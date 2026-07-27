Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Reports Further High-Grade Results at FDNS including 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres; Development Begins Toward FDN East Following Record Drill Result of 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 Metres

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong results from its ongoing conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. PDF Version

The drilling programs continue to deliver positive results at FDN, FDN South ("FDNS"), and FDN East. With four gold-silver epithermal deposits identified to date, the Company has a significant pipeline to continue growing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

Highlights

FDNS exploration: High-grade intercepts at depth continue to extend mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope, highlighting the potential for further resource growth.

High-grade intercepts at depth continue to extend mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope, highlighting the potential for further resource growth. FDNS conversion: Conversion drilling demonstrates continuity and grade in support of potential resource and reserve growth.

Conversion drilling demonstrates continuity and grade in support of potential resource and reserve growth. FDNS development: Development is advancing through the deposit, with development crosscuts successfully intersecting modelled mineralization and providing initial development ore.

Development is advancing through the deposit, with development crosscuts successfully intersecting modelled mineralization and providing initial development ore. FDN East : The highest-grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, together with continued success expanding high-grade mineralization to the east, reinforces confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. Underground development toward FDN East is underway to accelerate drilling and support potential future production.

: The highest-grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, together with continued success expanding high-grade mineralization to the east, reinforces confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. Underground development toward FDN East is underway to accelerate drilling and support potential future production. FDN: Results extend the upper portion of the main FDN mineralized envelope close to existing underground infrastructure, highlighting additional near-mine resource growth opportunities.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Our conversion and exploration programs continue to deliver exceptional results across our known epithermal gold deposits. Recent drilling results support the potential to expand these deposits and grow Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources while also highlighting the consistently high-grade nature of the mineralized system at Fruta del Norte.

At FDNS, drilling continues to intercept exceptional grades over mineable widths, including several high-grade intercepts beyond the current Mineral Resource envelope. These results reinforce our confidence that FDNS will continue to grow as we advance the deposit toward future production. Development to the south has successfully intersected mineralized veins building confidence in the geological model.

At FDN East, the highest-grade interval ever recorded at the deposit, combined with expanding mineralization to the east, further increases our confidence in the deposit's growth and conversion potential. As a result, we have commenced underground development toward FDN East from FDN. Similar to the approach successfully implemented at FDNS, this development is expected to provide improved access for exploration and conversion drilling while also establishing the initial infrastructure required to support potential future production.

Together, the advancement of FDNS, the growth of FDN East and ongoing success at FDN demonstrate the strength of our known epithermal exploration pipeline and provide multiple opportunities to create long-term value from the broader Fruta del Norte mineralized system."

Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole FDN-C26-443 intersected 199.90 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 6.90m from 66.60m, including:

762.84 g/t Au over 1.80m

Drill hole FDN-C26-481 intersected 196.79 g/t Au over 4.50m from 161.35m, including:

929.00 g/t Au over 0.90m

Drill hole FDN-C26-459 intersected 90.91 g/t Au over 6.80m from 137.40m, including:

214.40 g/t Au over 2.45m

Drill hole FDN-C26-453 intersected 53.01 g/t Au over 8.40m from 31.30m, including:

220.08 g/t Au over 1.85m

Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole UGE-S-26-478 intersected 108.61 g/t Au over 11.75m from 177.80m, including: 2,030.00 g/t Au over 0.40m

Drill hole UGE-S-26-497 intersected 67.19 g/t Au over 5.80m from 37.50m, including: 552.00 g/t Au over 0.40m

Drill hole UGE-S-26-505 intersected 19.33 g/t Au over 5.35 from 56.95m, including: 49.44 g/t Au over 2.00m



FDN East

Drill hole UGE-E-26-487 intersected 236.62 g/t Au over 3.95 m from 280.75m including:

933.00 g/t Au over 1.00m

Drill hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 intersected 23.16 g/t Au over 6.25m from 429.05m, including:

39.01 g/t Au over 3.00m

FDN

Drill hole UGE-26-520 intersected 9.32 g/t Au over 20.90 m from 50.90m including:

18.85 g/t Au over 6.50m

Drill hole UGE-26-523 intersected 15.05 g/t Au over 8.05m from 45.60m, including:

25.35 g/t Au over 2.45m

FDNS

Underground drilling programs continue to advance at FDNS, located directly south of the FDN deposit. In 2026, the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately 18 months after the deposit's discovery.

Following the declaration of the inaugural Mineral Reserve, the Company commenced underground development from the South Portal toward FDNS, taking the first round in April. Approximately 116 metres of development has been completed from the South Portal and 252 metres from existing access points on the 1170 level. Development crosscuts from these levels have successfully intersected mineralized veins, building confidence in the geologic model.

The current conversion drilling program aims to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category and support further Mineral Reserve additions. Since January, approximately 12,678 metres of drilling has been completed across 110 holes and outstanding intercepts continue to be recorded along the entire extension of the FDNS deposit (Figure 2). Notably, holes FDN-C26-443, FDN-C25-459, and FDN-C26-481 have defined distinct higher-grade mineralized zones, providing areas for further drilling.

The exploration drilling program continues to successfully intercept the continuity of the FDNS deposit beyond the current Mineral Resource. Holes UGE-S-26-478, UGE-S-26-497, and UGE-S-26-505 returned high-grade mineralized intercepts at depth, highlighting areas for further expansion (Figure 3). Results received to date are summarized in Table 1. Five underground rigs are currently operating at FDNS.

FDN EAST

FDN East is a buried epithermal system composed of multiple subparallel north-south trending veins located less than 100 metres from the main FDN mine infrastructure. FDN East has initially been defined over a 500-metre strike length, and the Company published an inaugural Mineral Resource estimate in 2026 of 0.42 Moz Au (2.17 Mt at 6.01 g/t Au).

The FDN East deposit remains open in all directions and drilling has successfully expanded the mineralized footprint along strike to the north and to the south as well as toward the east. In the central portion of the deposit, hole UGE-E-26-487 returned the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDN East, highlighting the potential for the area to host high-grade mineralized zones (Figure 4). Surface hole FDNE-2026-466-D2 confirmed the continuity of the recently discovered high-grade veins in the eastern portion of the deposit and suggests further exploration potential to the east of the known limits of mineralization. Currently, two underground rigs and one surface rig are operating at FDN East. Results received to date are presented in Table 2.

