Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports Further High-Grade Results at FDNS including 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres; Development Begins Toward FDN East Following Record Drill Result of 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 Metres

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version
The drilling programs continue to deliver positive results at FDN, FDN South ("FDNS"), and FDN East. With four gold-silver epithermal deposits identified to date, the Company has a significant pipeline to continue growing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.
Highlights
- FDNS exploration: High-grade intercepts at depth continue to extend mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope, highlighting the potential for further resource growth.
- FDNS conversion: Conversion drilling demonstrates continuity and grade in support of potential resource and reserve growth.
- FDNS development: Development is advancing through the deposit, with development crosscuts successfully intersecting modelled mineralization and providing initial development ore.
- FDN East: The highest-grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, together with continued success expanding high-grade mineralization to the east, reinforces confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. Underground development toward FDN East is underway to accelerate drilling and support potential future production.
- FDN: Results extend the upper portion of the main FDN mineralized envelope close to existing underground infrastructure, highlighting additional near-mine resource growth opportunities.
Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our conversion and exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results across our known epithermal gold deposits. Recent drilling results support the potential to expand these deposits and grow Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources while also highlighting the consistently high-grade nature of the mineralized system at Fruta del Norte.
At FDNS, drilling continues to intercept exceptional grades over mineable widths, including several high-grade intercepts beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope. These results reinforce our confidence that FDNS will continue to grow as we advance the deposit toward future production. Development to the south has successfully intersected mineralized veins building confidence in the geological model.
At FDN East, the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, combined with expanding mineralization to the east, further increases our confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. As a result, we have commenced underground development toward FDN East from FDN. Similar to the approach successfully implemented at FDNS, this development is expected to provide improved access for exploration and conversion drilling while also establishing the initial infrastructure required to support potential future production.
Together, the advancement of FDNS, the growth of FDN East and ongoing success at FDN demonstrate the strength of our known epithermal exploration pipeline and provide multiple opportunities to create long-term value from the broader Fruta del Norte mineralized system."
Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)
FDNS
- Drill hole FDN-C26-443 intersected 199.90 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 6.90m from 66.60m, including:
- 762.84 g/t Au over 1.80m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-481 intersected 196.79 g/t Au over 4.50m from 161.35m, including:
- 929.00 g/t Au over 0.90m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-459 intersected 90.91 g/t Au over 6.80m from 137.40m, including:
- 214.40 g/t Au over 2.45m
- Drill hole FDN-C26-453 intersected 53.01 g/t Au over 8.40m from 31.30m, including:
- 220.08 g/t Au over 1.85m
Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)
FDNS
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-478 intersected 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75m from 177.80m, including:
- 2,030.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-497 intersected 67.19 g/t Au over 5.80m from 37.50m, including:
- 552.00 g/t Au over 0.40m
- Drill hole UGE-S-26-505 intersected 19.33 g/t Au over 5.35 from 56.95m, including:
- 49.44 g/t Au over 2.00m
FDN East
- Drill hole UGE-E-26-487 intersected 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 m from 280.75m including:
- 933.00 g/t Au over 1.00m
- Drill hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 intersected 23.16 g/t Au over 6.25m from 429.05m, including:
- 39.01 g/t Au over 3.00m
FDN
- Drill hole UGE-26-520 intersected 9.32 g/t Au over 20.90 m from 50.90m including:
- 18.85 g/t Au over 6.50m
- Drill hole UGE-26-523 intersected 15.05 g/t Au over 8.05m from 45.60m, including:
- 25.35 g/t Au over 2.45m
FDNS
Underground drilling programs continue to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.
Following the declaration of the inaugural Mineral Reserve, the Company commenced underground development from the South Portal toward FDNS, taking the first round in April. Approximately 116 metres of development has been completed from the South Portal and 252 metres from existing access points on the 1170 level. Development crosscuts from these levels have successfully intersected mineralized veins, building confidence in the geologic model.
The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January, approximately 12,678 metres of drilling has been completed across 110 holes and outstanding intercepts continue to be recorded along the entire extension of the FDNS deposit (Figure 2). Notably, holes FDN-C26-443, FDN-C25-459, and FDN-C26-481 have defined distinct higher-grade mineralized zones, providing areas for further drilling.
The exploration drilling program continues to successfully intercept the continuity of the FDNS deposit beyond the current Mineral Resource. Holes UGE-S-26-478, UGE-S-26-497, and UGE-S-26-505 returned high-grade mineralized intercepts at depth, highlighting areas for further expansion (Figure 3). Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.
FDN EAST
FDN East is a buried epithermal system composed of multiple subparallel north-south trending veins located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure. FDN East has initially been defined over a 500-metre strike length, and the Company published an inaugural Mineral Resource estimate in 2026 of 0.42 Moz Au (2.17 Mt at 6.01 g/t Au).
The FDN East deposit remains open in all directions and drilling has successfully expanded the mineralized footprint along strike to the north and to the south as well as toward the east. In the central portion of the deposit, hole UGE-E-26-487 returned the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDN East, highlighting the potential for the area to host high-grade mineralized zones (Figure 4). Surface hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 confirmed the continuity of the recently discovered high-grade veins in the eastern portion of the deposit and suggests further exploration potential to the east of the known limits of mineralization. Currently, two underground rigs and one surface rig are operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.
The Company has commenced underground development from FDN toward FDN East, which will provide improved angles and shorter hole lengths for conversion drilling, better access to test exploration extensions of the FDN East deposit and support potential future production (Figure 4).
FDN
At FDN, underground exploration drilling results confirm the upper extension of the deposit along the contact with the Suarez Conglomerate, close to existing underground infrastructure. Drillholes UGE-26-520 and UGE-26-523 both intercepted continuous mineralization on levels readily accessible from current mine development (Figure 5). Results received to date are summarized in Table 3.
