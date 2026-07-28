Relais Group Oyj: The premium vehicle care brand tershine joins Relais Group

Relais Group Plc

PRESS RELEASE - 28 July 2026 at 8.30 am EEST

Relais Group Plc has agreed to acquire 70 percent of tershine AB from its founder and entrepreneur Tobias Ericson. He will stay and continue to lead tershine and as a direct shareholder. The closing of the acquisition is expected to take place today. Tershine is expected to be consolidated into Relais Group from the beginning of August 2026, as part of the Products & Solutions business area.

Originally founded in 2017, tershine has in less than a decade built uniquely strong brand in vehicle care, as evidenced by being the second most influential brand on social media Sweden in 20251. Tershine has an extensive portfolio of professional-grade vehicle care products, with a special focus on exterior and interior cleaning, coating and paint protection, and related accessories. The company's success is driven by a highly engaged user community, premium quality and safe to use products developed in Sweden, and loyalty that spans both professionals and consumer enthusiasts.

The company is located in Täby, Sweden. Historically, tershine has been able to grow with strong profitability. In the fiscal year 2025/2026 which ended in June 2026, tershine's preliminary estimated net sales was SEK 155 million and operating profit of approximately SEK 29 million (unaudited, Swedish GAAP).

The acquisition follows the established strategy of Products & Solutions business area to identify product brands in the vehicle aftermarket with a loyal customer base and large growth and return potential. The business area provides brands with an international platform, experience and competence to scale. As part of Relais Group, tershine will have access to extensive experience in building internationally successful brands and expertise in the commercial vehicle market. This will unlock new growth avenues for tershine's continued success. The entrepreneur Tobias Ericsson chose Relais Group as his partner to continue building the tershine story. He retains a large minority and full operational leadership of tershine going forward.

Out of the purchase price, SEK 20.0 million will be paid in Relais Group shares. The Board of Directors of Relais Group will make a separate share issue resolution. The subscription price will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of the Relais Group share for the 20 trading days preceding the last bank day before the closing date.

Johan Carlos, Head of Business Area Products & Solutions:

"We are very excited that Tobias and tershine chose to partner up with us. We have made a similar journey with Strands. We know what it takes and we know what becomes possible when a brand with the right DNA gets the right platform. Tershine has that DNA. The international chapter starts now. Additionally, we see a huge, untapped potential on the commercial vehicle side, which is a particular strength of Relais Group."

Tobias Ericson, Managing Director & Founder of tershine:

"I have built tershine from a genuine passion for cars and car care, with one conviction: people who care about their vehicles deserve world-class products. Products that deliver on performance without compromising on environment and health. Relais has proven they can take a Nordic brand global, and they are the right partner to support me on that journey. This is the beginning of a new, international chapter for tershine."

1According to Medieakademin Maktbarometern Företag 2025 (https://medieakademin.se/arkiv-maktbarometern/)

Further information:

Christian Gebauer, CEO

Tel. +358 10 5085 800

E-mail: christian.gebauer@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a serial acquirer focused on the vehicle aftermarket in Europe. The Group creates value by identifying, acquiring and developing leading businesses with strong cash flows, clear niche positions and long-term growth potential.

Our net sales in 2025 were EUR 383.4 (2024: 322.6) million. In 2025 we made eight acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.