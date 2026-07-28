HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will hold the third Hong Kong Shopping Festival to align with measures outlined in the Chief Executive's Policy Address and Budget to help Hong Kong small and medium-sized enterprises expand their cross-border e-commerce business. Having focused on the Chinese Mainland market over the past two years, the event will extend to the ASEAN region for the first time, with Singapore and Malaysia as primary markets with plans to gradually expand into other countries in the future.The Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland) will be held from 1 to 20 August and feature more than 280 brands, while the ASEAN version will take place from 21 to 27 September showcasing around 100 brands. Together, the two editions have attracted a record number of participating brands online.As the flagship event of HKTDC's E-commerce Express, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival's theme this year is 'Hong Kong Trends, Curated Finds' and features seven major product categories, including health supplements, food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, home and living, apparel and accessories, products for the silver economy, and a newly added designer toys category. Consumers will enjoy a wide range of exclusive discounts alongside live-streaming sales events, providing a one-stop platform to discover quality products from Hong Kong businesses.The Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Paul Chan, has once again filmed a promotional video for the event. He said: "Empowered by technology, the landscape of trade and retail is undergoing profound change, and e-commerce has become a vital channel for both local and cross-boundary sales. The HKSAR Government is committed to supporting local enterprises in their digital transformation and in expanding their cross-boundary e-commerce operations. This year, while continuing to strengthen its presence on Mainland e-commerce platforms, the Hong Kong Shopping Festival is entering the ASEAN e-commerce market for the first time, helping Hong Kong's brands and products reach more consumers across geographies and seize the new opportunities created by the region's thriving e-commerce sector. The Government will continue to pursue a multi-pronged approach, supporting the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and relevant organisations in providing more comprehensive support to local enterprises-from funding, market intelligence and industry networks to talent training-to help them open up new markets, tell the good stories of Hong Kong, and deepen the world's appreciation of the brand value of Hong Kong products."Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC, said: 'Hong Kong businesses have long been recognised for their quality products and trusted reputation, giving them strong competitive advantages in both the Mainland and ASEAN markets. Cross-border e-commerce is an important channel for companies seeking to expand into different markets. Through the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, HKTDC integrates training, professional consultancy, live-streaming promotion and practical sales opportunities to help enterprises progress from learning e-commerce to excelling in e-commerce. Building on our efforts to deepen engagement into the Mainland market, we are extending the event to Singapore and Malaysia this year with the aim of enhancing Hong Kong companies' digital marketing capabilities and brand influence, strengthening the foundation for expanding into both the Mainland and ASEAN markets.'According to a Q1 2026 survey conducted by HKTDC Research, 46% of Hong Kong exporters are already engaged in cross-border e-commerce, while another 20% plan to adopt online sales channels over the next 12 months, reflecting the industry's proactive efforts to seize the opportunities presented by e-commerce.Bruce Pang, Director of Research of HKTDC, said: 'As the world's largest e-commerce market, the Chinese Mainland is enjoying a sustained consumption upgrade, with robust online demand for premium, distinctive and stylish products. Meanwhile, the ASEAN e-commerce market is developing rapidly. Malaysia and Singapore are the stand-outs thanks to their relatively high purchasing power, with both ranking as regional leaders in terms of e-commerce penetration and growth momentum, while also presenting tremendous business opportunities for Hong Kong companies. In the increasingly competitive market landscape, Hong Kong businesses should make good use of their established reputation for quality, credibility and international appeal. At the same time, they should leverage their expertise in logistics, supply chain management, marketing and cross-border e-commerce services to introduce high-quality, innovative overseas products to the Mainland market, while also actively expanding their ASEAN customer base. By embracing e-commerce and evolving from traditional trading models towards a more diversified market strategy, businesses can unlock new sources of growth while diversifying their operational and market risks.'Building on the success of previous editions, the third Hong Kong Shopping Festival will introduce a host of new initiatives. The Mainland edition will kick off in August in collaboration with major Mainland e-commerce and social media platforms, featuring 600 unique products in a dedicated promotional campaign for Hong Kong's brands and products. A series of traffic-driving promotions and advertising campaigns will be rolled out across Taobao, JD.com and Douyin, with dedicated campaign landing pages established on all three platforms. The newly upgraded official Hong Kong Shopping Festival website will serve as a one-stop information hub, bringing together participating brand profiles, product offers, live-streaming schedules and other event highlights, making it easier for consumers to browse and purchase products.Live-stream e-commerce will remain a key promotional pillar of the Festival. This year, HKTDC will invite renowned Mainland livestreamers and their teams, including those from Austin Li Live, Allen Lin Live and TVB Select (Hong Kong Premium Collection) Live, to host a total of 30 live-streaming sessions. A new 'Behind-the-Brand' livestream