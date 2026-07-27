Happen, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Record $75.7 Million Pre-Tax Income, 15.1% ROE, and 15.9% ROTCE

Grew Originations 29% Year-over-Year; Increased Diluted EPS 52% Year-over-Year to $0.50

Successfully Rebranded to Happen Bank (Nasdaq: HAPN) from LendingClub

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN), parent company of Happen Bank, a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Happen delivered a standout quarter, growing originations 29% year-over-year to $3.1 billion, while producing record pre-tax income of $75.7 million and a return on tangible common equity of 15.9%," said Scott Sanborn, CEO, Happen, Inc. "This is our first quarter operating under the Happen Bank brand, and our results demonstrate exactly what the brand represents: forward momentum. Our core business is firing on all cylinders. We're ramping our entry into the $500 billion home improvement market and we're innovating on behalf of our members, all while growing earnings and increasing returns for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Highlights:

Launched the new Happen Bank brand.

Transferred stock listing fromNYSE: LC toNasdaq: HAPN.

Delivering growth across consumer businesses.

Began originating loans in the home improvement market.

Continued multi-year credit outperformance vs. competitor set, with over 40% lower delinquencies.

Record>90% automation rate and AI-powered agent support tools led to record originations efficiency.

Executed $12 million of the $100 million Stock Repurchase and Acquisition Program, with cumulative utilization through June totaling $50 million.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $12.5 billion, up 16% year-over-year, primarily due to growth in loans and securities.

Deposits of $10.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year, with 88% of deposits FDIC-insured.

Robust available liquidity of $4.1 billion.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.9% and a CET1 capital ratio of 16.9%.

Financial Performance:

Achieved $3.1 billion in origination volume, up 29% compared to the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives.

Total net revenue increased 6% to $262.9 million, compared to $248.4 million in the prior year, driven by higher loan origination volume and higher net interest income.

Provision benefit of $10.9 million, compared to an expense of $39.7 million in the prior year, due to strong credit performance and the 2026 election of fair value option (FVO) accounting for all new originations.

Net charge-offs on total loans and leases held for investment improved to $40.6 million, compared to $46.1 million in the same quarter in the prior year, supported by strong credit performance.

Net income and Diluted EPS grew 52% to $58.1 million and $0.50, respectively, compared to $38.2 million and $0.33 in the prior year, respectively.

Profit margin (pre-tax) of 28.8%, compared to 21.7% in the prior year.

Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.1% with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 15.9%.

Summary Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025 Total net revenue $ 262.9

$ 252.3

$ 248.4 Provision for credit losses (10.9)

0.4

39.7 Non-interest expense 198.1

184.5

154.7 Income before income tax expense 75.7

67.3

54.0 Income tax expense (17.5)

(15.7)

(15.8) Net income $ 58.1

$ 51.6

$ 38.2











Diluted EPS $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 0.33

For a calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

2026 Strategic Priorities & Investments

Happen has made important progress on several strategic initiatives:

Corporate Rebrand: Rebranded to Happen BankTM, a bank that clears the way for people going places, providing fast and easy access to award-winning products that help them save more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. The new brand reflects the company's transition from a pioneering online lender to a diversified digital-first bank that combines deposits, lending, and a capital-light marketplace bank model. The company completed the transition and began trading on Nasdaq under HAPN in June 2026.

Home Improvement Financing: Having previously acquired foundational technology and key talent, Happen Bank is now underwriting and originating home improvement loans and the pipeline of additional new partners is significant. Home improvement is a $500 billion market where Happen Bank has distinct advantages over incumbents and a meaningful opportunity for growth.

AI and Operating Efficiency: The company has multiple AI initiatives underway across marketing, product, engineering, operations, customer experience, and compliance, with the goal of improving member experience, driving efficiency, and supporting margin expansion over time. AI-powered automation and agent support tools have already led to record personal loans originations production efficiency and a record-high>90% automation rate for issued loans.

New Marketing Channel Investment: The company accelerated investments in new acquisition channels, including paid social and display, ahead of normal seasonal timing in order to build attribution models and data capabilities for the full-year 2026 growth plan. Successful execution of marketing and product initiatives contributed to a 29% year-over-year increase in originations in the second quarter.

Transition to Fair Value Option Accounting: Starting January 1, 2026, Happen Bank adopted FVO accounting for all new originations of loans held for investment. This change aligns the accounting treatment for loans held for investment and held for sale, creating a consistent framework across the business and better aligns the timing of revenue recognition with the timing of credit and operational expenses. The company expects this transition will, over time, result in higher return on invested capital.

