Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Unified Threat Management Market to Hit $19.7 Bn by 2031 Cloud Deployments Held 57.65% of the Market in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the unified threat management market, providing a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, technology trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. According to the study, the unified threat management market size was valued at USD 9.32 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 10.56 billion in 2026 to USD 19.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The study highlights how organizations are increasingly replacing multiple standalone security products with unified security platforms that simplify threat management while strengthening cyber resilience.

Increasing cyberattacks, expanding hybrid work environments, growing adoption of cloud infrastructure, and stricter cybersecurity regulations continue to accelerate unified threat management market growth. Market estimates indicate that organizations are investing in integrated security platforms capable of delivering firewall protection, intrusion prevention, VPN, antivirus, web filtering, and centralized management through a single console. As enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys, the Unified Threat Management industry is expected to witness sustained innovation driven by AI-powered analytics, cloud-native security services, and software-defined networking.

Unified Threat Management Market Trends Driving Enterprise Security

Cloud-Native Security Platforms Continue to Reshape Enterprise Protection

Organizations are rapidly migrating from appliance-based security solutions toward cloud-delivered unified threat management platforms. Integration with secure access service edge (SASE) and SD-WAN architectures enables enterprises to manage distributed users and branch offices more efficiently while improving scalability and reducing infrastructure costs. This transition is expected to remain one of the most influential Unified Threat Management market trends over the forecast period.

AI-Driven Threat Detection Strengthens Cybersecurity Capabilities

Market estimates indicate that the growing sophistication of AI-powered malware, ransomware, and polymorphic cyber threats is encouraging organizations to deploy integrated platforms capable of real-time threat detection and automated analytics. Vendors are increasingly embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning into Unified Threat Management solutions to improve incident response, reduce false positives, and enhance network visibility across enterprise environments.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Organizations evaluating opportunities in the unified threat management market need research that clearly separates established market developments from future expectations. Mordor Intelligence combines extensive primary research with rigorous secondary analysis to provide balanced, evidence-based insights that support informed business decisions."

Geographic Analysis of the Unified Threat Management Market

North America continues to account for the largest Unified Threat Management market share, supported by mature cybersecurity infrastructure, widespread enterprise adoption, established channel ecosystems, and stringent compliance requirements. Continued investments in cloud security and integrated network protection reinforce the region's leadership position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest Unified Threat Management market growth during the forecast period. Expanding digital economies, increasing cloud adoption, manufacturing digitalization, and evolving cybersecurity regulations across countries such as India, China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea continue to create substantial opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/unified-threat-management-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Unified Threat Management Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid SMB Adoption of Cost-Effective Integrated Security Appliances

Rapid SMB Adoption of Cost-Effective Integrated Security Appliances 4.2.2 Convergence with SD-WAN / SASE Architectures

Convergence with SD-WAN / SASE Architectures 4.2.3 Surge in AI-Driven Polymorphic Malware and Need for Unified Analytics

Surge in AI-Driven Polymorphic Malware and Need for Unified Analytics 4.2.4 Regulatory Push for Consolidated Audit Trails

Regulatory Push for Consolidated Audit Trails 4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Performance Bottlenecks When All Services Enabled

Performance Bottlenecks When All Services Enabled 4.3.2 Migration to Cloud-Native SSE Reducing On-Prem UTM Refresh Cycles

Migration to Cloud-Native SSE Reducing On-Prem UTM Refresh Cycles 4.3.3 Channel Conflict Between Direct Vendors and VAR Ecosystems

Channel Conflict Between Direct Vendors and VAR Ecosystems 4.3.4 Skills Shortage to Fine-Tune Multi-Function Policies

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook (NGFW, XDR, SASE)

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

Threat of New Entrants 4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Substitutes 4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

Software 5.1.2 Service 5.1.2.1 Professional Services 5.1.2.2 Managed Services

Service

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premise

On-Premise 5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

BFSI 5.4.2 IT and Telecom

IT and Telecom 5.4.3 Healthcare

Healthcare 5.4.4 Retail and e-Commerce

Retail and e-Commerce 5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America 5.5.1.1 United States 5.5.1.2 Canada 5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America 5.5.2.1 Brazil 5.5.2.2 Argentina 5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe 5.5.3.1 Germany 5.5.3.2 United Kingdom 5.5.3.3 France 5.5.3.4 Italy 5.5.3.5 Russia 5.5.3.6 Spain 5.5.3.7 Switzerland 5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific 5.5.4.1 China 5.5.4.2 India 5.5.4.3 Japan 5.5.4.4 South Korea 5.5.4.5 Malaysia 5.5.4.6 Singapore 5.5.4.7 Vietnam 5.5.4.8 Indonesia 5.5.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5.5.5.1 Middle East 5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia 5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates 5.5.5.1.3 Turkey 5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East 5.5.5.2 Africa 5.5.5.2.1 Nigeria 5.5.5.2.2 South Africa 5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Avast

Avast 6.4.2 Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks 6.4.3 Check Point Software

Check Point Software 6.4.4 Cisco

Cisco 6.4.5 Comodo

Comodo 6.4.6 Dell SonicWall

Dell SonicWall 6.4.7 Fortinet

Fortinet 6.4.8 Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks 6.4.9 Huawei

Huawei 6.4.10 A10 Networks

A10 Networks 6.4.11 SentinelOne

SentinelOne 6.4.12 Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks 6.4.13 McAfee

McAfee 6.4.14 Sophos

Sophos 6.4.15 Trend Micro

Trend Micro 6.4.16 Trustwave

Trustwave 6.4.17 Venustech

Venustech 6.4.18 WatchGuard

WatchGuard 6.4.19 Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks 6.4.20 Versa Networks

Versa Networks 6.4.21 Proofpoint

Proofpoint 6.4.22 CrowdStrike

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit- https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/unified-threat-management-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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