Figure 1: Map showing FDN mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits
Figure 2: Long section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results
Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results
Figure 4: Map showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East exploration drilling results
Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected exploration drilling results along the FDN upper extension
Qualified Persons and Technical Notes
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on July 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au> 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C26-393
0.00
4.05
4.05
2.32
7.58
41.75
FDNS
Underground
Including
1.55
3.25
1.70
0.98
16.23
84.48
FDN-C26-393
70.45
73.60
3.15
1.81
6.86
109.82
Including
70.45
72.10
1.65
0.95
10.38
106.16
FDN-C26-394
0.00
3.75
3.75
3.52
9.12
6.17
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
1.95
1.95
1.83
16.65
8.28
FDN-C26-394
119.60
123.35
3.75
3.52
10.41
67.11
Including
122.50
123.35
0.85
0.80
33.10
16.50
FDN-C26-396
17.95
21.50
3.55
3.22
7.52
12.51
FDNS
Underground
Including
20.05
20.55
0.50
0.45
12.15
10.80
FDN-C26-396
37.70
40.75
3.05
2.76
4.40
12.51
Including
37.70
38.55
0.85
0.77
8.82
22.52
FDN-C26-396
60.30
61.55
1.25
1.17
8.89
7.77
FDN-C26-396
79.05
82.30
3.25
2.81
8.81
8.08
Including
80.75
82.30
1.55
1.34
16.28
12.48
FDN-C26-396
92.45
95.60
3.15
2.73
6.35
3.99
Including
92.45
93.70
1.25
1.08
10.55
4.41
FDN-C26-396
104.85
107.30
2.45
2.12
5.89
51.73
Including
104.85
105.95
1.10
0.95
10.03
106.91
FDN-C26-399
0.00
3.00
3.00
2.46
8.82
6.53
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
2.00
2.00
1.64
12.33
7.75
FDN-C26-400
41.50
45.90
4.40
3.11
8.68
4.91
FDNS
Underground
Including
45.50
45.90
0.40
0.28
87.40
36.20
FDN-C26-400
78.80
87.55
8.75
6.19
18.74
12.30
Including
81.55
81.95
0.40
0.28
375.00
178.00
FDN-C26-402
34.55
43.80
9.25
6.54
18.20
21.38
FDNS
Underground
Including
34.55
35.45
0.90
0.64
96.13
64.25
Including
41.90
43.20
1.30
0.92
52.87
23.64
FDN-C26-403
4.50
9.80
5.30
3.41
5.36
7.50
FDNS
Underground
Including
6.50
7.85
1.35
0.87
12.00
9.61
FDN-C26-403
48.35
54.10
5.75
4.40
4.07
4.56
Including
52.10
52.90
0.80
0.61
11.36
9.40
FDN-C26-403
61.90
65.90
4.00
3.06
4.55
3.19
Including
63.45
64.15
0.70
0.54
11.30
5.20
FDN-C26-403
69.75
73.10
3.35
2.57
5.20
5.38
Including
69.75
70.15
0.40
0.31
33.40
15.80
FDN-C26-403
87.25
89.80
2.55
1.80
6.92
16.00
Including
88.25
89.40
1.15
0.81
14.88
28.51
FDN-C26-403
96.90
101.20
4.30
3.04
13.41
11.63
Including
96.90
98.25
1.35
0.95
39.91
18.09
FDN-C26-404
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-405
0.00
3.45
3.45
1.62
4.55
46.99
FDNS
Underground
Including
1.50
2.45
0.95
0.45
8.80
61.90
FDN-C26-405
80.30
82.10
1.80
0.85
5.11
52.77
FDN-C26-405
87.35
91.00
3.65
1.71
4.84
30.39
Including
87.35
88.25
0.90
0.42
13.45
89.60
FDN-C26-405
117.55
121.70
4.15
1.95
13.73
141.26
Including
120.00
121.70
1.70
0.80
31.03
274.96
FDN-C26-406
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-407
2.50
4.95
2.45
2.12
3.75
9.18
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-407
8.45
13.20
4.75
4.11
4.73
6.23
Including
10.45
11.55
1.10
0.95
7.42
9.94
FDN-C26-407
16.90
22.55
5.65
4.89
5.10
8.52
Including
16.90
18.10
1.20
1.04
15.75
8.87
FDN-C26-407
30.15
37.30
7.15
6.19
6.30
8.11
Including
35.95
37.30
1.35
1.17
19.30
19.25
FDN-C26-408
77.35
80.60
3.25
1.63
5.52
20.40
FDNS
Underground
Including
77.35
78.70
1.35
0.68
12.02
43.80
FDN-C26-409
0.00
6.50
6.50
5.32
5.22
4.94
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
0.45
0.45
0.37
9.67
12.50
Including
5.70
6.50
0.80
0.66
28.50
7.00
FDN-C26-409
94.30
97.30
3.00
2.46
5.55
4.62
Including
95.15
96.90
1.75
1.43
8.09
5.29
FDN-C26-410
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-411
109.00
113.85
4.85
4.78
3.02
16.18
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-412
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-413
49.00
51.15
2.15
1.23
14.28
41.29
FDNS
Underground
Including
49.65
50.15
0.50
0.29
45.60
105.00
FDN-C26-414
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-415
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-416
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-417
41.85
45.00
3.15
2.02
51.56
25.11
FDNS
Underground
Including
43.15
45.00
1.85
1.19
87.12
40.99
FDN-C26-418
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-419
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-420
18.45
26.90
8.45
2.89
6.10
15.90
FDNS
Underground
Including
22.75
23.15
0.40
0.14
103.00
91.30
FDN-C26-420
49.50
50.70
1.20
0.41
10.81
33.10
Including
49.50
50.30
0.80
0.27
15.68
47.35
FDN-C26-420
59.75
61.75
2.00
0.68
4.86
21.96
Including
60.95
61.75
0.80
0.27
9.05
26.50
FDN-C26-420
76.20
78.30
2.10
0.72
26.17
37.66
Including
76.20
76.60
0.40
0.14
130.00
63.60
FDN-C26-420
96.80
98.80
2.00
0.68
8.85
18.40
FDN-C26-421
0.75
3.05
2.30
0.79
3.74
16.52
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-421
125.10
127.10
2.00
0.68
6.21
6.62
Including
125.65
126.05
0.40
0.14
29.70
16.30
FDN-C26-422
45.40
47.30
1.90
0.95
5.27
51.85
FDNS
Underground
Including
46.10
46.90
0.80
0.40
10.78
105.45
FDN-C26-422
98.65
101.65
3.00
1.50
8.02
24.40
Including
98.65
99.60
0.95
0.48
16.30
35.70
FDN-C26-423
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-424
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-425
2.85
6.65
3.80
3.79
6.15
9.88
FDNS
Underground
Including
2.85
4.00
1.15
