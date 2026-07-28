Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing surface exploration and maiden diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Central Finland Lithium Project.

Highlights

New spodumene-bearing boulder discoveries in previously untested areas of the Jylhä target, including samples returning assays >2% Li2O.

Surface exploration has expanded the known distribution of high-grade spodumene mineralisation at Jylhä and generated new priority areas for bedrock source targeting.

Maiden drilling intersected multiple geochemically evolved and highly fractionated pegmatite bodies, confirming a fertile Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite system within the Project area.

Combined surface and drill results have materially advanced the Company's exploration model and provide new geological and geochemical vectors for the next phase of targeting.

Boulder Sampling Results

During the recent field campaign, the Company completed a focused surface boulder sampling program at Jylhä. The team successfully identified new spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders in previously untested areas of the permit (see Figure 1), with multiple assays returning >0.5% Li2O, in addition to high grade samples of 2.0% and 2.4% Li2O (Figure 2), respectively.

Of particular interest is a developing cluster of high-grade and anomalous lithium-bearing boulders east of the Mörkylä area, further expanding the known distribution of spodumene mineralisation at Jylhä and providing a new priority area for follow-up exploration.

An additional anomalous cluster in the central part of the permit was also discovered, reinforcing the effectiveness of the Company's systematic boulder prospecting strategy and ability to generate new targets across the broader permit package.

Figure 1: New boulder sample results in the Jylhä permit. Previous surface sampling results are shaded and nearby Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Leviäkangas lithium deposit is shown for reference.

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Readers are cautioned that the Leviäkangas lithium deposit discussed above is an adjacent properties and that Grit Metals has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Grit Metals' property or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Grit Metals' mineral properties.

Figure 2: Grit Metals geologist inspecting spodumene-bearing boulder sample F097933, which returned 2.4% Li2O, 192 ppm Cs and 20 ppm Ta.

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Table 1 summarises results of significant samples. A more extensive boulder sampling campaign is planned to further explore the entirety of the Grit licence package, and follow up work programs will take place to advance these new targets.

Table 1: Summary table of analysis, highlighting significant (cut off 0.1% Li2O) boulder samples with LCT-enrichment. In bold >0.25 % Li2O

Sample No. Property Lithology Li2O (%) Be (ppm) Cs (ppm) Sn (ppm) Ta (ppm) F097922 Jylha Pegmatite 0.28 5.3 12.9 8 1.14 F097923 Jylha Pegmatite 0.52 83.2 25.4 51 4.16 F097925 Jylha Pegmatite 0.13 16.6 16.3 28 9.65 F097926 Jylha Pegmatite 0.12 129.5 28.4 22 18.30 F097929 Jylha Granite 0.51 152.5 51.8 38 14.10 F097930 Jylha Pegmatite 2.01 20.1 203.0 50 16.75 F097932 Jylha Pegmatite 0.12 242.0 23.5 27 37.90 F097933 Jylha Pegmatite 2.35 192.5 29.9 30 20.10 F097940 Nabba Pegmatite 0.14 5.0 3.3 4 0.61 F097941 Nabba Pegmatite 0.14 2.3 7.4 9 0.91 F097942 Nabba Pegmatite 0.11 2.5 4.5 5 0.75

Kyrölä and Mörkylä Target Drill Results

Initial drilling successfully intersected multiple pegmatite bodies and confirmed the presence of a geochemically evolved and highly fractionated pegmatite system within the Project area and at both drilling targets (See previous releases dated 23 March 2026 and 27 May 2026).

Geochemical results from the drill intersections demonstrate enrichment in key LCT pathfinder elements and fractionation indicators, including lithium ("Li"), cesium ("Cs"), tantalum ("Ta"), beryllium ("Be"), providing important confirmation of a fertile pegmatite-generating system and strengthening the Company's geological and exploration model.

The Company has incorporated these results into a proprietary geochemical targeting model used to vector toward potentially more evolved portions of the pegmatite system.

Kyrölä

Drilling at Kyrölä identified a muscovite-rich pegmatite horizon in holes KY26-012, KY26-017, KY26-018 and KY26-019 (Figure 3). The geological character of these pegmatites is comparable to muscovite-rich pegmatites reported in close spatial association with modelled spodumene-bearing pegmatite lenses at Keliber's Rapasaari and Emmes deposits (source: e.g. Keliber Lithium Project, Finland Technical Report Summary. SRK, 2023). Readers are cautioned that the Rapasaari and Emmes lithium deposits are adjacent properties and that Grit Metals has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Grit Metals' property or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Grit Metals' mineral properties.

Figure 3: Examples of muscovite-pegmatite drill core intercepts from Kyrölä.