From a financial reporting perspective, under FVO, new loans are marked to fair value at origination, with subsequent changes in fair value, reflecting both credit performance and market conditions, flowing through non-interest income each quarter rather than through a separate provision for credit losses. The company will no longer record a CECL provision on new loan originations.

Financial Outlook























Third Quarter 2026 Loan originations



















$3.20B to $3.35B Diluted EPS



















$0.43 to $0.48













































Full Year 2026 Loan originations



















$12.2B to $12.6B Diluted EPS



















$1.80 to $1.90

About Happen Bank

Happen Bank - formerly LendingClub Bank - is a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle: high-FICO, high-income, digitally savvy consumers actively managing their financial lives. Our difference? We make it easy for them to access award-winning products that help them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our products are aligned by design to reward our five million plus members when they take positive financial steps, like saving regularly or making loan payments on time.

The Company's success is fueled by our advanced credit underwriting, a proprietary technology platform engineered for innovation, and a marketplace bank model that drives value for members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. The result is affordable credit, meaningful value, and a trusted banking relationship - delivered consistently and profitably at scale.

Happen Bank exists to clear the way for our members to make it happen.

Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN) - formerly LendingClub Corporation - is the parent company and operator of Happen Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about Happen Bank, visit https://www.happen.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Happen, Inc.'s second quarter 2026 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, July 27, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.happen.com under News & Events menu. To listen to the call, register using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n9sxvwro ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at https://ir.happen.com. Happen, Inc. communicates with its investors and the public, including by disclosing material information pursuant to Regulation FD, through various channels, including its website (including the investor relations page at https://ir.happen.com), social media (including X, LinkedIn and Facebook), filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, conference calls and webcasts. Accordingly, we encourage investors and the public to review our communications across all channels.

Question Submissions

Prior to quarterly earnings, investors have the ability to submit and upvote questions for Happen Bank's management team to consider. To participate, visit the link provided in each quarter's earnings date announcement.

Contacts

For Investors:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity for the period (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 11 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our entry into home improvement financing, our AI initiatives, the impact of the transition to fair value option accounting and anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our loan performance, our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and marketplace investors (including retaining long-term investors through the duration of their expected partnership and achieving the anticipated level of purchases); competition; overall economic conditions; our ability to integrate acquired technology; the interest rate and/or regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HAPPEN, INC. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30,

2025

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Net interest income $ 179,017

$ 176,234

$ 163,027

$ 158,439

$ 154,249

2 %

16 % Non-interest income 83,838

76,017

103,444

107,792

94,186

10 %

(11) % Total net revenue 262,855

252,251

266,471

266,231

248,435

4 %

6 % Provision for credit losses (10,917)

390

47,158

46,280

39,733

N/M

N/M Non-interest expense 198,115

184,533

169,284

162,713

154,718

7 %

28 % Income before income tax expense 75,657

67,328

50,029

57,238

53,984

12 %

40 % Income tax expense (17,509)

(15,725)

(8,475)

(12,964)

(15,806)

11 %

11 % Net income $ 58,148

$ 51,603

$ 41,554

$ 44,274

$ 38,178

13 %

52 % Diluted EPS $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 0.35

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

14 %

52 %



























Total loan originations (in millions)(1) $ 3,145

$ 2,669

$ 2,637

$ 2,656

$ 2,433

18 %

29 % Current period originations sold or held for sale $ 2,039

$ 1,717

$ 2,090

$ 2,027

$ 1,702

19 %

20 % Current period originations held for investment $ 1,107

$ 952

$ 547

$ 629

$ 731

16 %

51 %



























Total servicing portfolio (in millions)(2) $ 14,596

$ 13,854

$ 13,423

$ 12,986

$ 12,524

5 %

17 % Loans serviced for others $ 8,231

$ 7,750

$ 7,601

$ 7,612

$ 7,185

6 %

15 %



























Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 6.14 %

6.28 %

5.98 %

6.18 %

6.14 %







Profit margin(3) 28.8 %

26.7 %

18.8 %

21.5 %

21.7 %







Return on average equity (ROE)(4) 15.1 %

13.7 %

11.3 %

12.4 %

11.1 %







Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(5)(6) 15.9 %

14.5 %

11.9 %

13.2 %

11.8 %







Return on average total assets (ROA)(7) 1.9 %

1.8 %

1.5 %

1.7 %

1.5 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations(1) 1.99 %

2.08 %

1.73 %

1.53 %

1.38 %



































Average balance - total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,108,678