The Company has commenced underground development from FDN toward FDN East, which will provide improved angles and shorter hole lengths for conversion drilling, better access to test exploration extensions of the FDN East deposit and support potential future production (Figure 4).

FDN

At FDN, underground exploration drilling results confirm the upper extension of the deposit along the contact with the Suarez Conglomerate, close to existing underground infrastructure. Drillholes UGE-26-520 and UGE-26-523 both intercepted continuous mineralization on levels readily accessible from current mine development (Figure 5). Results received to date are summarized in Table 3.

Figure 1: Map showing FDN mineral footprint with the FDN, FDNS, FDN East, and Bonza Sur deposits

Figure 2: Long section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDNS conversion drilling results

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS Exploration drilling results

Figure 4: Map showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East exploration drilling results

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected exploration drilling results along the FDN upper extension

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on July 27, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au> 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C26-393 0.00 4.05 4.05 2.32 7.58 41.75 FDNS Underground Including 1.55 3.25 1.70 0.98 16.23 84.48 FDN-C26-393 70.45 73.60 3.15 1.81 6.86 109.82 Including 70.45 72.10 1.65 0.95 10.38 106.16 FDN-C26-394 0.00 3.75 3.75 3.52 9.12 6.17 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 1.95 1.95 1.83 16.65 8.28 FDN-C26-394 119.60 123.35 3.75 3.52 10.41 67.11 Including 122.50 123.35 0.85 0.80 33.10 16.50 FDN-C26-396 17.95 21.50 3.55 3.22 7.52 12.51 FDNS Underground Including 20.05 20.55 0.50 0.45 12.15 10.80 FDN-C26-396 37.70 40.75 3.05 2.76 4.40 12.51 Including 37.70 38.55 0.85 0.77 8.82 22.52 FDN-C26-396 60.30 61.55 1.25 1.17 8.89 7.77 FDN-C26-396 79.05 82.30 3.25 2.81 8.81 8.08 Including 80.75 82.30 1.55 1.34 16.28 12.48 FDN-C26-396 92.45 95.60 3.15 2.73 6.35 3.99 Including 92.45 93.70 1.25 1.08 10.55 4.41 FDN-C26-396 104.85 107.30 2.45 2.12 5.89 51.73 Including 104.85 105.95 1.10 0.95 10.03 106.91 FDN-C26-399 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.46 8.82 6.53 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.64 12.33 7.75 FDN-C26-400 41.50 45.90 4.40 3.11 8.68 4.91 FDNS Underground Including 45.50 45.90 0.40 0.28 87.40 36.20 FDN-C26-400 78.80 87.55 8.75 6.19 18.74 12.30 Including 81.55 81.95 0.40 0.28 375.00 178.00 FDN-C26-402 34.55 43.80 9.25 6.54 18.20 21.38 FDNS Underground Including 34.55 35.45 0.90 0.64 96.13 64.25 Including 41.90 43.20 1.30 0.92 52.87 23.64 FDN-C26-403 4.50 9.80 5.30 3.41 5.36 7.50 FDNS Underground Including 6.50 7.85 1.35 0.87 12.00 9.61 FDN-C26-403 48.35 54.10 5.75 4.40 4.07 4.56 Including 52.10 52.90 0.80 0.61 11.36 9.40 FDN-C26-403 61.90 65.90 4.00 3.06 4.55 3.19 Including 63.45 64.15 0.70 0.54 11.30 5.20 FDN-C26-403 69.75 73.10 3.35 2.57 5.20 5.38 Including 69.75 70.15 0.40 0.31 33.40 15.80 FDN-C26-403 87.25 89.80 2.55 1.80 6.92 16.00 Including 88.25 89.40 1.15 0.81 14.88 28.51 FDN-C26-403 96.90 101.20 4.30 3.04 13.41 11.63 Including 96.90 98.25 1.35 0.95 39.91 18.09 FDN-C26-404 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-405 0.00 3.45 3.45 1.62 4.55 46.99 FDNS Underground Including 1.50 2.45 0.95 0.45 8.80 61.90 FDN-C26-405 80.30 82.10 1.80 0.85 5.11 52.77 FDN-C26-405 87.35 91.00 3.65 1.71 4.84 30.39 Including 87.35 88.25 0.90 0.42 13.45 89.60 FDN-C26-405 117.55 121.70 4.15 1.95 13.73 141.26 Including 120.00 121.70 1.70 0.80 31.03 274.96 FDN-C26-406 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-407 2.50 4.95 2.45 2.12 3.75 9.18 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-407 8.45 13.20 4.75 4.11 4.73 6.23 Including 10.45 11.55 1.10 0.95 7.42 9.94 FDN-C26-407 16.90 22.55 5.65 4.89 5.10 8.52 Including 16.90 18.10 1.20 1.04 15.75 8.87 FDN-C26-407 30.15 37.30 7.15 6.19 6.30 8.11 Including 35.95 37.30 1.35 1.17 19.30 19.25 FDN-C26-408 77.35 80.60 3.25 1.63 5.52 20.40 FDNS Underground Including 77.35 78.70 1.35 0.68 12.02 43.80 FDN-C26-409 0.00 6.50 6.50 5.32 5.22 4.94 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 0.45 0.45 0.37 9.67 12.50 Including 5.70 6.50 0.80 0.66 28.50 7.00 FDN-C26-409 94.30 97.30 3.00 2.46 5.55 4.62 Including 95.15 96.90 1.75 1.43 8.09 5.29 FDN-C26-410 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-411 109.00 113.85 4.85 4.78 3.02 16.18 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-412 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-413 49.00 51.15 2.15 1.23 14.28 41.29 FDNS Underground Including 49.65 50.15 0.50 0.29 45.60 105.00 FDN-C26-414 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-415 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-416 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-417 41.85 45.00 3.15 2.02 51.56 25.11 FDNS