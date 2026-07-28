Nitches, Inc.: Why is NICH Moving This Fast? NutraVeri Signals Factory-Aligned Expansion After Early InTheZone Feedback from Military and Former NFL Communities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), through its NutraVeri platform, today announced that it is preparing a more aggressive expansion of its supplement development ecosystem, with a renewed focus on factory-aligned production pathways, founder-ready supplement concepts, and the continued evolution of products inspired by the company's earlier work with InTheZone Labs.

The move reflects a simple but urgent belief inside NICH: the next wave of supplement brands will not be built by guessing. They will be built by founders who can test the idea, understand the formula, evaluate the claims, align with capable manufacturing resources, and move with confidence before committing capital to inventory.

NutraVeri was created to make that path visible.

Recent company announcements have positioned NutraVeri as a product readiness platform that helps supplement founders evaluate formulas, claims, labeling, manufacturing preparedness, market fit, and commercialization pathways before production begins. Now, NICH is signaling a broader push: aligning more closely with manufacturing resources to help qualified concepts move from readiness review into real production.

"Most founders do not need more encouragement. They need a clearer signal," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "They need to know whether the product they want to build can survive scrutiny before they spend money on bottles, labels, and inventory. NutraVeri was built to give them that signal. The next step is helping the right products move toward production with the right factory alignment behind them."

The company's renewed manufacturing focus is informed by its own experience building InTheZone Labs, the supplement brand that helped NICH understand the real obstacles founders face: formulation, sourcing, claims discipline, product positioning, manufacturing standards, distribution, and customer feedback.

Previous company communications reported positive real-world feedback from InTheZone product users, including veterans, service-community participants, first responders, and former professional football players. Earlier InTheZone testing initiatives were designed to gather feedback from groups operating under high cognitive, physical, and lifestyle demands, including U.S. military veterans and former NFL players.

NICH now intends to revisit and expand that feedback-driven approach.

The goal is not only to continue learning from InTheZone users, but to use those insights to inspire new supplement concepts across focus, performance, recovery, vitality, and other high-demand categories. Through NutraVeri, the company believes it can turn those lessons into a repeatable development model for both NICH-backed products and outside founders seeking a clearer route from concept to customer.

The company's current strategy centers on three connected moves:

First, NutraVeri continues to serve as the front-end intelligence layer, helping founders assess product readiness before they invest heavily.

Second, NICH is working to strengthen factory-aligned production pathways for concepts that meet defined readiness and product integrity standards.

Third, the company intends to use its InTheZone experience, including prior feedback from military and former athlete communities, to help guide future testing, product expansion, and founder education.

For supplement entrepreneurs, the message is direct: the old model asked founders to spend first and find out later. NutraVeri is being built around the opposite sequence.

See first. Score first. Improve first. Then manufacture.

"Nobody wants to discover a problem after the production deposit is gone," Morgan added. "That is the moment NutraVeri is designed to move upstream. We want founders asking the hard questions before the factory run, not after the product is already sitting in a warehouse."

NICH believes this approach may be especially relevant as supplement founders face a more demanding environment around claims, ingredient selection, labeling, manufacturing expectations, and retail readiness. As the market becomes more crowded, the company believes founders will increasingly need a structured readiness record and a credible production pathway before a product can stand out.

NutraVeri is designed to support that process through readiness scoring, Product Passports, documentation support, manufacturing preparation, partner referrals, and commercialization resources. The company intends to continue expanding the platform while exploring additional supplement categories connected to performance, wellness, and lifestyle enhancement.

Founders, manufacturers, advisors, and strategic partners can learn more at NutraVeri.com .

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About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a supplement technology company focused on helping entrepreneurs and emerging brands bring purpose-built nutritional products to market. Through its NutraVeri platform, the company provides product readiness intelligence, formula and claims review tools, Product Passport documentation, and manufacturing pathway support designed to help founders evaluate supplement concepts before committing significant capital.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is a product readiness platform for the dietary supplement industry. The platform helps founders evaluate supplement concepts across readiness dimensions including formula strength, ingredient evidence, claim risk, dose validation, label readiness, manufacturing readiness, and market fit. NutraVeri outputs are informational tools only and do not constitute legal, regulatory, medical, financial, manufacturing, safety, efficacy, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding Nitches Inc.'s strategic plans, NutraVeri platform development, manufacturing alignment, product expansion, future testing initiatives, partner relationships, customer adoption, and potential business opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. NutraVeri Scores, reports, Product Passports, and platform outputs do not constitute regulatory approval, legal compliance, medical advice, product safety certification, efficacy validation, manufacturing approval, or a guarantee of commercial success. Dietary supplements are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

info@nitchescorp.com

www.nutraveri.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/why-is-nich-moving-this-fast-nutraveri-signals-factory-aligned-e-1197319