1.15
15.42
22.62
FDN-C26-425
9.70
11.65
1.95
1.94
9.10
17.36
Including
10.65
11.65
1.00
1.00
15.30
24.00
FDN-C26-425
56.50
58.10
1.60
1.59
7.69
8.06
FDN-C26-425
64.80
68.90
4.10
4.08
5.20
5.94
FDN-C26-426
19.00
20.55
1.55
1.27
17.83
17.77
FDNS
Underground
Including
19.40
19.80
0.40
0.33
65.40
41.20
FDN-C26-426
21.90
29.55
7.65
5.41
18.06
71.19
Including
26.25
28.10
1.85
1.31
40.96
190.81
FDN-C26-426
32.30
35.50
3.20
1.35
28.92
17.58
Including
32.30
33.90
1.60
0.68
57.52
29.85
FDN-C26-426
77.50
80.50
3.00
2.30
5.88
8.10
FDN-C26-426
84.40
89.00
4.60
2.96
23.50
11.30
Including
84.40
87.00
2.60
1.67
38.19
15.03
FDN-C26-426
91.10
95.90
4.80
3.68
4.60
6.05
Including
94.90
95.90
1.00
0.77
9.79
4.00
FDN-C26-426
97.20
104.35
7.15
5.48
6.72
3.52
Including
100.00
101.35
1.35
1.03
14.04
4.73
FDN-C26-426
109.20
112.15
2.95
2.42
5.20
2.58
Including
109.20
110.20
1.00
0.82
11.85
3.60
FDN-C26-427
13.60
15.20
1.60
1.13
5.96
11.10
FDNS
Underground
Including
13.60
14.40
0.80
0.57
10.50
12.10
FDN-C26-427
21.05
27.00
5.95
3.82
6.59
23.64
Including
23.55
25.30
1.75
1.12
14.87
43.33
FDN-C26-427
62.80
70.50
7.70
5.90
18.83
21.92
Including
63.50
66.40
2.90
2.22
37.84
29.12
FDN-C26-427
80.20
85.10
4.90
4.44
6.31
6.20
Including
82.00
82.60
0.60
0.54
11.85
8.10
FDN-C26-427
90.30
92.25
1.95
1.77
5.78
2.54
Including
91.00
91.40
0.40
0.36
15.00
4.00
FDN-C26-428
61.80
68.40
6.60
6.50
5.33
13.65
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-429
41.80
43.70
1.90
1.65
6.15
21.36
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-430
21.50
26.05
4.55
3.49
7.56
33.00
FDNS
Underground
Including
23.90
26.05
2.15
1.65
14.30
50.91
FDN-C26-431
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-432
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-433
4.65
7.20
2.55
2.46
5.81
37.56
FDNS
Underground
Including
6.45
7.20
0.75
0.72
12.85
97.00
FDN-C26-433
17.60
20.60
3.00
2.90
5.42
27.46
Including
17.60
18.35
0.75
0.72
16.50
83.60
FDN-C26-434
0.00
2.90
2.90
2.73
4.28
50.69
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
1.70
1.70
1.60
5.42
67.69
FDN-C26-435
15.50
18.60
3.10
2.37
12.02
21.50
FDNS
Underground
Including
16.40
17.65
1.25
0.96
19.00
29.10
FDN-C26-435
63.95
65.15
1.20
0.92
14.01
11.10
Including
64.55
65.15
0.60
0.46
24.90
18.40
FDN-C26-436
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-437
32.45
35.25
2.80
2.79
5.14
4.40
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-437
43.65
60.40
16.75
16.69
7.78
8.07
Including
51.20
52.90
1.70
1.69
31.01
16.02
Including
56.60
57.00
0.40
0.40
23.70
17.90
FDN-C26-438
46.80
54.05
7.25
6.28
3.71
1.98
FDNS
Underground
Including
46.80
47.65
0.85
0.74
8.32
2.10
Including
49.30
50.30
1.00
0.87
7.33
4.90
FDN-C26-438
58.90
60.30
1.40
1.21
8.09
5.16
FDN-C26-438
70.15
72.40
2.25
1.95
5.29
6.94
FDN-C26-438
75.70
76.70
1.00
0.87
9.49
2.50
FDN-C26-439
46.75
47.50
0.75
0.57
12.75
2.50
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-439
125.15
127.70
2.55
1.95
15.01
5.84
Including
127.00
127.70
0.70
0.54
34.90
11.40
FDN-C26-439
158.20
161.60
3.40
2.40
8.42
5.36
Including
158.20
159.60
1.40
0.99
14.50
7.94
FDN-C26-439
165.45
170.00
4.55
3.22
22.80
6.48
Including
166.95
168.95
2.00
1.41
37.78
7.80
FDN-C26-440
101.50
105.50
4.00
2.83
14.56
12.14
FDNS
Underground
Including
103.40
105.50
2.10
1.48
26.25
16.87
FDN-C26-440
141.00
142.30
1.30
0.92
9.24
10.86
FDN-C26-441
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-442
57.60
59.35
1.75
1.69
7.72
48.42
FDNS
Underground
Including
57.60
58.10
0.50
0.48
17.20
13.20
FDN-C26-442
81.00
84.50
3.50
3.38
5.17
8.90
Including
81.00
81.40
0.40
0.39
8.74
14.60
Including
84.10
84.50
0.40
0.39
28.30
20.10
FDN-C26-443
66.60
73.50
6.90
5.98
199.90
79.26
FDNS
Underground
Including
66.60
68.40
1.80
1.56
762.84
278.14
FDN-C26-443
94.40
97.15
2.75
2.38
8.60
117.00
Including
95.90
97.15
1.25
1.08
18.03
251.70
FDN-C26-444
24.80
28.40
3.60
3.26
16.74
4.18
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-444
50.00
54.20
4.20
3.81
5.11
4.15
FDN-C26-444
63.30
70.90
7.60
5.37
12.72
9.54
Including
68.15
70.90
2.75
1.94
24.12
12.54
FDN-C26-445
31.20
34.50
3.30
2.53
3.10
1.62
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-445
53.70
55.70
2.00
1.81
4.46
1.65
FDN-C26-445
66.40
70.00
3.60
3.12
5.78
2.51
FDN-C26-446
33.90
36.90
3.00
2.12
5.19
2.22
FDNS
Underground
Including
33.90
35.30
1.40
0.99
10.58
3.39
FDN-C26-446
47.85
52.40
4.55
2.92
5.52
8.86
Including
50.75
52.40
1.65
1.06
8.77
18.23
FDN-C26-446
89.80
94.35
4.55
2.61
7.10
3.35
Including
89.80
91.40
1.60
0.92
13.41
5.50
FDN-C26-447
47.85
50.15
2.30
1.15
12.59
18.08
FDNS
Underground
Including
47.85
48.70
0.85
0.43
32.40
13.70
FDN-C26-447
82.65
84.65
2.00
1.00
5.83
24.63
Including
83.55
84.10
0.55
0.28
13.80
29.20
FDN-C26-448
0.45
3.30
2.85
2.18
3.23
29.18
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-448
16.20
20.15
3.95
3.03
6.82
21.55
Including
17.95
19.10
1.15
0.88
12.65
49.91
FDN-C26-448
39.55
42.55
3.00
1.93
3.59
6.22
Including
40.40
40.80
0.40
0.26
23.10
15.70
FDN-C26-448
59.75
61.60
1.85
1.60
4.75
8.31
Including
59.75
60.55
0.80
0.69
10.43
11.35
FDN-C26-448
91.40
94.65
3.25
2.81
5.99
14.83
Including
93.10
94.10
1.00
0.87
12.15
22.20
FDN-C26-449
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-450
50.20
53.15
2.95
1.90
3.85
3.48
FDNS
Underground
Including
52.00
53.15
1.15
0.74
8.26
5.09
FDN-C26-451
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-452
38.70
62.00
23.30
20.18
6.29
3.60
FDNS
Underground
Including
38.70