Underground Including 43.15 45.00 1.85 1.19 87.12 40.99 FDN-C26-418 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-419 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-420 18.45 26.90 8.45 2.89 6.10 15.90 FDNS Underground Including 22.75 23.15 0.40 0.14 103.00 91.30 FDN-C26-420 49.50 50.70 1.20 0.41 10.81 33.10 Including 49.50 50.30 0.80 0.27 15.68 47.35 FDN-C26-420 59.75 61.75 2.00 0.68 4.86 21.96 Including 60.95 61.75 0.80 0.27 9.05 26.50 FDN-C26-420 76.20 78.30 2.10 0.72 26.17 37.66 Including 76.20 76.60 0.40 0.14 130.00 63.60 FDN-C26-420 96.80 98.80 2.00 0.68 8.85 18.40 FDN-C26-421 0.75 3.05 2.30 0.79 3.74 16.52 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-421 125.10 127.10 2.00 0.68 6.21 6.62 Including 125.65 126.05 0.40 0.14 29.70 16.30 FDN-C26-422 45.40 47.30 1.90 0.95 5.27 51.85 FDNS Underground Including 46.10 46.90 0.80 0.40 10.78 105.45 FDN-C26-422 98.65 101.65 3.00 1.50 8.02 24.40 Including 98.65 99.60 0.95 0.48 16.30 35.70 FDN-C26-423 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-424 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-425 2.85 6.65 3.80 3.79 6.15 9.88 FDNS Underground Including 2.85 4.00 1.15 1.15 15.42 22.62 FDN-C26-425 9.70 11.65 1.95 1.94 9.10 17.36 Including 10.65 11.65 1.00 1.00 15.30 24.00 FDN-C26-425 56.50 58.10 1.60 1.59 7.69 8.06 FDN-C26-425 64.80 68.90 4.10 4.08 5.20 5.94 FDN-C26-426 19.00 20.55 1.55 1.27 17.83 17.77 FDNS Underground Including 19.40 19.80 0.40 0.33 65.40 41.20 FDN-C26-426 21.90 29.55 7.65 5.41 18.06 71.19 Including 26.25 28.10 1.85 1.31 40.96 190.81 FDN-C26-426 32.30 35.50 3.20 1.35 28.92 17.58 Including 32.30 33.90 1.60 0.68 57.52 29.85 FDN-C26-426 77.50 80.50 3.00 2.30 5.88 8.10 FDN-C26-426 84.40 89.00 4.60 2.96 23.50 11.30 Including 84.40 87.00 2.60 1.67 38.19 15.03 FDN-C26-426 91.10 95.90 4.80 3.68 4.60 6.05 Including 94.90 95.90 1.00 0.77 9.79 4.00 FDN-C26-426 97.20 104.35 7.15 5.48 6.72 3.52 Including 100.00 101.35 1.35 1.03 14.04 4.73 FDN-C26-426 109.20 112.15 2.95 2.42 5.20 2.58 Including 109.20 110.20 1.00 0.82 11.85 3.60 FDN-C26-427 13.60 15.20 1.60 1.13 5.96 11.10 FDNS Underground Including 13.60 14.40 0.80 0.57 10.50 12.10 FDN-C26-427 21.05 27.00 5.95 3.82 6.59 23.64 Including 23.55 25.30 1.75 1.12 14.87 43.33 FDN-C26-427 62.80 70.50 7.70 5.90 18.83 21.92 Including 63.50 66.40 2.90 2.22 37.84 29.12 FDN-C26-427 80.20 85.10 4.90 4.44 6.31 6.20 Including 82.00 82.60 0.60 0.54 11.85 8.10 FDN-C26-427 90.30 92.25 1.95 1.77 5.78 2.54 Including 91.00 91.40 0.40 0.36 15.00 4.00 FDN-C26-428 61.80 68.40 6.60 6.50 5.33 13.65 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-429 41.80 43.70 1.90 1.65 6.15 21.36 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-430 21.50 26.05 4.55 3.49 7.56 33.00 FDNS Underground Including 23.90 26.05 2.15 1.65 14.30 50.91 FDN-C26-431 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-432 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-433 4.65 7.20 2.55 2.46 5.81 37.56 FDNS Underground Including 6.45 7.20 0.75 0.72 12.85 97.00 FDN-C26-433 17.60 20.60 3.00 2.90 5.42 27.46 Including 17.60 18.35 0.75 0.72 16.50 83.60 FDN-C26-434 0.00 2.90 2.90 2.73 4.28 50.69 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 1.70 1.70 1.60 5.42 67.69 FDN-C26-435 15.50 18.60 3.10 2.37 12.02 21.50 FDNS Underground Including 16.40 17.65 1.25 0.96 19.00 29.10 FDN-C26-435 63.95 65.15 1.20 0.92 14.01 11.10 Including 64.55 65.15 0.60 0.46 24.90 18.40 FDN-C26-436 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-437 32.45 35.25 2.80 2.79 5.14 4.40 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-437 43.65 60.40 16.75 16.69 7.78 8.07 Including 51.20 52.90 1.70 1.69 31.01 16.02 Including 56.60 57.00 0.40 0.40 23.70 17.90 FDN-C26-438 46.80 54.05 7.25 6.28 3.71 1.98 FDNS Underground Including 46.80 47.65 0.85 0.74 8.32 2.10 Including 49.30 50.30 1.00 0.87 7.33 4.90 FDN-C26-438 58.90 60.30 1.40 1.21 8.09 5.16 FDN-C26-438 70.15 72.40 2.25 1.95 5.29 6.94 FDN-C26-438 75.70 76.70 1.00 0.87 9.49 2.50 FDN-C26-439 46.75 47.50 0.75 0.57 12.75 2.50 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-439 125.15 127.70 2.55 1.95 15.01 5.84 Including 127.00 127.70 0.70 0.54 34.90 11.40 FDN-C26-439 158.20 161.60 3.40 2.40 8.42 5.36 Including 158.20 159.60 1.40 0.99 14.50 7.94 FDN-C26-439 165.45 170.00 4.55 3.22 22.80 6.48 Including 166.95 168.95 2.00 1.41 37.78 7.80 FDN-C26-440 101.50 105.50 4.00 2.83 14.56 12.14 FDNS Underground Including 103.40 105.50 2.10 1.48 26.25 16.87 FDN-C26-440 141.00 142.30 1.30 0.92 9.24 10.86 FDN-C26-441 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-442 57.60 59.35 1.75 1.69 7.72 48.42 FDNS Underground Including 57.60 58.10 0.50 0.48 17.20 13.20 FDN-C26-442 81.00 84.50 3.50 3.38 5.17 8.90 Including 81.00 81.40 0.40 0.39 8.74 14.60 Including 84.10 84.50 0.40 0.39 28.30 20.10 FDN-C26-443 66.60 73.50 6.90 5.98 199.90 79.26 FDNS Underground Including 66.60 68.40 1.80 1.56 762.84 278.14 FDN-C26-443 94.40 97.15 2.75 2.38 8.60 117.00 Including 95.90 97.15 1.25 1.08 18.03 251.70 