Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") has commenced a rock and soil sampling program (the "Program") at the Mattie Prospect ("Mattie") within the Company's district-scale Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project") in Cochise County, Arizona. This is the first ever gold-focused exploration initiative for the Project.

The planned Program includes a detailed soil sampling grid designed to resolve the dimensions of the surface gold mineralization footprint at Mattie, the orientation of gold mineralization and establish targets for follow up drilling. Approximately 1,170 soil samples will be collected across an area measuring approximately 1,900 by 1,500 meters ("m"), using sample spacing of 50 m (see Figure 1 below). The Company expects the field program to take approximately 3 weeks to complete.

Mattie represents a separate and distinct third style of mineralization recognized at Corral, complementing the Project's established carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") style mineralization and emerging porphyry copper potential. Located within the central portion of the Corral Project, Mattie provides the Company with an additional opportunity to evaluate the broader precious metals potential of the district.

"Mattie adds an important new dimension to the exploration opportunity at Corral," said Matt Lennox-King, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "While much of our work at the Project has focused on expanding the known copper-gold-silver CRD style mineralization and identifying its potential porphyry source, Mattie represents a distinct gold-focused target in the centre of the Project. This initial systematic program will help us build a stronger geological and geochemical framework for Mattie and determine the most effective next steps for advancing the prospect."

Mattie Gold Prospect

Historical exploration at Mattie included trenching, geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys, primarily targeting low-sulphidation gold mineralization. Despite this earlier work, the area has seen limited systematic modern exploration.

The current Program is intended to provide consistent geochemical coverage across Mattie, assess the continuity of previously identified gold-bearing trends and evaluate areas concealed by limited outcrop or surface cover. Results will be integrated with historical geological, geochemical and geophysical information to refine the Company's exploration model and identify targets for potential follow-up mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling.

Figure 1: Corral Copper Project Map Showing the Location of the Mattie Prospect and the Proposed 2026 Soil Sampling Grid

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Corral 2026 Exploration Program

Work at Mattie forms part of Intrepid's broader 2026 exploration program at Corral. The Company is advancing an integrated program designed to expand the known CRD mineralization, develop and test porphyry copper targets and systematically evaluate additional exploration opportunities across the district-scale property.

The Company's ongoing work at Corral includes geological mapping, detailed drill core review, targeted field investigations and portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") analysis. This work will be integrated with the Company's approximately 65-line-kilometre induced polarization ("IP") survey planned for August to further refine and prioritize targets ahead of the September drill program, which includes approximately 5,000 metres dedicated to testing high-priority porphyry targets.

About Corral Copper

The Corral Copper Project is a district-scale, advanced exploration-stage opportunity located in Cochise County, Arizona, approximately 24 kilometres east of the historic mining town of Tombstone and 35 kilometres north of the historic Bisbee mining district, which has produced more than eight billion pounds of copper. Production from the Bisbee mining district is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.

The Project hosts widespread copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization across an approximately 3.5-kilometre by 1.5-kilometre area, including substantial shallow and high-grade CRD-style mineralization identified through historical and recent drilling. Intrepid is also advancing multiple targets for a potential porphyry copper-gold system that may be associated with the known CRD mineralization.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"Matthew Lennox-King"

Chairman & Interim-CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the potential of the property; the timeline, goals and expectations regarding planned exploration and drilling programs at the Company's mineral projects; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential for a porphyry copper-gold system; the mineral potential of the Corral district; plans for follow-up mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling; and the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Intrepid Metals Corp.