41.55
2.85
2.47
11.97
4.28
Including
55.75
57.40
1.65
1.43
10.25
3.39
FDN-C26-453
31.30
39.70
8.40
8.27
53.01
8.25
FDNS
Underground
Including
37.85
39.70
1.85
1.82
220.08
29.34
FDN-C26-453
46.55
53.70
7.15
7.04
7.82
4.39
Including
47.00
48.50
1.50
1.48
16.26
8.52
FDN-C26-453
68.45
73.10
4.65
4.58
3.69
2.19
Including
68.45
69.15
0.70
0.69
16.50
2.90
FDN-C26-453
117.00
120.40
3.40
3.35
3.42
1.80
FDN-C26-454
32.10
33.70
1.60
1.55
5.28
1.69
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-454
37.70
46.45
8.75
8.45
6.64
4.40
Including
41.80
42.70
0.90
0.87
14.65
4.40
Including
44.85
46.45
1.60
1.55
10.26
4.70
FDN-C26-454
71.60
77.00
5.40
5.22
4.34
0.84
Including
74.25
74.95
0.70
0.68
16.55
1.50
FDN-C26-455
78.75
80.65
1.90
1.84
4.81
6.50
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-455
101.25
105.95
4.70
4.54
8.20
5.20
Including
101.25
101.65
0.40
0.39
78.80
31.80
FDN-C26-456
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-457
0.00
3.80
3.80
1.90
3.69
5.36
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
1.00
1.00
0.50
7.93
5.20
FDN-C26-457
30.40
32.05
1.65
0.83
6.97
3.94
FDN-C26-458
0.00
3.00
3.00
1.93
3.96
4.20
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-458
41.20
44.40
3.20
2.06
11.28
10.47
Including
41.20
42.45
1.25
0.80
27.93
19.72
FDN-C26-458
136.25
137.25
1.00
0.64
30.28
46.16
FDN-C26-459
33.85
47.00
13.15
10.07
18.68
11.47
FDNS
Underground
Including
36.40
41.65
5.25
4.02
44.01
21.64
FDN-C26-459
61.85
65.20
3.35
2.57
12.02
14.19
Including
61.85
62.85
1.00
0.77
38.20
16.80
FDN-C26-459
90.00
92.80
2.80
2.14
12.34
44.61
Including
90.70
91.30
0.60
0.46
53.40
134.00
FDN-C26-459
109.40
110.55
1.15
0.88
71.00
51.76
FDN-C26-459
137.40
145.25
6.80
5.21
90.91
216.67
Including
141.20
143.65
2.45
1.88
214.40
411.47
FDN-C26-460
9.40
12.60
3.20
3.19
13.77
3.53
FDNS
Underground
Including
10.20
11.60
1.40
1.39
22.03
5.00
FDN-C26-460
28.10
30.50
2.40
2.39
5.10
3.15
Including
30.10
30.50
0.40
0.40
10.05
10.90
FDN-C26-460
32.35
42.90
10.55
10.51
4.15
4.50
Including
36.85
40.50
3.65
3.64
5.65
4.27
FDN-C26-460
109.75
110.75
1.00
1.00
8.46
1.50
FDN-C26-460
126.85
128.25
1.40
1.39
7.37
0.86
FDN-C26-461
9.50
13.60
4.10
4.08
19.83
3.29
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.20
13.60
1.40
1.39
48.92
7.41
FDN-C26-461
29.30
49.50
20.20
20.12
4.91
4.65
Including
37.70
39.70
2.00
1.99
11.67
12.11
FDN-C26-461
70.50
72.55
2.05
2.04
9.14
4.38
Including
71.20
71.70
0.50
0.50
23.50
7.20
FDN-C26-461
93.80
100.00
6.20
6.18
10.08
2.46
Including
98.30
100.00
1.70
1.69
23.44
4.05
FDN-C26-462
32.35
33.75
1.40
1.07
10.41
12.35
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-462
35.70
42.15
6.45
4.94
9.58
48.04
Including
35.70
36.30
0.60
0.46
51.90
48.20
Including
37.75
38.15
0.40
0.31
21.40
57.20
Including
41.75
42.15
0.40
0.31
35.10
489.00
FDN-C26-463
9.70
14.15
4.45
3.41
3.58
36.41
FDNS
Underground
Including
11.05
11.55
0.50
0.38
12.05
174.00
FDN-C26-463
16.35
20.10
3.75
3.07
4.43
27.29
Including
17.80
18.60
0.80
0.66
10.50
11.60
FDN-C26-463
49.35
55.25
5.90
3.79
5.21
37.69
Including
51.80
53.45
1.65
1.06
10.91
94.92
FDN-C26-463
147.50
150.70
3.20
2.45
6.06
89.98
Including
148.50
150.00
1.50
1.15
11.96
177.66
FDN-C26-464
29.10
30.85
1.75
1.64
5.19
6.14
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-464
37.55
41.60
4.05
3.81
6.50
9.96
Including
40.00
40.80
0.80
0.75
28.30
25.20
FDN-C26-464
84.10
86.00
1.90
1.79
5.04
7.55
FDN-C26-465
28.85
34.30
5.45
2.30
16.84
15.31
FDNS
Underground
Including
28.85
30.90
2.05
0.87
35.38
22.23
FDN-C26-465
38.20
42.95
4.75
2.38
5.11
17.61
Including
38.20
39.20
1.00
0.50
9.70
47.30
FDN-C26-465
57.05
65.30
8.25
5.30
8.40
27.85
Including
62.05
64.35
2.30
1.48
19.01
34.38
FDN-C26-466
101.95
105.10
3.15
2.41
8.46
38.44
FDNS
Underground
Including
102.35
104.25
1.90
1.46
13.01
51.55
FDN-C26-467
11.85
14.85
3.00
2.12
7.62
14.31
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.85
13.25
0.40
0.28
26.70
43.50
Including
14.35
14.85
0.50
0.35
17.35
5.20
FDN-C26-467
99.50
113.00
13.50
9.55
5.32
32.60
Including
102.10
102.50
0.40
0.28
18.10
37.20
Including
104.55
105.05
0.50
0.35
16.15
15.50
Including
108.50
109.00
0.50
0.35
55.10
253.00
FDN-C26-468
9.20
13.00
3.80
2.44
4.02
8.04
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.05
13.00
0.95
0.61
10.56
16.24
FDN-C26-468
27.50
34.00
6.50
4.18
5.20
17.58
Including
27.50
28.70
1.20
0.77
18.57
66.13
FDN-C26-468
67.40
70.40
3.00
1.93
3.33
31.70
FDN-C26-468
81.70
86.90
5.20
3.34
7.90
5.99
Including
84.20
85.65
1.45
0.93
27.47
15.20
FDN-C26-469
0.00
2.50
2.50
2.17
5.79
4.83
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
0.40
0.40
0.35
28.20
13.80
FDN-C26-469
15.20
25.10
9.90
8.57
7.63
17.35
Including
19.50
21.30
1.80
1.56
23.58
37.39
FDN-C26-469
48.90
51.90
3.00
2.60
4.96
13.38
Including
48.90
49.30
0.40
0.35
14.75
21.40
Including
50.35
50.80
0.45
0.39
12.05
17.60
FDN-C26-470
5.10
8.05
2.95
2.95
5.84
16.63
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-470
11.40
18.90
7.50
7.50
52.78
44.98
Including
11.80
12.95
1.15
1.15
118.50
159.48
Including
18.50
18.90
0.40
0.40
579.00
260.00
FDN-C26-471
34.20
39.75
5.55
3.57
3.13
2.91
FDNS
Underground
Including
34.20
35.75
1.55
1.00
6.46
2.56
FDN-C26-471
126.05
129.90
3.85
2.95
5.88
2.03
FDN-C26-472
38.40
41.40
3.00
2.46
3.34
5.07
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-472
99.80
103.40
3.60
3.12
3.19
3.86
FDN-C26-472
107.70
111.70
4.00
3.46
4.92
2.25
FDN-C26-472
114.85
120.00
5.15
4.22
