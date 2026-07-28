SBS positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading digital banking platform vendors.

SBS, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named SBS as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform, 2026.

Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "SBS is well positioned in the evolving Digital Banking Platform market through its modular, API-first, and cloud-native approach to digital banking modernization. SBS Digital Banking Suite helps banks deliver seamless customer experiences across mobile, web, assisted, and open banking channels while supporting integration with core banking systems, lending platforms, payment capabilities, and partner ecosystems. With strong capabilities across open banking, secure API exposure, omnichannel journey configuration, cloud-native deployment, and regulatory alignment, SBS offers a compelling value proposition for banks seeking to build a future-ready digital banking operating model."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "SBS' positioning as a Leader in the Digital Banking Platform market reflects its ability to address one of the most critical priorities for banks today: modernizing digital engagement without weakening operational resilience, regulatory control, or core banking alignment. SBS brings together mobile-first digital banking, onboarding, daily banking, lending journeys, SME banking, open banking, and API-led ecosystem connectivity within a modular and cloud-native platform architecture. Its strength lies not only in digital channel enablement, but also in the industrialized delivery foundation behind it, including microservices, Kubernetes-based deployment, DevSecOps practices, low-code configuration, reusable components, and upgrade-safe extensibility. This enables banks to accelerate digital transformation while preserving the stability, scalability, and compliance discipline required in regulated banking environments."

QKS Group defines Digital Banking Platform that enables banks and FI's to digitize banking operations and integrate various banking activities, including digital onboarding, account management, lending and deposits, payments, transfers and withdrawals, transaction management, wealth management, and fund management, to provide customers with a seamless and cohesive banking experience across all digital touch-points, such as mobile, online, kiosks, wearables, and ATMs. The platform empowers financial institutions to manage, control, and optimize their digital operations across all devices and channels, while enabling customers with real-time capabilities to manage accounts, transfer funds, and monitor finances efficiently. Furthermore, the platform leverages AI/ML and predictive analytics to deliver personalized, intelligent, and seamless customer engagement across various digital touchpoints, thereby accelerating digital transformation.

SBS differentiates itself within the Digital Banking Platform market through an enterprise-grade digital engagement layer that combines digital onboarding, daily banking, retail and SME lending, open banking, analytics, marketing campaigns, and AI-enabled user experiences within a modular platform environment. Its cloud-native architecture, API-first integration model, low-code/no-code configuration, DevSecOps delivery discipline, and Axway-powered API management capabilities enable banks to modernize digital operations while maintaining flexibility, regulatory readiness, and operational resilience. SBS' strong open banking maturity, supported by pre-built regulatory APIs, consent management, TPP onboarding, API marketplace, sandbox capabilities, and proven API scale, further strengthens its positioning among banks looking to expand ecosystem connectivity and deliver cohesive digital banking experiences across channels.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Banking Platform, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are proud to be recognized by QKS Group as a Leader in the Digital Banking Platform 2026 report. For SBS, this recognition validates our commitment to helping banks modernise their digital operating model with a cloud-native, API-first platform that supports seamless customer journeys across mobile, web, assisted and open banking channels. As financial institutions accelerate transformation, SBS Digital Banking Suite gives them the flexibility, scalability and regulatory readiness needed to innovate with confidence," said Hassan Nasser, Deputy General Manager, SBS Digital Banking Suite at SBS.

Additional Resources:

For more information about SBS, visit sbs-software.com

SPARK Matrix Digital Banking Platform, 2026

About SBS:

SBS is a global software company helping banks and the financial services industry reimagine how to operate in an AI-driven world. Trusted partner to more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders across 80 countries, including Santander, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Groupe BPCE, Crédit Agricole, La Banque Postale, HSBC, Attijariwafa Bank, Nationwide, NextGear Capital, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS, SBS combines 50+ years of banking domain expertise with a suite of award-winning solutions built for the AI era. SBS's composable architecture extends across core banking, lending, payments, compliance, open banking, and asset finance.

With 2,800 employees across 50 offices worldwide, SBS is recognized as a Top 8 Global Core Banking Technology Provider by Everest Group (2026), a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (2026), a SPARK Matrix Leader in Digital Banking Platforms (2025), a Top 10 European Fintech by IDC (2025), a Leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms (2024), and a Leader in Everest Group's Banking Customer Experience Orchestration PEAK Matrix (2024). SBS is part of 74Software alongside Axway, forming an international software group. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

Media Contact:

Anton Golovchenko

Head of External Communication

anton.golovchenko@sbs-software.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research.

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