Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 4.5394% Notes due 28/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP10,000 each) debt-like XS3453655XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Economic Master Issuer PLC Series 2026-1 Class A Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/04/2075; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3392764XXX -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3567 due 28/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3376599XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 3.599% Notes due 28/07/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3450069XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities 1.437% Notes due 29/07/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3447669XXX -- securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4.041% Senior Notes due 28/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001323XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437591 EQS News ID: 2372250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)