$ 4,797,639

$ 4,767,573

$ 4,890,619

$ 4,899,272

6 %

4 % Net charge-offs - total loans and leases held for investment $ 40,599

$ 42,493

$ 47,852

$ 41,899

$ 46,078

(4) %

(12) % Net charge-off ratio - total loans and leases held for investment(8) 3.2 %

3.5 %

4.0 %

3.4 %

3.8 %



































Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 16.9 %

17.0 %

17.4 %

18.0 %

17.5 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.9 %

11.9 %

12.0 %

12.3 %

12.2 %







Book value per common share $ 13.58

$ 13.19

$ 13.01

$ 12.68

$ 12.25

3 %

11 % Tangible book value per common share(6) $ 12.89

$ 12.49

$ 12.30

$ 11.95

$ 11.53

3 %

12 %

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, includes all loans originated during the respective periods (unsecured consumer loans, auto loans and small business loans). Previously this included unsecured consumer loans and auto loans only. In the second and first quarters of 2026, this update included small business loan originations of $38 million and $15 million, respectively. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Reflects loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured consumer loans and auto loans serviced for others for which servicing rights are retained by the company. (3) Calculated as the ratio of income before income tax expense to total net revenue. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented. (6) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (7) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (8) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs for total loans and leases held for investment (at amortized cost and fair value) divided by average total outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period. Prior to the first quarter of 2026, this was calculated based on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost only. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

HAPPEN, INC. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS(Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of the period ended

% Change

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30,

2025

Q/Q

Y/Y Balance Sheet Data: Securities available for sale $ 4,046,761

$ 3,867,576

$ 3,706,709

$ 3,742,304

$ 3,527,142

5 %

15 % Loans held for sale $ 1,773,052

$ 1,836,121

$ 1,762,396

$ 1,213,140

$ 1,008,168

(3) %

76 % Loans and leases held for investment $ 5,078,318

$ 4,700,990

$ 4,470,383

$ 4,573,425

$ 4,765,068

8 %

7 % Total loans and leases $ 6,851,370

$ 6,537,111

$ 6,232,779

$ 5,786,565

$ 5,773,236

5 %

19 % Total assets $ 12,549,040

$ 11,939,839

$ 11,567,816

$ 11,072,515

$ 10,775,333

5 %

16 % Total deposits $ 10,765,267

$ 10,189,511

$ 9,833,870

$ 9,388,233

$ 9,136,124

6 %

18 % Total liabilities $ 10,981,575

$ 10,416,311

$ 10,067,388

$ 9,610,302

$ 9,369,298

5 %

17 % Total equity $ 1,567,465

$ 1,523,528

$ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

3 %

11 %

HAPPEN, INC. LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT BY DELINQUENCY STATUS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present loans and leases held for investment (at amortized cost and fair value) by delinquency status(1):

June 30, 2026 Current

30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (2) Unsecured consumer (3) $ 3,966,514

$ 19,724

$ 16,249

$ 14,386

$ 4,016,873

$ - Residential mortgages 146,498

-

-

962

147,460

- Secured consumer 406,339

2,378

741

157

409,615

- Total consumer loans held for investment 4,519,351

22,102

16,990

15,505

4,573,948

-























Equipment finance (4) 29,827

-

-

3,422

33,249

- Commercial real estate (5) 490,680

1,765

-

6,373

498,818

38,783 Commercial and industrial 136,122

2,560

2,888

23,230

164,800

115,001 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 656,629

$ 4,325

$ 2,888

$ 33,025

$ 696,867

$ 153,784 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,175,980

$ 26,427

$ 19,878

$ 48,530

$ 5,270,815

$ 153,784

December 31, 2025 Current

30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (2) Unsecured consumer (3) $ 3,600,434

$ 24,075

$ 19,685

$ 18,929

$ 3,663,123

$ - Residential mortgages 150,099

-

888

86

151,073

- Secured consumer 257,063

3,015

596

395

261,069

- Total consumer loans held for investment 4,007,596

27,090

21,169

19,410

4,075,265

-























Equipment finance (4) 35,973

696

-

3,088

39,757

- Commercial real estate (5) 461,307

-

-

11,182

472,489

39,507 Commercial and industrial 133,526

1,540

1,878

20,074

157,018

108,826 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 630,806

2,236

1,878

34,344

669,264

148,333 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,638,402

$ 29,326

$ 23,047

$ 53,754

$ 4,744,529

$ 148,333

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, amounts include loans and leases held for investment measured at both amortized cost and fair value. Prior to the first quarter of 2026, amounts included loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost only. (2) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association (SBA). (3) Excludes basis adjustment for loans previously designated in fair value hedges under the portfolio layer method of $0.4 million and $1.6 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (4) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (5) Includes $309.9 million and $286.8 million in loans originated through the SBA as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