10.81
2.49
Including
118.30
120.00
1.70
1.39
17.76
3.40
FDN-C26-473
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-474
36.10
42.70
6.60
6.20
12.47
10.87
FDNS
Underground
Including
40.35
42.70
2.35
2.21
33.26
15.90
FDN-C26-474
73.00
79.10
6.10
5.73
32.82
36.84
Including
73.80
75.90
2.10
1.97
91.91
86.19
FDN-C26-474
84.70
88.00
3.30
3.10
9.41
12.76
Including
85.30
87.10
1.80
1.69
16.29
13.24
FDN-C26-475
11.25
14.30
3.05
1.96
3.99
7.51
FDNS
Underground
Including
11.80
12.45
0.65
0.42
15.60
11.60
FDN-C26-475
26.15
31.90
5.75
4.40
6.48
7.40
Including
26.15
27.90
1.75
1.34
11.55
7.83
FDN-C26-475
50.80
54.40
3.60
3.12
7.63
7.27
Including
52.50
53.55
1.05
0.91
16.80
8.40
FDN-C26-476
8.75
11.15
2.40
1.20
3.64
5.70
FDNS
Underground
Including
10.20
10.60
0.40
0.20
18.70
9.30
FDN-C26-476
23.20
25.20
2.00
1.00
8.73
13.38
Including
23.20
24.20
1.00
0.50
16.35
15.96
FDN-C26-476
131.10
138.85
7.75
3.88
5.91
107.33
Including
132.30
133.85
1.55
0.78
9.32
156.40
FDN-C26-476
168.30
172.20
3.90
1.95
3.94
98.59
FDN-C26-476
182.80
186.95
4.15
2.08
11.13
11.64
Including
186.40
186.95
0.55
0.28
76.40
41.10
FDN-C26-476
209.55
213.85
4.30
2.15
3.26
286.60
FDN-C26-477
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-478
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-479
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-481
12.25
13.45
1.20
0.85
7.26
17.03
FDNS
Underground
Including
12.65
13.05
0.40
0.28
18.65
31.60
FDN-C26-481
89.75
92.80
3.05
2.16
7.40
6.12
Including
90.20
91.80
1.60
1.13
13.60
8.72
FDN-C26-481
161.35
165.85
4.50
2.89
196.79
394.50
Including
164.95
165.85
0.90
0.58
929.00
727.00
FDN-C26-482
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-483
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-485
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-486
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-487
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-488
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-489
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-490
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-491
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-492
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-494
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-495
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-496
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C26-497
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-477
73.60
75.20
1.60
1.13
5.52
16.55
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-477
106.70
109.05
2.35
1.66
15.72
35.23
UGE-S-26-478
39.60
42.35
2.75
1.94
12.42
43.78
FDNS
Underground
Including
41.50
42.35
0.85
0.60
17.07
74.74
UGE-S-26-478
59.55
61.55
2.00
1.41
10.01
13.98
Including
60.35
60.95
0.60
0.42
17.15
21.80
UGE-S-26-478
71.35
74.40
3.05
2.34
4.25
14.36
Including
71.35
72.15
0.80
0.61
11.90
20.05
UGE-S-26-478
102.20
106.60
4.40
3.11
9.05
13.30
Including
102.65
105.05
2.40
1.70
15.26
19.77
UGE-S-26-478
112.25
117.40
5.15
3.64
8.42
15.53
Including
115.20
117.40
2.20
1.56
14.99
31.63
UGE-S-26-478
134.00
136.70
2.70
2.07
7.22
20.97
UGE-S-26-478
170.05
173.30
3.25
2.30
6.68
7.77
Including
170.05
171.45
1.40
0.99
13.77
11.03
UGE-S-26-478
177.80
189.55
11.75
8.31
108.61
30.79
Including
184.85
185.25
0.40
0.28
2030.00
510.00
UGE-S-26-489
0.00
7.40
7.40
7.29
12.62
7.58
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
2.95
2.95
2.91
23.93
13.47
UGE-S-26-489
25.80
27.60
1.80
1.38
5.03
2.61
Including
25.80
26.45
0.65
0.50
10.65
4.00
UGE-S-26-489
32.90
35.40
2.50
2.41
12.61
3.47
Including
32.90
34.10
1.20
1.16
25.50
6.20
UGE-S-26-489
42.00
43.00
1.00
0.87
16.73
10.06
UGE-S-26-490
0.00
5.85
5.85
5.50
8.81
5.39
FDNS
Underground
Including
2.45
3.90
1.45
1.36
19.78
7.08
UGE-S-26-491
177.55
182.60
5.05
4.97
6.08
11.89
FDNS
Underground
Including
179.10
180.85
1.75
1.72
11.61
16.29
UGE-S-26-491
194.10
197.35
3.25
3.20
4.58
9.56
Including
196.70
197.35
0.65
0.64
11.95
14.00
UGE-S-26-491
199.70
201.85
2.15
2.12
4.17
15.86
UGE-S-26-493
0.00
2.75
2.75
1.38
5.84
7.06
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-493
72.15
73.05
0.90
0.45
10.80
12.79
UGE-S-26-494
0.00
3.10
3.10
1.31
5.41
5.92
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-494
29.65
31.40
1.75
0.74
4.55
3.41
UGE-S-26-494
63.20
66.15
2.95
1.25
5.94
8.19
Including
63.20
63.85
0.65
0.27
20.90
17.90
UGE-S-26-496
8.60
11.95
3.35
1.68
3.42
3.84
FDNS
Underground
Including
8.60
9.45
0.85
0.43
6.01
5.00
UGE-S-26-496
38.30
39.95
1.65
0.83
6.87
34.91
Including
38.30
38.70
0.40
0.20
21.00
19.40
UGE-S-26-497
14.05
18.45
4.40
3.11
17.14
90.43
FDNS
Underground
Including
16.25
18.00
1.75
1.24
38.54
209.14
UGE-S-26-497
37.50
43.30
5.80
4.10
67.19
46.93
Including
40.05
40.45
0.40
0.28
552.00
170.00
Including
42.25
43.30
1.05
0.74
148.50
156.00
UGE-S-26-497
53.20
56.40
3.20
2.26
9.56
42.10
UGE-S-26-497
62.50
66.60
4.10
2.90
47.73
26.39
Including
63.65
64.05
0.40
0.28
474.00
182.00
UGE-S-26-505
14.50
20.70
6.20
3.56
7.02
7.53
FDNS
Underground
Including
18.05
20.70
2.65
1.52
13.25
8.94
UGE-S-26-505
26.15
30.50
3.35
1.92
5.12
2.56
Including
29.70
30.10
0.40
0.23
21.20
7.10
UGE-S-26-505
56.95
62.30
5.35
3.07
19.33
47.16
Including
60.30
62.30
2.00
1.15
49.44
97.28
UGE-S-26-505
112.30
115.50
3.20
1.60
8.08
35.41
Including
113.00
114.30
1.30
0.65
17.91
58.96
UGE-S-26-505
308.30
311.60
3.30
1.65
3.48
150.28
Including
309.00
310.30
1.30
0.65
7.10
305.16
UGE-S-26-505
319.30
322.45
3.15
1.58
3.06
