Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Continues Steady Underground Drilling at the Harrison Lake District Scale Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is steadily drilling on Bear Mountain at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. Paradigm Drilling Ltd of Kamloops, B.C., has been selected drill contractor for underground drilling at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. All underground work will be under the supervision of Carl von Einsiedel, P. Geo, Project Manager.

The 2026 follow-up drilling will be based on the Project's previous successful historical drill programs targeting gold, focusing on expanding previously discovered gold zones, determining continuity and orientation, locating higher grade extensions of mineralization, and preliminary testing of the remaining, untested mineralized and altered zones within the project areas. The Harrison Lake Gold Project is demonstrating the same geological characteristics as the Snowline Gold deposit situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon.

PROJECT FULLY PERMITTED FOR UNDERGROUND DRILLING/2026 EXPLORATION AND GOLD DRILLING STRATEGY

Harrison Lake Gold Project is located in an advanced exploration and development setting, and is fully permitted for drilling and targeting identified known gold zones, and increasing its gold resource. Detailed drill planning and targeting is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project. The Company is well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted stable and ascending gold prices.

Phase 1-Drilling - 3-6-hole program targeting the highest-grade gold zone around intercept DDH-84-52: 102 meters grading 3.54 g/t gold.

Phase 2 Drilling - 8-Hole drilling program targeting multiple high-grade gold zones. DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/t and DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t, are priority follow-ups.

The Company currently has a non-compliant historical gold resource of 220,000 ounces of gold at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. These historic estimates are disclosed solely for context. The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43- 101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Gold Targets Identified for Drilling and Further Exploration

The Company has identified Targets for Further Exploration:

2 to 10 million tonnes of gold mineralized material

Grading between 1.0 to 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

This Target for Further Exploration is based on the current geological understating and historical drilling and identified mineralization, over several widely spaced intrusions over more than 2 kilometers of strike-length and over a combined vertical elevation range of more than 700 meters.

The potential quantity and grade of this gold Target for Further Exploration is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource;

Michael Magrum, exploration manager for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release. The qualified person has not verified the mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE-PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery-focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company is an Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta, Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., which has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil-and-gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long-term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: (514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-continues-steady-underground-drilling-at-the-harrison-lake-dist-1197185