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Additionally, drilling intersected multiple intervals of altered albite- and quartz-rich pegmatite (Figure 4), displaying textural similarities to pegmatites documented at the nearby historic Drägbäcken lithium occurrence (Figure 5), located approximately 6.5 km northwest of Kyrölä and currently held by Arvo Metals. At Drägbäcken, the central portions of the pegmatite have returned lithium assays exceeding 10,000 ppm Li. Source: Battery mineral investigations in the Ostrobothnian Schist Belt, Western Finland, 2019-2022. GTK, 2024)

The comparatively lower lithium tenor of the Kyrölä intersections may indicate that drilling tested a more marginal or less evolved portion of the pegmatite system; however, the geometry, internal zoning and potential extent of these pegmatites remain to be determined through further exploration.

Figure 4: Examples of Drägbäcken-style pegmatite intercepts in drill core at Kyrölä.

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Figure 5: Hand specimens of Drägbäcken LCT-pegmatite, showing similarity to Kyrölä drillcore.

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As a result of these two styles of pegmatite intrusion at Kyrölä, analysis of key fractionation elements and their respective geochemical relationships has significantly improved the Company's understanding of pegmatite evolution and geochemistry across the target (Figure 6). Developing this geochemical framework is fundamental to effective future exploration and provides the Company with an increasingly refined basis for vectoring towards more evolved and prospective for LCT pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation.

Figure 6: Kyrölä drill collars with schematic pegmatite downhole intercepts highlighted. Fractionation vector to the NE displayed as well as surface boulder sampling.

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Mörkylä

At Mörkylä, drillhole MK26-007 intersected a 2.90 m alteration interval averaging 250 ppm Li, together with elevated caesium, tin and beryllium values of 46.2 ppm Cs, 27.5 ppm Sn and 5.9 ppm Be. While the interval is not considered economically mineralised, its geochemical signature suggests the hole may have intersected an alteration halo or less evolved part of the system, providing an important spatial vector for follow-up exploration towards potentially more fractionated and lithium-enriched pegmatites in the surrounding and up-ice target area.

MK26-007 was the eastmost hole drilled. Combining the assay results with new high grade Li boulders, it is suggestive of an NE geochemical vector for future testing (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Mörkylä drill collars, traces and boulder samples. MK26-007 is highlighted.

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The degree of pegmatite fractionation and associated LCT pathfinder geochemistry provide valuable vectors toward potentially more evolved and lithium-enriched portions of the pegmatite system. When considered alongside the continued discovery of high-grade spodumene-bearing boulders at surface, the results support Grit's interpretation of a broader fertile LCT pegmatite system and have materially advanced the Company's understanding of the Project and refined the targeting model for the next phase of exploration.

"We have taken a more direct approach, using systematic boulder prospecting to identify priority areas before testing them directly with diamond drilling." said Grit Metals Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Poirier. "The discovery of a fractionated pegmatite system demonstrates that this strategy is successfully leading us into fertile ground and providing clear vectors for the next phase of targeting."

Mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's properties.

QA/QC and sampling

Samples were submitted to and prepared at Sodankylä in Finland and analysed at Loughrea in Ireland by ALS Laboratories, an independent commercial laboratory. ALS inserted internal standards, blanks and pulp duplicates within each sample batch as part of their own internal monitoring of quality control protocols. Grit Metals monitors precision and bias performance by inserting certified lithium standards (OREAS 750b, OREAS 754 and GTA-05) as well as blanks and half core duplicates into each batch submitted to ALS at a rate of 1:20.

The major element oxides and trace elements including Li, Cs, Ta and Be were analysed by ALS analytical package ME-MS89L involving digestion by Na2O2 fusion followed by ALS's super trace ICP-MS methodology. QAQC results to date do not indicate any analytical accuracy issues with all standards returning values Li values within 3 standard deviations of their certified mean and blanks returning expected values.

QP Statement

The technical content of this news release has been compiled by Mr. Jake Clark, RPGeo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Mr Clark is an officer and shareholder of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration located within 1 km of Keliber's integrated lithium mine and production complex, a project developed by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group. Keliber represents approximately €783 million of capital invested to complete construction, with a further €200 million shareholder financing package agreed to support staged ramp-up. The project comprises mining areas, the Päiväneva spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide refinery at Kokkola, forming an integrated hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region. (Sources: www.sibanyestillwater.com and www.mineralsgroup.fi).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This new release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements obtaining regarding regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V; the anticipated effects of the investor awareness campaigns; the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the presence of lithium mineralization at, and the exploration and development potential of, the Finland Pegmatite Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include obtaining regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX-V, in a timely manner or at all; Plutus performing its obligations under the Agreement as anticipated; market conditions supporting improved liquidity of the shares; economic conditions; mineral prices; and anticipated costs and expenditures; the costs of any anticipated work programs and the ability to fund such costs; required approvals in connection with any work programs and the ability to obtain such approvals; risks inherent in exploration as well as those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: Grit Metals Corp.