105.15
Including
320.10
320.70
0.60
0.30
9.14
213.00
UGE-S-26-506
18.45
20.10
1.65
0.56
5.09
6.64
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-506
92.95
93.90
0.95
0.32
9.74
62.16
UGE-S-26-509
0.00
5.10
5.10
2.55
5.40
4.64
FDNS
Underground
Including
0.00
1.70
1.70
0.85
11.54
7.09
UGE-S-26-509
34.25
38.00
3.75
1.88
3.65
6.02
Including
34.25
36.00
1.75
0.88
6.99
6.19
UGE-S-26-512
70.40
73.25
2.85
2.02
11.50
36.64
FDNS
Underground
Including
72.15
73.25
1.10
0.78
22.05
60.48
UGE-S-26-517
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-518
54.90
57.90
3.00
1.72
3.61
1.33
FDNS
Underground
Including
57.40
57.90
0.50
0.29
15.60
1.70
UGE-S-26-518
67.20
70.90
3.70
2.12
5.03
3.42
UGE-S-26-518
89.90
91.80
1.90
1.09
4.41
5.19
Including
90.45
91.10
0.65
0.37
11.85
12.20
UGE-S-26-525
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-527
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-531
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-532
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-533
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-534
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-536
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-537
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-26-538
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDNE-2026-466
No Significant Results
FDN East
Surface
FDNE-2026-466-D1
420.40
423.10
2.70
-
7.23
5.40
FDN East
Surface
Including
420.40
421.70
1.30
-
12.40
8.96
FDNE-2026-466-D2
300.05
304.70
4.65
4.37
4.38
61.06
FDN East
Surface
Including
303.90
304.70
0.80
0.75
8.67
278.00
FDNE-2026-466-D2
429.05
435.30
6.25
5.66
23.16
13.89
Including
432.30
435.30
3.00
2.72
39.01
23.74
UGE-E-26-470
97.80
110.20
12.40
-
9.11
10.59
FDN East
Underground
Including
98.40
107.15
8.75
-
12.10
13.20
UGE-E-26-470
372.10
373.10
1.00
-
12.60
7.20
UGE-E-26-487
263.65
267.90
4.25
4.11
5.00
5.92
FDN East
Underground
Including
263.65
264.25
0.60
0.58
29.10
26.50
UGE-E-26-487
280.75
284.70
3.95
3.82
236.62
144.57
Including
282.00
283.00
1.00
0.97
933.00
566.25
UGE-E-26-499
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
UGE-E-26-503
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
UGE-E-26-511
161.60
164.20
2.60
2.44
4.07
3.72
FDN East
Underground
Including
161.60
162.80
1.20
1.13
8.67
3.73
UGE-E-26-514
No Significant Results
FDN East
Underground
UGE-E-26-515
279.00
281.90
2.90
2.89
3.24
2.38
FDN East
Underground
UGE-E-26-519
29.25
34.75
5.50
5.31
6.08
73.20
FDN East
Underground
Including
29.25
30.30
1.05
1.01
20.60
287.00
Table 3: Drillhole assay results from FDN drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
UGE-26-462
No Significant Results
FDN Exploration
Underground
UGE-26-471
57.00
62.20
5.20
-
6.30
6.56
FDN Exploration
Underground
Including
58.80
61.10
2.30
-
10.95
7.04
UGE-26-471
126.35
132.15
5.80
-
4.73
3.51
Including
131.15
132.15
1.00
-
7.40
2.50
UGE-26-474
40.50
45.95
5.45
-
7.44
13.76
FDN Exploration
Underground
Including
42.75
45.45
2.70
-
11.46
11.71
UGE-26-474
66.70
74.20
7.50
-
6.26
21.00
Including
68.65
70.20
1.55
-
11.14
22.48
UGE-26-520
50.90
71.80
20.90
-
9.32
10.01
FDN Exploration
Underground
Including
62.10
68.60
6.50
-
18.85
10.48
UGE-26-523
45.60
53.65
8.05
-
15.05
20.20
FDN Exploration
Underground
Including
45.60
46.40
0.80
-
61.50
56.20
Including
51.20
53.65
2.45
-
25.35
24.25
UGE-26-523
59.55
65.10
5.55
-
8.02
5.83
UGE-26-528
Pending Results
FDN Exploration
Underground
Table 4: FDNS, FDN and FDN East Collar Drill Holes
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Zone
Year
FDN-C26-393
FDNS
778218
9582536
1085
45
-56
125.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-394
FDNS
778157
9582333
1090
156
-20
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-396
FDNS
778147
9582594
1251
157
-24
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-399
FDNS
778157
9582333
1090
152
-34
126.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-400
FDNS
778157
9582334
1090
138
-44
105.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-402
FDNS
778169
9582486
1087
292
-44
80.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-403
FDNS
778148
9582595
1251
152
-67
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-404
FDNS
778148
9582594
1253
148
18
160.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-405
FDNS
778218
9582536
1085
45
-64
145.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-406
FDNS
778219
9582536
1086
68
-12
90.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-407
FDNS
778174
9582486
1087
298
-16
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-408
FDNS
778169
9582486
1087
281
-52
120.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-409
FDNS
778169
9582485
1087
268
-36
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-410
FDNS
778169
9582485
1087
259
-40
139.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-411
FDNS
778148
9582594
1252
139
-10
176.30
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-412
FDNS
778149
9582595
1251
128
-51
88.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-413
FDNS
778228
9582662
1083
153
-54
136.30
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-414
FDNS
778218
9582536
1085
75
-68
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-415
FDNS
778219
9582535
1085
91
-53
90.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-416
FDNS
778169
9582484
1087
252
-29
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-417
FDNS
778168
9582484