FDN-C26-444 24.80 28.40 3.60 3.26 16.74 4.18 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-444 50.00 54.20 4.20 3.81 5.11 4.15 FDN-C26-444 63.30 70.90 7.60 5.37 12.72 9.54 Including 68.15 70.90 2.75 1.94 24.12 12.54 FDN-C26-445 31.20 34.50 3.30 2.53 3.10 1.62 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-445 53.70 55.70 2.00 1.81 4.46 1.65 FDN-C26-445 66.40 70.00 3.60 3.12 5.78 2.51 FDN-C26-446 33.90 36.90 3.00 2.12 5.19 2.22 FDNS Underground Including 33.90 35.30 1.40 0.99 10.58 3.39 FDN-C26-446 47.85 52.40 4.55 2.92 5.52 8.86 Including 50.75 52.40 1.65 1.06 8.77 18.23 FDN-C26-446 89.80 94.35 4.55 2.61 7.10 3.35 Including 89.80 91.40 1.60 0.92 13.41 5.50 FDN-C26-447 47.85 50.15 2.30 1.15 12.59 18.08 FDNS Underground Including 47.85 48.70 0.85 0.43 32.40 13.70 FDN-C26-447 82.65 84.65 2.00 1.00 5.83 24.63 Including 83.55 84.10 0.55 0.28 13.80 29.20 FDN-C26-448 0.45 3.30 2.85 2.18 3.23 29.18 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-448 16.20 20.15 3.95 3.03 6.82 21.55 Including 17.95 19.10 1.15 0.88 12.65 49.91 FDN-C26-448 39.55 42.55 3.00 1.93 3.59 6.22 Including 40.40 40.80 0.40 0.26 23.10 15.70 FDN-C26-448 59.75 61.60 1.85 1.60 4.75 8.31 Including 59.75 60.55 0.80 0.69 10.43 11.35 FDN-C26-448 91.40 94.65 3.25 2.81 5.99 14.83 Including 93.10 94.10 1.00 0.87 12.15 22.20 FDN-C26-449 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-450 50.20 53.15 2.95 1.90 3.85 3.48 FDNS Underground Including 52.00 53.15 1.15 0.74 8.26 5.09 FDN-C26-451 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-452 38.70 62.00 23.30 20.18 6.29 3.60 FDNS Underground Including 38.70 41.55 2.85 2.47 11.97 4.28 Including 55.75 57.40 1.65 1.43 10.25 3.39 FDN-C26-453 31.30 39.70 8.40 8.27 53.01 8.25 FDNS Underground Including 37.85 39.70 1.85 1.82 220.08 29.34 FDN-C26-453 46.55 53.70 7.15 7.04 7.82 4.39 Including 47.00 48.50 1.50 1.48 16.26 8.52 FDN-C26-453 68.45 73.10 4.65 4.58 3.69 2.19 Including 68.45 69.15 0.70 0.69 16.50 2.90 FDN-C26-453 117.00 120.40 3.40 3.35 3.42 1.80 FDN-C26-454 32.10 33.70 1.60 1.55 5.28 1.69 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-454 37.70 46.45 8.75 8.45 6.64 4.40 Including 41.80 42.70 0.90 0.87 14.65 4.40 Including 44.85 46.45 1.60 1.55 10.26 4.70 FDN-C26-454 71.60 77.00 5.40 5.22 4.34 0.84 Including 74.25 74.95 0.70 0.68 16.55 1.50 FDN-C26-455 78.75 80.65 1.90 1.84 4.81 6.50 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-455 101.25 105.95 4.70 4.54 8.20 5.20 Including 101.25 101.65 0.40 0.39 78.80 31.80 FDN-C26-456 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-457 0.00 3.80 3.80 1.90 3.69 5.36 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.50 7.93 5.20 FDN-C26-457 30.40 32.05 1.65 0.83 6.97 3.94 FDN-C26-458 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.93 3.96 4.20 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-458 41.20 44.40 3.20 2.06 11.28 10.47 Including 41.20 42.45 1.25 0.80 27.93 19.72 FDN-C26-458 136.25 137.25 1.00 0.64 30.28 46.16 FDN-C26-459 33.85 47.00 13.15 10.07 18.68 11.47 FDNS Underground Including 36.40 41.65 5.25 4.02 44.01 21.64 FDN-C26-459 61.85 65.20 3.35 2.57 12.02 14.19 Including 61.85 62.85 1.00 0.77 38.20 16.80 FDN-C26-459 90.00 92.80 2.80 2.14 12.34 44.61 Including 90.70 91.30 0.60 0.46 53.40 134.00 FDN-C26-459 109.40 110.55 1.15 0.88 71.00 51.76 FDN-C26-459 137.40 145.25 6.80 5.21 90.91 216.67 Including 141.20 143.65 2.45 1.88 214.40 411.47 FDN-C26-460 9.40 12.60 3.20 3.19 13.77 3.53 FDNS Underground Including 10.20 11.60 1.40 1.39 22.03 5.00 FDN-C26-460 28.10 30.50 2.40 2.39 5.10 3.15 Including 30.10 30.50 0.40 0.40 10.05 10.90 FDN-C26-460 32.35 42.90 10.55 10.51 4.15 4.50 Including 36.85 40.50 3.65 3.64 5.65 4.27 FDN-C26-460 109.75 110.75 1.00 1.00 8.46 1.50 FDN-C26-460 126.85 128.25 1.40 1.39 7.37 0.86 FDN-C26-461 9.50 13.60 4.10 4.08 19.83 3.29 FDNS Underground Including 12.20 13.60 1.40 1.39 48.92 7.41 FDN-C26-461 29.30 49.50 20.20 20.12 4.91 4.65 Including 37.70 39.70 2.00 1.99 11.67 12.11 FDN-C26-461 70.50 72.55 2.05 2.04 9.14 4.38 Including 71.20 71.70 0.50 0.50 23.50 7.20 FDN-C26-461 93.80 100.00 6.20 6.18 10.08 2.46 Including 98.30 100.00 1.70 1.69 23.44 4.05 FDN-C26-462 32.35 33.75 1.40 1.07 10.41 12.35 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-462 35.70 42.15 6.45 4.94 9.58 48.04 Including 35.70 36.30 0.60 0.46 51.90 48.20 Including 37.75 38.15 0.40 0.31 21.40 57.20 Including 41.75 42.15 0.40 0.31 35.10 489.00 FDN-C26-463 9.70 14.15 4.45 3.41 3.58 36.41 FDNS Underground Including 11.05 11.55 0.50 0.38 12.05 174.00 FDN-C26-463 16.35 20.10 3.75 3.07 4.43 27.29 Including 17.80 18.60 0.80 0.66 10.50 11.60 FDN-C26-463 49.35 55.25 5.90 3.79 5.21 37.69 Including 51.80 53.45 1.65 1.06 10.91 94.92 FDN-C26-463 147.50 150.70 3.20 2.45 6.06 89.98 Including 148.50 150.00 1.50 1.15 11.96 177.66 FDN-C26-464 29.10 30.85 1.75 1.64 5.19 6.14 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-464 37.55 41.60 4.05 3.81 6.50 9.96 Including 40.00 40.80 0.80 0.75 28.30 25.20 FDN-C26-464 84.10 86.00 1.90 