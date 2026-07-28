Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 09:20
484,80 Euro
-0,12 % -0,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
485,60486,9009:31
485,10486,9009:31
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Velo and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team Release Behind-the-Scenes Imagery of Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri from latest shoot

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have teamed up for a launch film, calling on fans to think bigger, dream louder, and get their boldest ideas on the grid.

Adult Velo & motorsport fans are invited to share their most creative and original fan dreams, for the opportunity to see them brought to life later in the season as fan-inspired unforgettable experiences*. Fans can share their dream experiences by commenting on the launch film post on Velo's Instagram.

The competition marks the return of the Live Your Fandom campaign, where for a second year, Velo - the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe** made for true originals - has joined forces with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team to bring more moments of originality to motorsport fans.

+18 Only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.
*Ts&Cs apply - available on Velo's Instagram.
** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/velo-and-mclaren-mastercard-formula-1-team-release-behind-the-scenes-imagery-of-lando-norris--oscar-piastri-from-latest-shoot-302834187.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.