3.6pp 9.3 6.9 2.4pp - 8.3 Streaming Net sales¹ 960 890 8% 1,874 1,789 5% 3,741 3,656 Publishing Net sales² 347 299 16% 634 583 9% 1,325 1,274 Gross profit 495 434 14% 937 857 9% 1,913 1,833 Gross margin % 46.3 45.3 1.0pp 45.7 44.8 0.9pp 46.0 45.6 Adjusted EBITDA³ 205 161 27% 371 296 26% 823 748 Adjusted EBITDA margin %³ 19.2 16.8 2.3pp 18.1 15.5 2.6pp 19.8 18.6 EBITDA 198 161 23% 360 296 22% 812 747 EBITDA margin % 18.5 16.8 1.6pp 17.6 15.5 2.1pp 19.5 18.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 118 82 45% 207 137 51% 492 423 EBIT margin % 11.1 8.6 2.5pp 10.1 7.2 2.9pp 11.8 10.5 Net profit 100 47 113% 186 66 184% 625 504 Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 1.19 0.55 116% 2.25 0.75 200% 7.76 6.26 Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 1.18 0.54 117% 2.24 0.74 201% 7.71 6.22 Cash flow from operating activities 150 155 -4% 285 184 55% 673 573 Net Debt ³ 14 115 - 14 115 - 14 -136 Net debt/adjusted R12M EBITDA ratio³ 0.02 0.17 - 0.02 0.17 - 0.02 -0.18 End of period subscribers (thousands) 2,749 2,564 7% 2,749 2,564 7% ARPU (SEK/month) 116 116 0% 115 119 -3% ¹ Streaming net sales includes 100% of Storytel Norway's net sales. ² Publishing net sales includes both external and group-internal net sales. ³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-28 08:00 CEST.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 2 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

Attachments

Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)

Financial Data - Interim report January-June 2026 Storytel AB (publ)

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-continued-strong-earnings-growth-driven-by-both-net-sal-1197350