HAPPEN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

Q2 2026 vs Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025 Interest income:

















Interest on loans (1) $ 206,397

$ 199,897

$ 174,645

3 %

18 % Interest on securities available for sale 55,114

54,411

55,339

1 %

- % Other interest income 7,424

6,899

7,113

8 %

4 % Total interest income $ 268,935

$ 261,207

$ 237,097

3 %

13 %



















Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 89,916

84,971

82,845

6 %

9 % Other interest expense 2

2

3

- %

(33) % Total interest expense 89,918

84,973

82,848

6 %

9 %



















Net interest income 179,017

176,234

154,249

2 %

16 %



















Non-interest income:

















Origination fees (2) 164,006

130,088

87,578

26 %

87 % Servicing fees (2) 12,890

13,113

16,395

(2) %

(21) % Gain on sales of loans (2) 21,461

16,269

13,540

32 %

59 % Net fair value adjustments (2) (121,145)

(88,925)

(27,869)

(36) %

(335) % Other non-interest income 6,626

5,472

4,542

21 %

46 % Total non-interest income 83,838

76,017

94,186

10 %

(11) %



















Total net revenue 262,855

252,251

248,435

4 %

6 %



















Provision for credit losses (10,917)

390

39,733

N/M

N/M



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 68,221

65,514

61,989

4 %

10 % Marketing 62,580

55,415

33,580

13 %

86 % Equipment and software 15,846

15,293

14,495

4 %

9 % Depreciation and amortization 18,152

15,819

15,460

15 %

17 % Professional services 11,989

11,767

10,300

2 %

16 % Occupancy 4,982

6,391

4,787

(22) %

4 % Other non-interest expense 16,345

14,334

14,107

14 %

16 % Total non-interest expense 198,115

184,533

154,718

7 %

28 %



















Income before income tax expense 75,657

67,328

53,984

12 %

40 % Income tax expense (17,509)

(15,725)

(15,806)

11 %

11 % Net income $ 58,148

$ 51,603

$ 38,178

13 %

52 %



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS $ 0.50

$ 0.45

$ 0.33

11 %

52 % Diluted EPS $ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 0.33

14 %

52 % Weighted-average common shares - Basic 115,376,906

115,400,564

114,409,231

- %

1 % Weighted-average common shares - Diluted 117,274,710

117,333,435

115,692,969

- %

1 %

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we combined "Interest on loans held for sale," "Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment," and "Interest on loans held for investment at fair value," into a single line item called "Interest on loans." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, these components previously aggregated under "Marketplace revenue" on the Income Statement, are now presented as separate line items. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

HAPPEN, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Consolidated (1)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 825,029

$ 7,424

3.60 %

$ 775,385

$ 6,899

3.56 %

$ 679,603

$ 7,113

4.19 % Securities available for sale at fair value 3,880,678

55,114

5.68 %

3,737,199

54,411

5.82 %

3,411,020

55,339

6.49 % Loans held for sale at fair value 1,850,763

64,039

13.84 %

1,910,017

64,531

13.51 %

1,061,845

32,489

12.24 % Loans held for investment at fair value 1,667,694

46,540

11.16 %

807,486

25,467

12.62 %

722,685

19,761

10.94 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:

































Unsecured consumer loans 2,438,480

80,830

13.26 %

2,934,584

94,763

12.92 %

3,177,439

107,829

13.57 % Commercial and secured consumer loans 1,002,504

14,988

5.98 %

1,055,569

15,136

5.74 %

999,148

14,566

5.83 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 3,440,984

95,818

11.14 %

3,990,153

109,899

11.02 %

4,176,587

122,395

11.72 % Total loans and leases held for investment 5,108,678

142,358

11.15 %

4,797,639

135,366

11.29 %

4,899,272

142,156

11.61 % Total interest-earning assets 11,665,148

268,935

9.22 %

11,220,240

261,207

9.31 %

10,051,740

237,097

9.44 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 25,687









26,343









38,746







Allowance for loan and l ease losses (218,977)









(262,466)









(247,133)







Other non-interest earning assets 695,671









668,486









633,711







Total assets $ 12,167,529









$ 11,652,603









$ 10,477,064











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits (3):

































