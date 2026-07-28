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WKN: A400A2 | ISIN: CA72583H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AV0
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 09:55
0,805 Euro
+1,90 % +0,015
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIVOTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIVOTREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 12:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pivotree to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, will release second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 before the market opens. The webinar will be hosted by Bill Di Nardo, CEO, and Mo Ashoor, CFO, followed by a question and answer period.

A live Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 am ET. Use the following link to add the webinar to your calendar: https://investor.pivotree.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link and the dial in details will be provided in the calendar invitation. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized for its partnership with top brands across industries. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mo Ashoor, Chief Financial Officer
investor@pivotree.com
613-714-4702

SOURCE: Pivotree



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pivotree-to-release-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-1196672

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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