1.79 5.04 7.55 FDN-C26-465 28.85 34.30 5.45 2.30 16.84 15.31 FDNS Underground Including 28.85 30.90 2.05 0.87 35.38 22.23 FDN-C26-465 38.20 42.95 4.75 2.38 5.11 17.61 Including 38.20 39.20 1.00 0.50 9.70 47.30 FDN-C26-465 57.05 65.30 8.25 5.30 8.40 27.85 Including 62.05 64.35 2.30 1.48 19.01 34.38 FDN-C26-466 101.95 105.10 3.15 2.41 8.46 38.44 FDNS Underground Including 102.35 104.25 1.90 1.46 13.01 51.55 FDN-C26-467 11.85 14.85 3.00 2.12 7.62 14.31 FDNS Underground Including 12.85 13.25 0.40 0.28 26.70 43.50 Including 14.35 14.85 0.50 0.35 17.35 5.20 FDN-C26-467 99.50 113.00 13.50 9.55 5.32 32.60 Including 102.10 102.50 0.40 0.28 18.10 37.20 Including 104.55 105.05 0.50 0.35 16.15 15.50 Including 108.50 109.00 0.50 0.35 55.10 253.00 FDN-C26-468 9.20 13.00 3.80 2.44 4.02 8.04 FDNS Underground Including 12.05 13.00 0.95 0.61 10.56 16.24 FDN-C26-468 27.50 34.00 6.50 4.18 5.20 17.58 Including 27.50 28.70 1.20 0.77 18.57 66.13 FDN-C26-468 67.40 70.40 3.00 1.93 3.33 31.70 FDN-C26-468 81.70 86.90 5.20 3.34 7.90 5.99 Including 84.20 85.65 1.45 0.93 27.47 15.20 FDN-C26-469 0.00 2.50 2.50 2.17 5.79 4.83 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 0.40 0.40 0.35 28.20 13.80 FDN-C26-469 15.20 25.10 9.90 8.57 7.63 17.35 Including 19.50 21.30 1.80 1.56 23.58 37.39 FDN-C26-469 48.90 51.90 3.00 2.60 4.96 13.38 Including 48.90 49.30 0.40 0.35 14.75 21.40 Including 50.35 50.80 0.45 0.39 12.05 17.60 FDN-C26-470 5.10 8.05 2.95 2.95 5.84 16.63 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-470 11.40 18.90 7.50 7.50 52.78 44.98 Including 11.80 12.95 1.15 1.15 118.50 159.48 Including 18.50 18.90 0.40 0.40 579.00 260.00 FDN-C26-471 34.20 39.75 5.55 3.57 3.13 2.91 FDNS Underground Including 34.20 35.75 1.55 1.00 6.46 2.56 FDN-C26-471 126.05 129.90 3.85 2.95 5.88 2.03 FDN-C26-472 38.40 41.40 3.00 2.46 3.34 5.07 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-472 99.80 103.40 3.60 3.12 3.19 3.86 FDN-C26-472 107.70 111.70 4.00 3.46 4.92 2.25 FDN-C26-472 114.85 120.00 5.15 4.22 10.81 2.49 Including 118.30 120.00 1.70 1.39 17.76 3.40 FDN-C26-473 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-474 36.10 42.70 6.60 6.20 12.47 10.87 FDNS Underground Including 40.35 42.70 2.35 2.21 33.26 15.90 FDN-C26-474 73.00 79.10 6.10 5.73 32.82 36.84 Including 73.80 75.90 2.10 1.97 91.91 86.19 FDN-C26-474 84.70 88.00 3.30 3.10 9.41 12.76 Including 85.30 87.10 1.80 1.69 16.29 13.24 FDN-C26-475 11.25 14.30 3.05 1.96 3.99 7.51 FDNS Underground Including 11.80 12.45 0.65 0.42 15.60 11.60 FDN-C26-475 26.15 31.90 5.75 4.40 6.48 7.40 Including 26.15 27.90 1.75 1.34 11.55 7.83 FDN-C26-475 50.80 54.40 3.60 3.12 7.63 7.27 Including 52.50 53.55 1.05 0.91 16.80 8.40 FDN-C26-476 8.75 11.15 2.40 1.20 3.64 5.70 FDNS Underground Including 10.20 10.60 0.40 0.20 18.70 9.30 FDN-C26-476 23.20 25.20 2.00 1.00 8.73 13.38 Including 23.20 24.20 1.00 0.50 16.35 15.96 FDN-C26-476 131.10 138.85 7.75 3.88 5.91 107.33 Including 132.30 133.85 1.55 0.78 9.32 156.40 FDN-C26-476 168.30 172.20 3.90 1.95 3.94 98.59 FDN-C26-476 182.80 186.95 4.15 2.08 11.13 11.64 Including 186.40 186.95 0.55 0.28 76.40 41.10 FDN-C26-476 209.55 213.85 4.30 2.15 3.26 286.60 FDN-C26-477 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-478 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-479 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-481 12.25 13.45 1.20 0.85 7.26 17.03 FDNS Underground Including 12.65 13.05 0.40 0.28 18.65 31.60 FDN-C26-481 89.75 92.80 3.05 2.16 7.40 6.12 Including 90.20 91.80 1.60 1.13 13.60 8.72 FDN-C26-481 161.35 165.85 4.50 2.89 196.79 394.50 Including 164.95 165.85 0.90 0.58 929.00 727.00 FDN-C26-482 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-483 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-485 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-486 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-487 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-488 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-489 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-490 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-491 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-492 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-494 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-495 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-496 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-497 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-477 73.60 75.20 1.60 1.13 5.52 16.55 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-477 106.70 109.05 2.35 1.66 15.72 35.23 UGE-S-26-478 39.60 42.35 2.75 1.94 12.42 43.78 FDNS Underground Including 41.50 42.35 0.85 0.60 17.07 74.74 UGE-S-26-478 59.55 61.55 2.00 1.41 10.01 13.98 Including 60.35 60.95 0.60 0.42 17.15 21.80 UGE-S-26-478 71.35 74.40 3.05 2.34 4.25 14.36 Including 71.35 72.15 0.80 0.61 11.90 20.05 UGE-S-26-478 102.20 106.60 4.40 3.11 9.05 13.30 Including 102.65 105.05 2.40 1.70 15.26 19.77 UGE-S-26-478 112.25 117.40 5.15 3.64 8.42 15.53 