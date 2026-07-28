Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Health Canada Approves Sunshine Biopharma's Ondansetron for Treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, is pleased to announce the approval of its generic Ondansetron tablets of 4mg and 8mg for the Canadian market. Ondansetron is the generic equivalent of the brand name, Zofran.

Ondansetron is highly prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Ondansetron is a prescription serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist. It works by blocking the actions of chemicals in the body that trigger nausea and vomiting. By offering both standard film-coated tablets and Oral Disintegrating Tablets (Ondansetron ODT), healthcare providers can better tailor the treatment to individual patient needs and physical condition.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Nausea Medicine Market is estimated to be valued at $3.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $4.86 billion in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The global Nausea Medicine Market is growing steadily, fueled by increasing cases of nausea related to chemotherapy, motion sickness, gastrointestinal issues, and pregnancy. According to IQVIA Pharmafocus 2028, the Canadian pharmaceutical market accounts for approximately 2.1% of the global pharmaceutical market and ranks as the 6th largest worldwide.

Sunshine Biopharma has established a robust distribution network across Canada through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc. The addition of Ondansetron to our portfolio of drugs represents a strategic expansion for the Company into the area of nausea and vomiting caused by cancer therapy. The Company anticipates that its Ondansetron will be ready to ship to pharmacies by the end of 2026.

"We are pleased to introduce Ondansetron oral tablets and Ondansetron ODT as the newest addition to our expanding portfolio of high-quality generic drugs," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "This approval strengthens our position in the generics market and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering affordable medicines that patients and healthcare providers can rely on."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-canada-approves-sunshine-biopharmas-ondansetron-for-treatment-1197335