1087
244
-34
115.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-418
FDNS
778150
9582594
1252
124
6
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-419
FDNS
778150
9582594
1252
128
-15
70.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-420
FDNS
778149
9582595
1251
108
-73
113.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-421
FDNS
778218
9582535
1085
106
-70
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-422
FDNS
778218
9582535
1085
105
-62
133.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-423
FDNS
778150
9582596
1252
105
-9
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-424
FDNS
778150
9582596
1251
96
-36
70.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-425
FDNS
778169
9582484
1088
240
-7
80.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-426
FDNS
778175
9582552
1085
308
-32
115.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-427
FDNS
778175
9582551
1086
297
-22
95.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-428
FDNS
778174
9582549
1086
251
-3
90.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-429
FDNS
778218
9582534
1086
112
-40
105.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-430
FDNS
778218
9582533
1085
134
-50
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-431
FDNS
778145
9582657
1249
230
-52
45.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-432
FDNS
778219
9582534
1086
108
-22
95.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-433
FDNS
778219
9582535
1087
98
13
60.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-434
FDNS
778219
9582536
1088
56
19
35.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-435
FDNS
778219
9582536
1086
83
-39
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-436
FDNS
778218
9582534
1085
123
-66
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-437
FDNS
778173
9582258
1092
278
-5
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-438
FDNS
778173
9582259
1092
302
-29
115.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-439
FDNS
778173
9582260
1091
315
-37
170.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-440
FDNS
778148
9582706
1248
165
-46
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-441
FDNS
778148
9582707
1248
155
-56
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-442
FDNS
778218
9582533
1086
132
-15
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-443
FDNS
778218
9582533
1086
138
-31
124.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-444
FDNS
778173
9582259
1092
299
-35
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-445
FDNS
778173
9582258
1092
287
-26
115.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-446
FDNS
778173
9582258
1092
279
-37
110.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-447
FDNS
778214
9582533
1085
151
-60
184.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-448
FDNS
778210
9582537
1089
320
48
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-449
FDNS
778149
9582707
1248
151
-47
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-450
FDNS
778149
9582708
1248
141
-66
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-451
FDNS
778149
9582708
1248
137
-58
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-452
FDNS
778173
9582257
1092
265
-30
93.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-453
FDNS
778173
9582257
1092
262
-8
125.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-454
FDNS
778173
9582257
1092
265
-30
80.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-455
FDNS
778199
9582235
1092
113
-8
114.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-456
FDNS
778199
9582235
1091
114
-27
100.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-457
FDNS
778158
9582336
1090
58
-61
145.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-458
FDNS
778158
9582337
1090
47
-49
140.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-459
FDNS
778158
9582338
1089
41
-42
184.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-460
FDNS
778173
9582257
1092
256
-3
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-461
FDNS
778173
9582258
1093
266
2
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-462
FDNS
778221
9582434
1091
60
39
70.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-463
FDNS
778221
9582434
1087
60
-52
170.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-464
FDNS
778179
9582488
1087
330
-22
91.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-465
FDNS
778179
9582488
1086
315
-42
157.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-466
FDNS
778198
9582234
1091
139
-39
154.30
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-467
FDNS
778198
9582234
1091
148
-46
145.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-468
FDNS
778198
9582235
1091
121
-60
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-469
FDNS
778178
9582488
1086
307
-31
80.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-470
FDNS
778179
9582487
1087
331
0
55.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-471
FDNS
778152
9582347
1090
291
-33
148.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-472
FDNS
778152
9582347
1090
286
-27
135.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-473
FDNS
778152
9582347
1090
276
-28
130.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-474
FDNS
778179
9582487
1089
352
28
100.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-475
FDNS
778179
9582487
1089
337
43
55.30
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-476