Including 115.20 117.40 2.20 1.56 14.99 31.63 UGE-S-26-478 134.00 136.70 2.70 2.07 7.22 20.97 UGE-S-26-478 170.05 173.30 3.25 2.30 6.68 7.77 Including 170.05 171.45 1.40 0.99 13.77 11.03 UGE-S-26-478 177.80 189.55 11.75 8.31 108.61 30.79 Including 184.85 185.25 0.40 0.28 2030.00 510.00 UGE-S-26-489 0.00 7.40 7.40 7.29 12.62 7.58 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 2.95 2.95 2.91 23.93 13.47 UGE-S-26-489 25.80 27.60 1.80 1.38 5.03 2.61 Including 25.80 26.45 0.65 0.50 10.65 4.00 UGE-S-26-489 32.90 35.40 2.50 2.41 12.61 3.47 Including 32.90 34.10 1.20 1.16 25.50 6.20 UGE-S-26-489 42.00 43.00 1.00 0.87 16.73 10.06 UGE-S-26-490 0.00 5.85 5.85 5.50 8.81 5.39 FDNS Underground Including 2.45 3.90 1.45 1.36 19.78 7.08 UGE-S-26-491 177.55 182.60 5.05 4.97 6.08 11.89 FDNS Underground Including 179.10 180.85 1.75 1.72 11.61 16.29 UGE-S-26-491 194.10 197.35 3.25 3.20 4.58 9.56 Including 196.70 197.35 0.65 0.64 11.95 14.00 UGE-S-26-491 199.70 201.85 2.15 2.12 4.17 15.86 UGE-S-26-493 0.00 2.75 2.75 1.38 5.84 7.06 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-493 72.15 73.05 0.90 0.45 10.80 12.79 UGE-S-26-494 0.00 3.10 3.10 1.31 5.41 5.92 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-494 29.65 31.40 1.75 0.74 4.55 3.41 UGE-S-26-494 63.20 66.15 2.95 1.25 5.94 8.19 Including 63.20 63.85 0.65 0.27 20.90 17.90 UGE-S-26-496 8.60 11.95 3.35 1.68 3.42 3.84 FDNS Underground Including 8.60 9.45 0.85 0.43 6.01 5.00 UGE-S-26-496 38.30 39.95 1.65 0.83 6.87 34.91 Including 38.30 38.70 0.40 0.20 21.00 19.40 UGE-S-26-497 14.05 18.45 4.40 3.11 17.14 90.43 FDNS Underground Including 16.25 18.00 1.75 1.24 38.54 209.14 UGE-S-26-497 37.50 43.30 5.80 4.10 67.19 46.93 Including 40.05 40.45 0.40 0.28 552.00 170.00 Including 42.25 43.30 1.05 0.74 148.50 156.00 UGE-S-26-497 53.20 56.40 3.20 2.26 9.56 42.10 UGE-S-26-497 62.50 66.60 4.10 2.90 47.73 26.39 Including 63.65 64.05 0.40 0.28 474.00 182.00 UGE-S-26-505 14.50 20.70 6.20 3.56 7.02 7.53 FDNS Underground Including 18.05 20.70 2.65 1.52 13.25 8.94 UGE-S-26-505 26.15 30.50 3.35 1.92 5.12 2.56 Including 29.70 30.10 0.40 0.23 21.20 7.10 UGE-S-26-505 56.95 62.30 5.35 3.07 19.33 47.16 Including 60.30 62.30 2.00 1.15 49.44 97.28 UGE-S-26-505 112.30 115.50 3.20 1.60 8.08 35.41 Including 113.00 114.30 1.30 0.65 17.91 58.96 UGE-S-26-505 308.30 311.60 3.30 1.65 3.48 150.28 Including 309.00 310.30 1.30 0.65 7.10 305.16 UGE-S-26-505 319.30 322.45 3.15 1.58 3.06 105.15 Including 320.10 320.70 0.60 0.30 9.14 213.00 UGE-S-26-506 18.45 20.10 1.65 0.56 5.09 6.64 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-506 92.95 93.90 0.95 0.32 9.74 62.16 UGE-S-26-509 0.00 5.10 5.10 2.55 5.40 4.64 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 1.70 1.70 0.85 11.54 7.09 UGE-S-26-509 34.25 38.00 3.75 1.88 3.65 6.02 Including 34.25 36.00 1.75 0.88 6.99 6.19 UGE-S-26-512 70.40 73.25 2.85 2.02 11.50 36.64 FDNS Underground Including 72.15 73.25 1.10 0.78 22.05 60.48 UGE-S-26-517 No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-518 54.90 57.90 3.00 1.72 3.61 1.33 FDNS Underground Including 57.40 57.90 0.50 0.29 15.60 1.70 UGE-S-26-518 67.20 70.90 3.70 2.12 5.03 3.42 UGE-S-26-518 89.90 91.80 1.90 1.09 4.41 5.19 Including 90.45 91.10 0.65 0.37 11.85 12.20 UGE-S-26-525 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-527 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-531 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-532 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-533 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-534 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-536 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-537 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-538 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDNE-2026-466 No Significant Results FDN East Surface FDNE-2026-466-D1 420.40 423.10 2.70 - 7.23 5.40 FDN East Surface Including 420.40 421.70 1.30 - 12.40 8.96 FDNE-2026-466-D2 300.05 304.70 4.65 4.37 4.38 61.06 FDN East Surface Including 303.90 304.70 0.80 0.75 8.67 278.00 FDNE-2026-466-D2 429.05 435.30 6.25 5.66 23.16 13.89 Including 432.30 435.30 3.00 2.72 39.01 23.74 UGE-E-26-470 97.80 110.20 12.40 - 9.11 10.59 FDN East Underground Including 98.40 107.15 8.75 - 12.10 13.20 UGE-E-26-470 372.10 373.10 1.00 - 12.60 7.20 UGE-E-26-487 263.65 267.90 4.25 4.11 5.00 5.92 FDN East Underground Including 263.65 264.25 0.60 0.58 29.10 26.50 UGE-E-26-487 280.75 284.70 3.95 3.82 236.62 144.57 Including 282.00 283.00 1.00 0.97 933.00 566.25 UGE-E-26-499 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-503 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-511 161.60 164.20 2.60 2.44 4.07 3.72 FDN East Underground Including 161.60 162.80 1.20 1.13 8.67 3.73 UGE-E-26-514 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-515 279.00 281.90 2.90 2.89 3.24 2.38 FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-519 29.25 34.75 5.50 5.31 6.08 73.20 FDN East Underground Including 29.25 30.30 1.05 1.01 20.60 287.00

