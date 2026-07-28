New Radisson Hotels app in ChatGPT helps travelers move from trip intent to relevant hotel options, live rates, and direct booking paths, advancing Radisson Hotel Group's agentic commerce strategy

Radisson Hotel Group has collaborated with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in launching an AI-powered hotel discovery app in ChatGPT, helping travelers move from trip intent to search, comparison and planning through natural conversation.

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@RadissonHotels app in ChatGPT enables travelers to search for Radisson Hotels properties in more than 100 countries

Available as @RadissonHotels in ChatGPT, the app enables travelers to search for Radisson Hotels properties across over 100 countries, and more than 1,000 hotels through natural conversation. Through starting a new ChatGPT conversation with @RadissonHotels at the start of the prompt, travelers can ask for advice to plan a family-friendly weekend stay in Amsterdam, or a hotel in Paris with a gym and spa near the Eiffel Tower. The app will respond with relevant Radisson Hotels properties with live inventory and rates, location context, amenities, hotel details, and interactive map-based results. When ready, travelers are directed to complete the reservation through the Radisson Hotels website.

The launch marks an important step in Radisson Hotel Group's move toward agentic commerce: a shift from traditional, channel-based booking journeys to AI-led experiences where discovery, comparison, and decision-making happen through conversation. As travelers increasingly turn to AI to ask questions, narrow down options, and plan trips, hospitality brands need to be visible, accurate, and actionable at the moment of intent.

This shift is already underway. According to Accenture's Consumer Pulse Research, 87% of travelers are open to collaborating with an AI-powered travel agent to find the best option, and 71% of travelers say that at least half of their spend for hotels or airlines will be influenced by AI over the next 12 months. Radisson Hotel Group is seeing the change firsthand, noting that organic and direct web traffic channels that have historically driven online bookings are giving way to new touchpoints like ChatGPT.

"AI is radically transforming how people search for and book hotel stays, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this shift," said Gianni Di Fede, chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group. "With Accenture, we are reimagining hotel discovery for the next generation of travelers-meeting guests in the planning moment with a branded experience that makes it easier to find, compare, and book Radisson Hotels properties."

The collaboration began with Radisson Hotel Group using an MCP accelerator that is part of Accenture's AI Merchant Center, an agentic readiness and intelligence platform. This helped structure, validate, and optimize how Radisson Hotels' content, inventory, rate, and booking signals could be monitored for AI-led discovery. Accenture then worked with Radisson Hotel Group to design the app experience, shaping how travelers interact with it and how it works across devices. The app connects directly to Radisson Hotel Group's existing systems, delivering real-time hotel information that helps travelers move from a broad idea to a relevant shortlist more quickly. Over time, the companies plan to expand this experience to include deeper personalization, loyalty recognition, in-chat booking, reservation management, trip modification, and AI concierge capabilities.

"Agentic commerce is fundamentally changing how people discover and choose brands. As journeys become more conversational and intent-driven, companies have to rethink how they show up not just to be found, but to be chosen, and to deliver value in that moment," said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song. "Radisson Hotel Group is taking a step in that direction, creating a more direct and meaningful way to connect with travelers when decisions are being made."

The app is part of Radisson Hotel Group's broader digital transformation and direct booking strategy. Accenture has supported the Group in modernizing its digital and data foundation, uniting its brands on a single global platform and enabling more personalized marketing across more than 1,000 hotels. With the Radisson Hotels app in ChatGPT extending that foundation into a new AI-native discovery channel, the Group will remain visible, relevant, and bookable as traveler behavior continues to evolve.

"With travel, planning is becoming easier for consumers, but more competitive for brands," said Emily Weiss, senior managing director and global Travel lead, Accenture. "Travelers want to compare options quickly, narrow down choices and book with confidence, often in a single journey. That puts pressure on brands to show up with accurate, up-to-date, and easy-to-navigate information at every step. With Radisson Hotel Group, the focus was on making hotel content more accessible, so travelers can find what they need, explore options, and move to booking more seamlessly."

This work builds on Accenture and ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI's broader partnership to help organizations use AI in more practical, decision-driven ways, unlocking new opportunities for growth, stronger customer connections, and more efficient operations. Accenture is an OpenAI Elite Partner and was recently named OpenAI's AI Transformation Partner of the Year

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 28 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

Accenture Forward-Looking Statement

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the collaboration might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

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Contacts:

Pratiksha Thakur

Accenture

+91 9874120565

pratiksha.thakur@accenture.com



Amber April

Radisson Hotel Group

+32 470 600 363

amber.april@radissonhotels.com