Simple launches Super Glow+ Bi-Phase Serum with collagen banking technology to help support brighter, firmer-looking skin

Powered by SkinTwin Science and formulated for sensitive skin, the new serum delivers visible wrinkle reduction and enhanced radiance in just four weeks*

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple, the sensitive skincare expert, announces the launch of its new Super Glow+ Bi-Phase Serum, an innovative face serum developed to help support collagen production while delivering brighter, firmer-looking skin. Powered by Simple's SkinTwin Science and formulated with a 7% Active Collagen Bank, the serum combines clinically recognised active ingredients with skin barrier supporting lipids to deliver visible results for just £12.99.

Suitable for even sensitive skin, the lightweight bi-phase formula has been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 46% in four weeks*, while 100% of study participants experienced brighter and firmer-looking skin. In an ex vivo study, the formula also demonstrated a 40% increase in collagen production**.

Supporting skin's collagen for long-term radiance

Collagen plays a vital role in maintaining skin's firmness, elasticity and healthy-looking glow. As natural collagen levels decline over time, skin can gradually lose its resilience and radiance. Increasingly, consumers are embracing the concept of collagen banking - supporting collagen production early to help maintain healthier-looking skin over time.

Simple Super Glow+ Bi-Phase Serum has been formulated to support this approach through its 7% Active Collagen Bank, a carefully balanced combination of ingredients selected to visibly improve skin texture, firmness and brightness while remaining suitable for sensitive skin.

Advanced actives for visible results

The serum combines:

0.3% Retinyl Propionate (RPC) , a gentle pro-retinol that supports skin cell turnover and collagen production.

, a gentle pro-retinol that supports skin cell turnover and collagen production. 3% Niacinamide , which helps strengthen the skin barrier while improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.

, which helps strengthen the skin barrier while improving the appearance of uneven skin tone. 0.4% Hexyl Resorcinol, which helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation by inhibiting tyrosinase activity.

The formula also contains 3.5% plant-derived triglycerides, which closely mimic lipids naturally found within the skin barrier. These ingredients help support hydration, reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL), and create an optimal environment for the delivery of lipophilic active ingredients such as Retinyl Propionate.

Retinoid technology designed for sensitive skin

Retinoids are widely recognised for their ability to support collagen production and improve the visible signs of skin ageing. However, traditional retinol formulations can sometimes be unsuitable for sensitive skin.

Simple Super Glow+ Bi-Phase Serum uses Retinyl Propionate (RPC), a pro-retinol that converts gradually within the skin before becoming retinoic acid. This slower conversion process allows the active ingredient to work over time, helping to improve skin tolerance while delivering the well-established benefits associated with retinoid technology.

Combined with niacinamide and barrier-supporting triglycerides, the formula has been developed to deliver effective collagen-supporting benefits in a format suitable for sensitive skin.

In laboratory testing, the collagen banking technology generated significantly lower levels of Interleukin-6 (IL-6), an inflammatory signalling protein, compared with retinol, suggesting a lower inflammatory response under the test conditions.

Simple Super Glow+ Bi-Phase Serum is available now for an RRP of £12.99 from Boots and Superdrug.

Notes to Editors

* Clinical study conducted over four weeks.

** Proven by ex vivo collagen study.

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