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from FDN drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au>8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-26-462 No Significant Results FDN Exploration Underground UGE-26-471 57.00 62.20 5.20 - 6.30 6.56 FDN Exploration Underground Including 58.80 61.10 2.30 - 10.95 7.04 UGE-26-471 126.35 132.15 5.80 - 4.73 3.51 Including 131.15 132.15 1.00 - 7.40 2.50 UGE-26-474 40.50 45.95 5.45 - 7.44 13.76 FDN Exploration Underground Including 42.75 45.45 2.70 - 11.46 11.71 UGE-26-474 66.70 74.20 7.50 - 6.26 21.00 Including 68.65 70.20 1.55 - 11.14 22.48 UGE-26-520 50.90 71.80 20.90 - 9.32 10.01 FDN Exploration Underground Including 62.10 68.60 6.50 - 18.85 10.48 UGE-26-523 45.60 53.65 8.05 - 15.05 20.20 FDN Exploration Underground Including 45.60 46.40 0.80 - 61.50 56.20 Including 51.20 53.65 2.45 - 25.35 24.25 UGE-26-523 59.55 65.10 5.55 - 8.02 5.83 UGE-26-528 Pending Results FDN Exploration Underground

Table 4: FDNS, FDN and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year FDN-C26-393 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 45 -56 125.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-394 FDNS 778157 9582333 1090 156 -20 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-396 FDNS 778147 9582594 1251 157 -24 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-399 FDNS 778157 9582333 1090 152 -34 126.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-400 FDNS 778157 9582334 1090 138 -44 105.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-402 FDNS 778169 9582486 1087 292 -44 80.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-403 FDNS 778148 9582595 1251 152 -67 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-404 FDNS 778148 9582594 1253 148 18 160.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-405 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 45 -64 145.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-406 FDNS 778219 9582536 1086 68 -12 90.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-407 FDNS 778174 9582486 1087 298 -16 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-408 FDNS 778169 9582486 1087 281 -52 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-409 FDNS 778169 9582485 1087 268 -36 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-410 FDNS 778169 9582485 1087 259 -40 139.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-411 FDNS 778148 9582594 1252 139 -10 176.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-412 FDNS 778149 9582595 1251 128 -51 88.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-413 FDNS 778228 9582662 1083 153 -54 136.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-414 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 75 -68 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-415 FDNS 778219 9582535 1085 91 -53 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-416 FDNS 778169 9582484 1087 252 -29 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-417 FDNS 778168 9582484 1087 244 -34 115.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-418 FDNS 778150 9582594 1252 124 6 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-419 FDNS 778150 9582594 1252 128 -15 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-420 FDNS 778149 9582595 1251 108 -73 113.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-421 FDNS 778218 9582535 1085 106 -70 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-422 FDNS 778218 9582535 1085 105 -62 133.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-423 FDNS 778150 9582596 1252 105 -9 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-424 FDNS 778150 9582596 1251 96 -36 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-425 FDNS 778169 9582484 1088 240 -7 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-426 FDNS 778175 9582552 1085 308 -32 115.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-427 FDNS 778175 9582551 1086 297 -22 95.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-428 FDNS 778174 9582549 1086 251 -3 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-429 FDNS 778218 9582534 1086 112 -40 105.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-430 FDNS 778218 9582533 1085 134 -50 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-431 FDNS 778145 9582657 1249 230 -52 45.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-432 FDNS 778219 9582534 1086 108 -22 95.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-433 FDNS 778219 9582535 1087 98 13 60.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-434 FDNS 778219 9582536 1088 56 19 35.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-435 FDNS 778219 9582536 1086 83 -39 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-436 FDNS 778218 9582534 1085 123 -66 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-437 FDNS 778173 9582258 1092 278 -5 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-438 FDNS 778173 9582259 1092 302 -29 115.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-439 FDNS 778173 9582260 1091 315 -37 170.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-440 FDNS 778148 9582706 1248 165 -46 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-441 FDNS 778148 9582707 1248 155 -56 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-442 FDNS 778218 9582533 1086 132 -15 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-443 FDNS 778218 9582533 1086 138 -31 124.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-444 FDNS 778173 9582259 1092 299 -35 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-445 FDNS 778173 9582258 1092 287 -26 115.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-446 FDNS 778173 9582258 1092 279 -37 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-447 FDNS 778214 9582533 1085 151 -60 184.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-448 FDNS 778210 9582537 1089 320 48 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-449 FDNS 778149 9582707 1248 151 -47 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-450 FDNS 778149 9582708 1248 141 -66 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-451 FDNS 778149 9582708 1248 137 -58 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-452 FDNS 778173 9582257 1092 265 -30 93.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-453 FDNS 778173 9582257 1092 262 -8 125.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-454 FDNS 778173 9582257 1092 265 -30 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-455 FDNS 778199 9582235 1092 113 -8 114.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-456 FDNS 778199 9582235 1091 114 -27 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-457 FDNS 778158 9582336 1090 58 -61 145.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-458 FDNS 778158 9582337 1090 47 -49 140.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-459 FDNS 778158 9582338 1089 41 -42 184.