Savings and money market accounts 6,897,169

61,372

3.57 %

6,694,780

58,714

3.56 %

6,152,936

58,934

3.84 % Certificates of deposit 2,736,658

27,381

4.01 %

2,488,015

25,174

4.10 %

1,997,980

22,469

4.51 % Checking accounts 389,934

1,163

1.20 %

393,963

1,083

1.12 %

426,107

1,442

1.36 % Interest-bearing deposits 10,023,761

89,916

3.60 %

9,576,758

84,971

3.60 %

8,577,023

82,845

3.87 % Other interest-bearing liabilities 220

2

3.81 %

222

2

3.79 %

220

3

4.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,023,981

89,918

3.60 %

9,576,980

84,973

3.60 %

8,577,243

82,848

3.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 343,281









334,136









282,113







Other liabilities 256,029









233,776









236,509







Total liabilities $ 10,623,291









$ 10,144,892









$ 9,095,865











































Total equity $ 1,544,238









$ 1,507,711









$ 1,381,199







Total liabilities and equity $ 12,167,529









$ 11,652,603









$ 10,477,064











































Interest rate spread







5.62 %









5.71 %









5.57 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 179,017

6.14 %





$ 176,234

6.28 %





$ 154,249

6.14 %

(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

HAPPEN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 11,957

$ 11,749 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 900,810

905,905 Total cash and cash equivalents 912,767

917,654 Restricted cash 15,455

12,783 Securities available for sale at fair value ($4,103,026 and $3,733,780 at amortized cost, respectively) 4,046,761

3,706,709 Loans held for sale at fair value 1,773,052

1,762,396 Loans held for investment at fair value 2,085,066

473,314 Loans and leases held for investment 3,186,145

4,272,812 Allowance for loan and lease losses (192,893)

(275,743) Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,993,252

3,997,069 Property, equipment and software, net 276,454

254,088 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 370,516

368,086 Total assets $ 12,549,040

$ 11,567,816 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 10,336,236

$ 9,459,483 Noninterest-bearing 429,031

374,387 Total deposits 10,765,267

9,833,870 Other liabilities 216,308

233,518 Total liabilities 10,981,575

10,067,388 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 115,407,464 and 115,368,987 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,154

1,154 Additional paid-in capital 1,697,357

1,719,233 Accumulated deficit (92,048)

(201,799) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,998)

(18,160) Total equity 1,567,465

1,500,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,549,040

$ 11,567,816

HAPPEN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



June 30,

2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30,

2025 GAAP common equity $ 1,567,465

$ 1,523,528

$ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Customer relationship intangible assets (4,492)

(5,039)

(5,685)

(8,206)

(7,068) Tangible common equity $ 1,487,256

$ 1,442,772

$ 1,419,026

$ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250



















Book value per common share GAAP common equity $ 1,567,465

$ 1,523,528

$ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035 Common shares issued and outstanding 115,407,464

115,497,890

115,368,987

115,301,440

114,740,147 Book value per common share $ 13.58

$ 13.19

$ 13.01

$ 12.68

$ 12.25



















Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity $ 1,487,256

$ 1,442,772

$ 1,419,026

$ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250 Common shares issued and outstanding 115,407,464

115,497,890

115,368,987

115,301,440

114,740,147 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.89

$ 12.49

$ 12.30

$ 11.95

$ 11.53

Return On Tangible Common Equity



For the three months ended

June 30,

2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30,

2025 Average GAAP common equity $ 1,544,238

$ 1,507,711

$ 1,473,356

$ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199 Less: Average goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Average customer relationship intangible assets (4,766)

(5,362)

(6,031)

(6,722)

(7,423) Average tangible common equity $ 1,463,755

$ 1,426,632

$ 1,391,608

$ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059



















Return on average equity Annualized GAAP net income $ 232,592

$ 206,412

$ 166,216

$ 177,096

$ 152,712 Average GAAP common equity $ 1,544,238

$ 1,507,711

$ 1,473,356

$ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199 Return on average equity 15.1 %

13.7 %

11.3 %

12.4 %

11.1 %



















Return on tangible common equity Annualized GAAP net income $ 232,592

$ 206,412

$ 166,216

$ 177,096

$ 152,712 Average tangible common equity $ 1,463,755

$ 1,426,632

$ 1,391,608

$ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059 Return on tangible common equity 15.9 %

14.5 %

11.9 %

13.2 %

11.8 %

SOURCE Happen, Inc.