FDNS
778221
9582431
1087
61
-62
225.70
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-477
FDNS
778221
9582431
1087
68
-65
240.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-478
FDNS
778175
9582482
1087
111
-15
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-479
FDNS
778175
9582483
1089
112
27
85.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-481
FDNS
778197
9582235
1091
144
-56
210.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-482
FDNS
778153
9582347
1090
270
-18
80.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-483
FDNS
778153
9582347
1090
263
-31
140.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-485
FDNS
778221
9582430
1087
71
-70
221.50
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-486
FDNS
778163
9582660
1250
310
-25
65.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-487
FDNS
778168
9583294
1270
89
-12
227.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-488
FDNS
778236
9582217
1188
318
28
122.10
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-489
FDNS
778236
9582217
1187
332
23
165.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-490
FDNS
778288
9582326
1185
147
11
75.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-491
FDNS
778289
9582331
1185
69
7
52.60
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-492
FDNS
778265
9582326
1187
121
46
145.20
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-494
FDNS
778243
9582215
1186
93
-23
150.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-495
FDNS
778222
9582140
1194
57
22
185.00
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-496
FDNS
778168
9583293
1270
103
-8
250.40
Underground
2026
FDN-C26-497
FDNS
778186
9582165
1193
66
16
175.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-477
FDNS
778225
9582665
1083
253
-44
171.60
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-478
FDNS
778225
9582665
1083
287
-44
190.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-489
FDNS
778155
9582333
1090
173
-35
196.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-490
FDNS
778156
9582334
1090
165
-49
155.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-491
FDNS
778147
9582594
1252
158
8
270.90
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-493
FDNS
778158
9582335
1090
84
-62
320.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-494
FDNS
778158
9582336
1089
66
-66
369.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-496
FDNS
778169
9582485
1086
270
-62
205.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-497
FDNS
778170
9582487
1086
325
-48
194.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-505
FDNS
778172
9582485
1086
122
-69
329.80
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-506
FDNS
778172
9582485
1086
84
-70
282.30
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-509
FDNS
778158
9582337
1089
40
-68
220.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-512
FDNS
778172
9582486
1086
48
-55
220.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-517
FDNS
778173
9582258
1091
277
-62
172.50
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-518
FDNS
778174
9582260
1091
325
-57
290.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-525
FDNS
778177
9582256
1091
110
-67
264.80
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-527
FDNS
778208
9582061
1205
113
2
178.10
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-531
FDNS
778198
9582235
1091
119
-67
237.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-532
FDNS
778196
9582234
1091
170
-55
250.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-533
FDNS
778176
9582487
1086
44
-49
250.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-534
FDNS
778176
9582486
1086
70
-62
192.10
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-536
FDNS
778176
9582256
1091
133
-66
230.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-537
FDNS
778207
9582062
1203
100
-60
355.00
Underground
2026
UGE-S-26-538
FDNS
778176
9582255
1091
143
-58
31.10
Underground
2026
FDNE-2026-466
FDN - East
778219
9583030
1463
90
-45
119.40
Surface
2026
FDNE-2026-466-D1
FDN - East
778219
9583030
1463
90
-45
718.70
Surface
2026
FDNE-2026-466-D2
FDN - East
778219
9583030
1463
90
-45
896.40
Surface
2026
UGE-E-26-470
FDN - East
777959
9583482
1194
79
15
580.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-487
FDN - East
778172
9582956
1272
72
18
452.85
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-499
FDN - East
778171
9582954
1272
107
14
415.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-503
FDN - East
778120
9583090
1050
97
-1
370.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-511
FDN - East
778171
9582954
1270
111
-22
322.70
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-514
FDN - East
778120
9583090
1050
106
-4
385.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-515
FDN - East
778164
9583420
1198
113
-3
380.00
Underground
2026
UGE-E-26-519
FDN - East
778120
9583090
1051
90
8
440.00
Underground
2026
UGE-26-462
FDN
778124
9582606
1252
236
-16
130.00
Underground
2026
UGE-26-471
FDN
778125
9582787
1249
273
-2
146.00
Underground
2026
UGE-26-474
FDN
778125
9582785
1249
247
1
150.00
Underground
2026
UGE-26-520
FDN
778125
9582786
1249
265
5
120.00
Underground
2026
UGE-26-523
FDN
778126
9582706
1250
285
2
139.90
Underground
2026
UGE-26-528
FDN
778124
9582608
1252
293
-2
130.00
Underground
2026
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]