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-460 FDNS 778173 9582257 1092 256 -3 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-461 FDNS 778173 9582258 1093 266 2 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-462 FDNS 778221 9582434 1091 60 39 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-463 FDNS 778221 9582434 1087 60 -52 170.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-464 FDNS 778179 9582488 1087 330 -22 91.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-465 FDNS 778179 9582488 1086 315 -42 157.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-466 FDNS 778198 9582234 1091 139 -39 154.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-467 FDNS 778198 9582234 1091 148 -46 145.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-468 FDNS 778198 9582235 1091 121 -60 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-469 FDNS 778178 9582488 1086 307 -31 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-470 FDNS 778179 9582487 1087 331 0 55.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-471 FDNS 778152 9582347 1090 291 -33 148.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-472 FDNS 778152 9582347 1090 286 -27 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-473 FDNS 778152 9582347 1090 276 -28 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-474 FDNS 778179 9582487 1089 352 28 100.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-475 FDNS 778179 9582487 1089 337 43 55.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-476 FDNS 778221 9582431 1087 61 -62 225.70 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-477 FDNS 778221 9582431 1087 68 -65 240.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-478 FDNS 778175 9582482 1087 111 -15 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-479 FDNS 778175 9582483 1089 112 27 85.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-481 FDNS 778197 9582235 1091 144 -56 210.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-482 FDNS 778153 9582347 1090 270 -18 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-483 FDNS 778153 9582347 1090 263 -31 140.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-485 FDNS 778221 9582430 1087 71 -70 221.50 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-486 FDNS 778163 9582660 1250 310 -25 65.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-487 FDNS 778168 9583294 1270 89 -12 227.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-488 FDNS 778236 9582217 1188 318 28 122.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-489 FDNS 778236 9582217 1187 332 23 165.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-490 FDNS 778288 9582326 1185 147 11 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-491 FDNS 778289 9582331 1185 69 7 52.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-492 FDNS 778265 9582326 1187 121 46 145.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-494 FDNS 778243 9582215 1186 93 -23 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-495 FDNS 778222 9582140 1194 57 22 185.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-496 FDNS 778168 9583293 1270 103 -8 250.40 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-497 FDNS 778186 9582165 1193 66 16 175.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-477 FDNS 778225 9582665 1083 253 -44 171.60 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-478 FDNS 778225 9582665 1083 287 -44 190.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-489 FDNS 778155 9582333 1090 173 -35 196.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-490 FDNS 778156 9582334 1090 165 -49 155.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-491 FDNS 778147 9582594 1252 158 8 270.90 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-493 FDNS 778158 9582335 1090 84 -62 320.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-494 FDNS 778158 9582336 1089 66 -66 369.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-496 FDNS 778169 9582485 1086 270 -62 205.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-497 FDNS 778170 9582487 1086 325 -48 194.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-505 FDNS 778172 9582485 1086 122 -69 329.80 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-506 FDNS 778172 9582485 1086 84 -70 282.30 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-509 FDNS 778158 9582337 1089 40 -68 220.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-512 FDNS 778172 9582486 1086 48 -55 220.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-517 FDNS 778173 9582258 1091 277 -62 172.50 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-518 FDNS 778174 9582260 1091 325 -57 290.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-525 FDNS 778177 9582256 1091 110 -67 264.80 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-527 FDNS 778208 9582061 1205 113 2 178.10 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-531 FDNS 778198 9582235 1091 119 -67 237.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-532 FDNS 778196 9582234 1091 170 -55 250.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-533 FDNS 778176 9582487 1086 44 -49 250.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-534 FDNS 778176 9582486 1086 70 -62 192.10 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-536 FDNS 778176 9582256 1091 133 -66 230.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-537 FDNS 778207 9582062 1203 100 -60 355.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-538 FDNS 778176 9582255 1091 143 -58 31.10 Underground 2026 FDNE-2026-466 FDN - East 778219 9583030 1463 90 -45 119.40 Surface 2026 FDNE-2026-466-D1 FDN - East 778219 9583030 1463 90 -45 718.70 Surface 2026 FDNE-2026-466-D2 FDN - East 778219 9583030 1463 90 -45 896.40 Surface 2026 UGE-E-26-470 FDN - East 777959 9583482 1194 79 15 580.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-487 FDN - East 778172 9582956 1272 72 18 452.85 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-499 FDN - East 778171 9582954 1272 107 14 415.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-503 FDN - East 778120 9583090 1050 97 -1 370.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-511 FDN - East 778171 9582954 1270 111 -22 322.70 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-514 FDN - East 778120 9583090 1050 106 -4 385.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-515 FDN - East 778164 9583420 1198 113 -3 380.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-519 FDN - East 778120 9583090 1051 90 8 440.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-462 FDN 778124 9582606 1252 236 -16 130.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-471 FDN 778125 9582787 1249 273 -2 146.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-474 FDN 778125 9582785 1249 247 1 150.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-520 FDN 778125 9582786 1249 265 5 120.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-523 FDN 778126 9582706 1250 285 2 139.90 Underground 2026 UGE-26-528 FDN 778124 9582608 1252 293 -2 130.00 Underground 2026

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]