series will also debut this year. Mainland livestreaming teams will travel to Hong Kong and take consumers on immersive tours of participating brands' factories and retail stores, offering deeper insights into their production processes, brand stories and product features. The initiative aims to further enhance brand exposure while strengthening consumer confidence.To maximise publicity, HKTDC will launch an extensive online and offline promotional campaign. This includes inviting popular influencers from Xiaohongshu, Douyin and WeChat to visit Hong Kong and participate in a seeding campaign, introducing participating Hong Kong brands and products to Mainland consumers.The Hong Kong Shopping Festival will make its debut in Singapore and Malaysia this September. Through multi-channel promotional campaigns, the event will raise the profile of Hong Kong brands and products while providing participating companies with first-hand exposure to the operation of local e-commerce markets, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of the regional e-commerce ecosystem and strengthening the foundation for future expansion across ASEAN.An official website will be launched for the ASEAN version, while cooperating with Shopee and Lazada, the two leading e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Malaysia, to open a special page for the event, showcasing around 300 featured products together with exclusive promotional offers. To further support Hong Kong businesses that have yet to establish a presence on e-commerce platforms in Singapore and Malaysia, the event will introduce a limited-time online store, providing a convenient channel for merchants to list and promote their products. The initiative will enable companies to test market response, gain practical experience and seize new business opportunities in the ASEAN market.At today's press conference, representatives from brands participating in the Hong Kong Shopping Festival shared their e-commerce experiences and expectations. Vivian Tang, Executive Director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Company Limited, a returning participant, spoke about the brand's experience in e-commerce marketing and promotional strategies developed through previous editions of the Festival. Meanwhile, Edmond Yung, Managing Director of ProFone (Hong Kong) Limited, which is participating for the first time this year, shared the company's views on the prospects for e-commerce development, as well as its ambitions to expand into the Mainland and ASEAN markets.To help Hong Kong businesses strengthen their capabilities in operating across the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN e-commerce markets, HKTDC has introduced a comprehensive range of support measures. These include one-on-one professional consultancy services, through which industry experts tailor e-commerce strategies and market expansion plans according to each company's products and brand positioning, helping businesses formulate market development strategies that best suit their needs in both the Mainland and ASEAN markets. For the first time, the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) has joined the programme to introduce export credit insurance and financing solutions specifically designed for cross-border e-commerce with the Mainland.Since December 2025, HKTDC has also organised a series of Chinese Mainland E-commerce Training Programmes, inviting experienced e-commerce experts and successful business representatives to share practical insights and real-life case studies. Recognising the diversity of market structures and e-commerce ecosystems across ASEAN, HKTDC will also roll out a series of value-added services focusing on the region. These include specialised seminars on ASEAN e-commerce, where industry experts will provide in-depth analysis of market developments, platform operations and practical digital marketing strategies, helping Hong Kong businesses gain a stronger understanding of regional market dynamics and compete more effectively in ASEAN.Hong Kong Shopping Festival (Chinese Mainland): https://hkshoppingfestival.hktdc.com/Hong Kong Shopping Festival (ASEAN): http://hkshoppingfestival-asean.hktdc.comRelated links:Hong Kong Adopts Cross-border E-commerce (Hong Kong Exporter Survey 1Q26): https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjI4MDMyMTczNAPresentation: https://bit.ly/3TVhIcwPress conference photos and promotional video from HKSAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan: https://bit.ly/4hzNkhDJacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC(second from left); Bruce Pang, Director of Research of HKTDC (second from right); Vivian Tang, Executive Director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Company Limited (first from left); and Edmond Yung, Managing Director of ProFone (Hong Kong) Limited (first from right) attended today's press conference for the third Hong Kong Shopping FestivalThe HKSAR Government provides full support to the Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, filmed a promotional videoJacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of HKTDC, said that through the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, HKTDC integrates training, professional consultancy, live-streaming promotion and a practical sales platform to help businesses progress from learning e-commerce to excelling in e-commerceBruce Pang, Director of Research of HKTDC, said that as the world's largest e-commerce market, Chinese Mainland continues to benefit from the ongoing upward consumption trend, with online consumers showing strong demand for premium, distinctive and trendy products. Meanwhile, ASEAN's e-commerce market is developing rapidly. Malaysia and Singapore, in particular, enjoy relatively high purchasing power and rank among the region's leaders in e-commerce usage and growth momentum, presenting tremendous business opportunities for Hong Kong companiesThe Hong Kong Shopping Festival has focused on the Chinese Mainland market over the past two years and is expanding into the ASEAN market for the first time this year, helping Hong Kong businesses develop new sales channels and enhance their brand awareness across the regionMedia EnquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4572 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.