Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that it has received a drill permit for the Bonaparte copper-gold property, located approximately 50km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division. The property consists of 4 mineral tenures (claims) totaling 4149.63 hectares in size. Drilling will commence once drill pads are established and local forest fire conditions allow for mechanized work.

The property has various target areas including:

Cu/Au/Mo porphyry potential

Bulk-tonnage RIRGS target with high grade gold results in historic drilling, trenching, underground exploration

High grade gold-copper low sulphidation epithermal veins system.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated:

"At the end of June 2026, Knúcwmens le Sxwixwéytemc Archaeology Services Ltd. (KSAS) on behalf of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) carried out a preliminary field reconnaissance (PFR) on a select portion of the property, in the Bonaparte Plateau area. The PFR resulted in the identification of one small area of archaeological potential (AOP). No further archaeological work is required for the remainder of the assessed lands, provided the development footprint is not expanded to include areas not assessed during this study.

The Company notes that the (AOP) is outside our drill area and proposed drill holes. This report has been forwarded to the Department of Mines which now completes the permitting process. The Company is currently in discussion with contractors to have fire suppression equipment on site as well as locating and building pads. The drill is expected to arrive within the next 10 days.

The primary objective of the drill program is to test the evidence for a buried porphyry copper-gold system as indicated by geophysical data (chargeability high and resistivity high), geochemical data MMI (Mobile Metal Ions) copper-gold anomalies as well as soil anomalies and outcrop exposures with copper-gold values in the Discovery Area. Drilling will also test the Discovery Area-Cooler Creek corridor to see if it represents a connected mineralized system with the large IP anomaly or if it is an isolated anomaly."

Discussion of Bonaparte

In 1994, from within the property area, a 3,700 metric ton bulk sample of mineralized vein material from surface trenching to a vertical depth of 12.2m from an open cut on the Nutcracker, Owl, Grey Jay and Crow vein systems, with an average grade of 25.4 g/t Au produced 3,160 ounces of gold. In 2010 a small bulk sample from the Crow Vein was shipped to the Kinross Mill in Republic, Washington. The 364-ton sample assayed 16.3 g/t Au (0.475 oz/t Au), yielding 161.95 troy ounces of gold. The above results are both from the BC Minfile and a 43-101 report by R. Kemp. The Company thinks that these results can be relied on. The previous operator had a 10,000 tonne extraction permit which would include both mineralization and wall rock. This sample was extracted from an area 20m wide along the closely spaced veins. This implies a grade of 0.317 oz/tonne or 9.86 g/t over this 20 m wide zone, offering great potential for delineating a substantial gold system.

In 2013 to 2014, historic IP surveys, existing geophysical and geological data indicates the potential for a large porphyry system situated approximately 1km South of the original Discovery Zone. A second and smaller zone also appears to lie below the original Discovery Zone at depth. Data indicates the larger southerly body begins near the surface and gradually increases in size to approximately 3km wide x 2km wide at approximately 275m depth and then gradually decreases in size to a depth of 500m which is the extent of the geophysical data. The overlapping low resistivity and high chargeability anomalies suggest there is a very good probability that they represent mineralized zones.

Indicated Resistive (IP) anomalies which are considered high-priority drill targets that may indicate the presence of silicification, quartz veining, or potassic alteration-features that commonly host disseminated gold or copper mineralization. These Resistivity anomalies coincide with High Chargeability anomalies, suggesting a silica-rich, resistive host rock containing disseminated conductive sulphides. This interpretation is in line with comments from geological examinations by geologists from the British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas state: "We speculate that the Bonaparte deposit represents an upper level of a buried porphyry system." Reference for this is located in: Bonaparte gold: another 195 Ma porphyry Au-Cu deposit in southern British Columbia? James M. Logan and Mitchell G. Mihalynuk, British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas, page 71, 2013.

The IP anomalies appear to start at approximately 300m depth and extend beyond 500m in depth as per the 43-101 report by R. Kemp. The Company plans a minimum of 3000m of drilling consisting of 5-6 holes, each 500m or more in length.

The potential of the project is enhanced by its regional setting as the project is located in a structural trend of producing mines and deposits in the Quesnellia terrane, and is on a structural, stratigraphic and plutonic trend in common with Afton.





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The map above shows the trend with porphyry copper deposits shown.

The map below shows the chargeability anomaly as shown in a 43-101 report. The first drill holes will be targeted toward the strong anomaly (red) in the lower centre of the map.





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Work Completed 2026

During the past 2 weeks, a contract sampling crew has completed a soil sampling survey over the south part of the indicated IP anomaly resulting in the collecting of over 750 soil samples and 30 rock samples. These have been sent to MSA laboratories in Langley BC.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, that the Company will receive regulatory approval of the Option, the exercise of the Option, exploration plans for the Property and the use of funds for the recently completed private placement are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Company will be able to receive regulatory approval for the Option, that the Company will be able or willing to make the Option Payments in order to exercise the Option, that the Company will have the necessary funds and resources to conduct its exploration plans on the Property and that the Company will use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company is unable to receive regulatory approval for the Option Agreement; that the Company may be unable or unwilling to make all Option Payments and exercise the Option; that the Company may be unable to conduct its exploration plans on the Property as anticipated, or at all; and that the Company may not use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

References

Logan, J.M., and Mihalynuk, M.G., 2013. Bonaparte gold: another 195 Ma Au-Cu porphyry deposit in southern British Columbia? In: Geological Fieldwork 2012, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas. British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2013-1, 71-80.

Minfile BC

NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bonaparte Gold Project by R. Kemp, P.Geo.

**Reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) are characterized by widespread arrays of sheeted auriferous quartz veins that preferentially form in the brittle carapace at the top of small plutons, where they form bulk-tonnage, low-grade Au deposits characterized by a Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage, such as the Fort Knox and Dublin Gulch deposits. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277131625_Reduced_Intrusion-related_Gold_Systems

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Source: Decade Resources Ltd.